Puppy Love Beats All at This $915,000 Howl-0-Wen Night — Houston’s Animal Love Knows No Bounds

Zane Carruth‘s hoop skirts were something of a menace when the SPCA Howl-O-Ween gala chair tried settling down at her table in the animal shelter center’s Equine Rescue Arena. After all, her lavish Marie Antoinette costume was more suited for a throne than a gala table. Her partner in fundraising, gala chair Cheryl Byington, eased through the party scene in a devil’s horn headdress and a black cocktail dress adorned with white angel wings.

That was the scene as a sellout throng of 350, some costumed and some not, rallied to raise $915,000 in support of SPCA programs. For the record, Byington is mom to a rescue dog and Carruth along with husband Brady Carruth own horses. He, by the way, joined the party in a tux accessorized with an Astros sweater beneath his jacket.

This was the first night of the World Series with the Houston Astros pitted against the Philadelphia Phillies and more than a few guests took the opportunity to dress as Astros fans including mother/daughter duo Beth Wolff and Cynthia Wolff. Massive video screens broadcast the game between program moments. Never mind that the Astros lost. The SPCA was a winner.

Such was the enticement of the game that honorees Frances Moody Buzbee and Tony Buzbee, ardent animal lovers and Astros fans, played hooky from the event to attend the game. With their primo Diamond Club seats and SPCA contributions, one could hardly begrudge them. Uber generous honoree Evelyn H. Griffin, on the other hand, not only was front and center at an important table, she continually upped the bottom line by bidding on live auction items and supporting the “Paws Up” appeal.

Also honored were Judge Roberta Lloyd and Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Services, represented by a table of college veterinarians and staff.

Honorary chair Linda McIngvale was unable to attend.

KHOU Great Day Houston host Deborah Duncan emceed the evening that included performances by students from Theatre Under the Stars’ Humphreys School and after-dinner dance tunes provided by DJ L-Boogie.

The most heartwarming moment of the night came during the after-party when guests were invited to visit the Adoption Center for puppy cuddles, which happily resulted in three adoptions.

PC Seen: SPCA president Patricia Mercer, Brittany and Adam Clark, Emily Gollady, Valerie and Tracy Dieterich, Ashley Seippel and Adam Michael, Brooke Barit, Tia and Cameron Johnston, Abria Flowers, Erin and Mark Packwood, Onyinyechi Muilenburg, Karen and Peter Remington, Giselle and John Greenwood, Patti and Don Murphy, Hershey Grace, and Ed McMahon.