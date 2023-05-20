Queen Sofia’s Excellence Awards Turn Houston Into a Spanish Epicenter — Inside a Royal Night Like No Other

Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at the Queen Sofia Spanish Institute awards evening at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Reggie & Paula DesRoches, Kristen & Matthew Loden, Geraldina & Scott Wise at the Queen Sofia Spanish Institute awards evening at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Hip-hop artist Bun B loans Lynn Wyatt his jacket at the Queen Sofia Spanish Institute awards dinner at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Mark Sullivan)

Mark Sullivan, Tiffany Masterson at the Queen Sofia Spanish Institute awards evening at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Hallie Vanderhider, Bobby Dees at the Queen Sofia Spanish Institute awards evening at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cynthia Petrello, Linda McReynolds at the Queen Sofia Spanish Institute awards evening at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Craig Biggio, Queen Sofia of Spain and Rocambolesc employees Marianna and Brand at the Queen Sofia Spanish Institute awards evening at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Bobby & Phoebe Tudor at the Queen Sofia Spanish Institute awards evening at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Bettina & Richard Klein at the Queen Sofia Spanish Institute awards evening at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ann Ayre, Elia Gabbanelli at the Queen Sofia Spanish Institute awards evening at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Margaret Alkek Williams, Joanne King Herring at the Queen Sofia Spanish Institute awards presentation event at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Begonia Santos, Ignacio Torras, Emilio & Gloria Estefan, Mari Carmen Ramirez, HM Queen Sofia of Spain, David Askren, Ambassador Santiago Cabanas at the Queen Sofia Spanish Institute awards presentation at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Micheline Newall, Adrian Dueñas at the Queen Sofia Spanish Institute awards evening at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Honoree Mari Carmen Ramírez at the Queen Sofia Spanish Institute awards presentation evening at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Molly Crownover, Joanne King Herring, Jim Crownover at the Queen Sofia Spanish Institute awards presentation evening at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lynn Wyatt and Queen Sofia of Spain at the Queen Sofia Spanish Institute awards presentation evening at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Queen Sofia of Spain arrives at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston for the Queen Sofia Spanish Institute awards presentation, welcomed by MFAH director Gary Tinterow. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Honoree Mari Carmen Ramírez and Queen Sofia of Spain at the Queen Sofia Spanish Institute awards evening at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Begonia Santos, Ignacio Torras, HM Queen Sofia, David Askren, Ambassador Santiago Cabanas at the Queen Sofia Spanish Institute awards presentation at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Honorees Emilio & Gloria Estefan at the Queen Sofia Spanish Institute awards presentation event at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Houston Texans owner Cal & Hannah McNair, Houston Astros owner Whitney & Jim Crane at the Queen Sofia Spanish Institute awards presentation at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Bernard “Bun B” Freeman & Angela “Queenie” Walls, among guests attending the Queen Sofia Spanish Institute awards presentation at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Queen Sofia of Spain arrives at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston for the Queen Sofia Spanish Institute awards presentation, welcomed by MFAH board chair Anne Duncan and MFAH director Gary Tinterow. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Gloria & Emilio Estefan receive the Sofia Award of Excellence, presented by Queen Sofia of Spain, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The annual celebration of Spain’s cultural heritage reached all the way to Houston when Queen Sofia of Spain, on behalf of the New York-based Queen Sofia Spanish Institute, presented three Sofia Awards of Excellence during a black-tie evening at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

In addition to Her Majesty Queen Sofia, the spotlight was on the heralded award recipients Gloria and Emilio Estefan in from Miami; Mari Carmen Ramírez, MFAH Wortham Curator of Latin American Art; and Ignacio Torras, the successful Houston entrepreneur and restaurateur.

The invitation-only awards presentation and dinner gala saw a glittering clutch of arts patrons, philanthropists, civic leaders and Queen Sofia Spanish Institute supporters arrive in the Audrey Jones Beck Building for cocktails and a receiving line and formal photo opportunity with the Queen. (Party goers were advised in advance not to ask for selfies with the royal.)

In keeping with the evening’s focus, the Beck wing of the MFAH was designed by Rafael Moneo, Spain’s most celebrated living architect. Like Moneo, the award recipients were notable leaders in their respective fields, individuals acknowledged for their contributions to the international appreciation of Spain and the Americas.

Eight-time Grammy Award winning Cuban-American singer, songwriter and actress Gloria Estefan and her music producer, manager and husband Emilio Estefan have been credited with paving the way for the crossover explosion of Latin music.

Ramírez, founding director of the International Center for the Arts of the Americas, was named one of “The 25 Most Influential Hispanics in America” in 2005 by TIME magazine.

In 1996, after having moved to Houston in 1989, Torras, a native of Madrid, founded Tricon Energy, which today is one of the largest chemical and plastics trading and distribution services companies in the world. His love of Spanish food led him to open popular Houston restaurants BCN and MAD, each serving Spanish cuisine.

The awards were presented in MFAH’s Brown Auditorium Theater in the Caroline Wiess Law Building where a standing-room-only clutch of more than 400 rose time and again for ovations in honor of the Queen and the award recipients.

“For the first time, we are gathered here in Houston, Texas, one of the most important urban areas of the country, and probably the most diverse, inclusive and international city in the U.S.A. And, also, a place where English and Spanish languages coexist in the history of this beautiful state,” Queen Sofia told the gathering.

The throng then moved onto the Nancy and Rich Kinder Building via Cromosaturación MFAH – the vivid blue, pink and green tunnel from Venezuelan artist Carlos Cruz-Diez — for dinner featuring a Spanish-infused menu from the kitchens of BCN Taste & Tradition and MDA, under direction of executive chef Luis Roger. A custom dessert by Rocambolesc USA gelateria was made especially for the occasion by Michelin-starred Spanish pastry chef Jordi Roca.

As is the norm in Spain, the seated dinner didn’t begin until after 10 pm and concluded well after 11 pm. But there was a reason for this. On the way to dinner following the awards presentation, Queen Sofia and her clutch were stranded in an elevator for a bit thus delaying the late-night proceedings and requiring damsels such as Margaret Alkek Williams to climb the mighty stairway to the dinner scene.

Queen Sofia’s endurance and grace belied her 85 years as well as that of her dinner partner Joanne King Herring, Houston Friends chair. Entertainment included classical guitar and flamenco presentations.

Among out-of-towners welcomed by MFAH director Gary Tinterow were Spanish Ambassador to the United States Santiago Cabanas; Queen Sofia Spanish Institute president and CEO David Askren; QSSI executive director Begonia Santos; Houston’s Spanish Consul General Julia Olmo; and gala chair and QSSI Board trustee native Houstonian turned New Yorker Dixie Deluca.

Also recognized on this evening was honorary chair Isabel Stude Lummis and her husband Ransom Lummis, who were supported in the effort by host committee members attending including Ann Bookout, Janis Burke, Frances Moody Buzbee, Paula Gilmer DesRoches, Anne Duncan, Princess Tatiana Galitzine, Celina Hellmund, Maha Khan, Hannah McNair, Lizzie Sullivan, Melissa Sandefer, Libbie Masterson, Phoebe Tudor and Margaret Alkek Williams.

PC Seen: MFAH board chair Anne Duncan, Houston Astros owner Jim Crane and wife Whitney, Houston Texans owner Cal McNair and wife Hannah, Rice University president Reginald DesRoches, Lady Penny Mountbatten, Lynn Wyatt, Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, Bobby Tudor, Bernard “Bun B” Freeman and Angela “Queenie” Walls, Patti and Craig Biggio, Molly and Jim Crownover, Anne and Albert Chao, Cynthia Petrello, and Jennifer and Gary Nader.