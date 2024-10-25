Rice University Football Greats Keep $7 Million-Plus Honours Night Tradition Going Strong With the MOB Centerstage in River Oaks

It was 40 years ago that Dr. Walter McReynolds and attorney Bucky Allshouse, both Rice University football greats, created an event that would forever benefit the college’s athletic programs. In the four decades since then, the biennial “An Evening for Rice’s Honour” has raised more than $7 million for scholarships, special projects and recognition of individuals who have contributed mightily to the Rice Owl’s intercollegiate athletic programs.

The anniversary black-tie evening at River Oaks Country Club contributed more than $425,000 to that seven figure total. At the helm with their husbands on this evening and throughout the years have been gala co-chairs Cynthia Allshouse and Linda McReynolds.

As is tradition, the Rice Marching Owl Band, aka the MOB, welcomed everyone on the steps of the country club and inside the ballroom as the 2024 Distinguished Owl Club Awards were presented.

Taking bows for their outstanding leadership and meritorious service towards excellence in athletics at Rice University were included alumna Dana Burch; Göran Haag, a member of the external advisory board of Rice’s Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering; Lynn Laverty Elsenhans, board of trustees emerita; alumnus and former basketball player David Gibbs, who is the namesake of Rice’s Gibbs Recreation and Wellness Center; and alumnus Thomas F.A. Hetherington.

The program included remarks from Rice University president Reginald DesRoches and Rice University’s vice president and director of athletics Tommy McClelland.

PC Seen: Anne Duncan, whose commitment to Rice is noted in the namesake Anne and Charles Duncan Hall; Paula DesRoches; Rob and Georgiana Ladd; Adam and Waverly Peakes; Larkin McReynolds; CG Marinelli; Chance Allshouse; Channing Allshouse; Christine and Trevor Cobb; Phoebe and Bobby Tudor; Melinda and Felix Chevalier; Caroline and Will Shoppa; Lynn and John Elsenhaus; Larry and Ellen Jester, and Sarah and David Chislom.