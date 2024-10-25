Rice University Football Greats Keep $7 Million-Plus Honours Night Tradition Going Strong With the MOB Centerstage in River Oaks

fbpx
01
21

Dr. Walter & Linda McReynolds, Cynthia & Bucky Allshouse at 'An Evening for Rice's Honor.' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

02
21

Paula DesRoches, Anne Duncan, Reginald DesRoches at 'An Evening for Rice's Honor.' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

03
21

Blak Hetherington, Thomas Hetherington, Ella Rose Hetherington at 'An Evening for Rice's Honor.' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

04
21

Bobby & Phoebe Tudor at 'An Evening for Rice's Honor.' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

05
21

CG Marinelli, Larkin McReynolds at 'An Evening for Rice's Honor.' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

06
21

Chance Allshouse, Channing Allshouse at 'An Evening for Rice's Honor.' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

07
21

Daniel Burch, honoree Dana Burch, Heather Burch at 'An Evening for Rice's Honor.' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

08
21

David & Barbara Gibbs at 'An Evening for Rice's Honor.' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

09
21

Georgiana & Rob Ladd at 'An Evening for Rice's Honor.' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
21

Goran Haag, Lynn Elsenhans, Thomas Hetherington, Dana Burch, David Gibbs at 'An Evening for Rice's Honor.' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
21

Jennifer & Joe Savery, Kim Koehn at 'An Evening for Rice's Honor.' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

12
21

Joseph Collier, Brandon Evans at 'An Evening for Rice's Honor.' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

13
21

Larry & Ellen Jester, Sarah & David Chislom at 'An Evening for Rice's Honor.' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

14
21

Linda McReynolds, Tom Hetherington, Dr. Walter McReynolds at 'An Evening for Rice's Honor.' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

15
21

Lynn & John Elsenhans at 'An Evening for Rice's Honor.' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

16
21

Melinda & Felix Chevlalier at 'An Evening for Rice's Honor.' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

17
21

Molly & Ron Ellis at 'An Evening for Rice's Honor.' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

18
21

N.D. Kalu, Brandon Evans at 'An Evening for Rice's Honor.' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

19
21

Richard & Patricia McLaughlin, Goran Haag at 'An Evening for Rice's Honor.' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

20
21

Tommy McClelland, Lynn & John Elsenhaus at 'An Evening for Rice's Honor.' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

21
21

Florals at 'An Evening for Rice's Honor.' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Society / Featured Parties

Rice University Football Greats Keep $7 Million-Plus Honours Night Tradition Going Strong With the MOB Centerstage in River Oaks

A Milestone Anniversary to Remember

BY // 10.24.24
photography Priscilla Dickson
It was 40 years ago that Dr. Walter McReynolds and attorney Bucky Allshouse, both Rice University football greats, created an event that would forever benefit the college’s athletic programs. In the four decades since then, the biennial “An Evening for Rice’s Honour” has raised more than $7 million for scholarships, special projects and recognition of individuals who have contributed mightily to the Rice Owl’s intercollegiate athletic programs.

Paula DesRoches, Anne Duncan, Reginald DesRoches

The anniversary black-tie evening at River Oaks Country Club contributed more than $425,000 to that seven figure total. At the helm with their husbands on this evening and throughout the years have been gala co-chairs Cynthia Allshouse and Linda McReynolds.

As is tradition, the Rice Marching Owl Band, aka the MOB, welcomed everyone on the steps of the country club and inside the ballroom as the 2024 Distinguished Owl Club Awards were presented.

Jennifer and Joe Savery, Kim Koehn (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jennifer & Joe Savery, Kim Koehn at ‘An Evening for Rice’s Honor.’ (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Taking bows for their outstanding leadership and meritorious service towards excellence in athletics at Rice University were included alumna Dana Burch; Göran Haag, a member of the external advisory board of Rice’s Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering; Lynn Laverty Elsenhans, board of trustees emerita; alumnus and former basketball player David Gibbs, who is the namesake of Rice’s Gibbs Recreation and Wellness Center; and alumnus Thomas F.A. Hetherington.

The program included remarks from Rice University president Reginald DesRoches and Rice University’s vice president and director of athletics Tommy McClelland.

