Hispanic Heritage Award recipient soprano Ana Maria Martinez warbles along with the Rice University mariachi group during the Mayor's Hispanic Advisory Board annual holiday reception. (Photo by Vicky Pink)
Hispanic Heritage Award recipient soprano Ana Maria Martinez warbles along with the Rice University mariachi group during the Mayor's Hispanic Advisory Board annual holiday reception. (Photo by Vicky Pink)

Lenora Sorola Pohlman, David Leebron, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Y. Ping. Sun, Roland Garcia, in the background incoming Rice president Reginald DesRoches, at the Mayor's Hispanic Advisory Board annual holiday reception. (Photo by Vicky Pink)

Surprise Mayoral proclamations for both Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron at the Mayor's Hispanic Advisory Board annual holiday reception. (Photo by Vicky Pink)

Tim Martinez, Jani Lopez, Jacob Monty at the Mayor's Hispanic Advisory Board annual holiday reception. (Photo by Vicky Pink)

Consul General of Mexico Alicia Kerber Palma, David Solis, Mary Ramos at the Mayor's Hispanic Advisory Board annual holiday reception. (Photo by Vicky Pink)

Y. Ping Sun, David Medina, Blanca Medina, Greg Marshall at the Mayor's Hispanic Advisory Board annual holiday reception. (Photo by Vicky Pink)

Sofia Adrogué, Richard Tapia at the Mayor's Hispanic Advisory Board annual holiday reception. (Photo by Vicky Pink)

Sergio & Maria Lira at the Mayor's Hispanic Advisory Board annual holiday reception. (Photo by Vicky Pink)

Mayor Sylvester Turner, Cecilia Balli at the Mayor's Hispanic Advisory Board annual holiday reception. (Photo by Vicky Pink)

Roland Garcia, Juliet Stipeche at the Mayor's Hispanic Advisory Board annual holiday reception. (Photo by Vicky Pink)

Society / Featured Parties

Rice University’s Departing President and New President Both Spotlighted at Mayor’s Hispanic Heritage Awards Night

Making Houston a More Diverse City

BY // 12.17.21
photography Vicky Pink
What: The Mayor’s Hispanic Advisory Board annual holiday reception

Where: A private home

PC Moment: Rice University out-going president David Leebron and Y. Ping Sun, Leebron’s wife, were surprised each with mayoral proclamations in honor of their ongoing contributions to the city of Houston and its diversity. The presentation included praise from Mayor Sylvester Turner, City Councilman David Robertson, and attorney Sofia Adrogué, a personal friend of Sun and Rice graduate. Also recognized on this evening was incoming Rice University president, current Rice provost Reginald DesRoches.

Taking bows were recipients of the Hispanic Heritage Awards program including former HISD trustee Sergio Lira with the Lifetime Achievement Award; Ana Maria Martinez, Houston Grand Opera artistic advisor, Arts in the Community Award; Luis Angel Garcia-Alvarez, founder of the System for Education Empowerment and Success (SEDES) with the Community Activist Award; Cecilia Balli, Ph.D., researcher, author and anthropologist with the Education in Community Award; and David Dzul, founder of Debakey Civics and student at DeBakey High School for Health Professionals with the Youth Activist Award.

While the honorees were announced in September, the festivities were held last week.

In addition to receiving her Hispanic Heritage Award, Martinez entertained with a round of “Ceilito Lindo” with the Rice University mariachi group.

PC Seen: Lenora Sorola Pohlman and attorney Roland Garcia, both co-chairs of the Mayor’s Hispanic Advisory Board; Mexico Consul General Alicia Kerber Palma; David Solis; Mary Ramos; Carolina Cuatzo; Alex Lopez Negerete, Chris Canonico; Juliet Stipeche; Blanca and David Medina; Tim Martinez; Jani Lopez; Jacob Monty; and Greg Marshall. 

