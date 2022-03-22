Rice University Honors One of Its Greatest Supporters — Bucky Allshouse Has Been a Dedicated Owl For More Than 50 Years

As attorney J.D. Bucky Allshouse tells it, his unrivaled dedication to his alma mater Rice University was sealed during the three years that he worked as academic advisor to Rice athletes. It was a logical position as the wise and amiable Allshouse had been a star defensive back for the Rice Owls and was captain of the football team during his senior year. A law degree and 51 years later, Allshouse (class of ’71) and his wife Cynthia have been honored for their decades of service to the university.

The River Oaks Country Club ballroom was filled with Allshouse friends and family and a host of Rice supporters and leaders when president David Leebron and the Rice University board of trustees hosted an evening honoring the tireless duo for their contributions. The evening focused on Bucky Allshouse’s 33 year tenure on the board, a position that ended as required when he turned 70. Allshouse now holds the position of Trustee Emeritus.

He was praised by Leebron who applauded Allshouse’s “commitment to the values of the university and its highest aspirations.” Joining in the praise for the Allshouses via video and in person were Rice board chairman Rob Ladd and former board chairs Charles Duncan, Jim Crownover and Bobby Tudor.

In addition to his service as a board member, together the Allshouses have shared in the organization of numerous glamorous and fruitful fundraisers for Rice University. They have been active, often chairing events for the Baker Institute for Public Policy, the Shepherd School of Music and Friends of the Fondren Library. Bucky Allshouse has served as president of Owl Club, the R Association and the Association of Rice Alumni. All of this while maintaining a successful family law practice.

Angel Rios, Linda McReynolds, Richard Flowers, Mary Lynn Marks at the Rice University salute to Cynthia and Bucky Allshouse

The Allshouses and Linda and Dr. Walter McReynolds regularly chair the biennial “An Evening in Rice’s Honor,” which since its inception in 1984 has raised more than $6 million dollars for Rice Athletics.

Among her many contributions, Cynthia Allshouse helmed the opening of the Baker Institute as well as the fifth and 10th anniversary galas and has been involved with Shepherd School fundraisers and the annual benefit dinner for the Fondren Library. Together, the Allshouses co-chaired the Rice centennial celebrations.

Bucky Allshouses’ honors are numerous including in 1995 the Rice Alumni Association’s Meritorious Service Award (Cynthia received this award in 1999), membership in the Rice Athletics Hall of Fame and, in 2006, Bucky received the Gold Medal Award, the highest honor awarded by the alumni association.

Susan Hansen, Vicki West, Lilly & Thurman Andress at the Rice University salute to Cynthia and Life Trustee Bucky Allshouse

Special guests on this evening were the Allshouses children — Chandler, Channing and Chance, the latter two enrolled in Rice — and close family friend Richard Flowers of The Events Company, which was responsible not only for this night’s decor but also for the execution of numerous Baker Institute celebrations and other events involving the Allshouses.

PC Seen: Incoming Rice University president Reginald DesRoches and wife Paula, Rice athletic director Joe Karlgaard and wife Jill, University of Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte, Edward Djerejian, Georgiana Ladd, Cheryl and Harlan Levy, Anne Duncan, Gwen and Ed Emmett, BJ and Buddy Herz, Susie Glasscock, Angel Rios, Lilly and Thurmon Andress, Vicki Wise, Sheridan and John Eddie Williams, Dancie and Jim Ware, and Rice trustees Elle Moody, Mike Yuen, Brandy Morrison, Elle Anderson, and Dr. Huda Y. Zoghbi.