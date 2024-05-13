A Spring Fling Like No Other Turns Houston’s House Museum Into a Grand Stage — Rienzi’s Grand Gardens Wow

Rienzi Julia Davis; Sophia Cantu; Christiana Reckling; Julia Hotze; Randa McConn; Photo by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Chairs Meg and Nelson Murray; Photo by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Ann Weston; Mitchell Cox; Photo by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Carroll and John Wessels; Photo by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Celina Hellmund; Courtnay Elias; Photo by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Christiana Reckling; Randa McConn; Photo by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Eddie Allen; Eric Bing; Jeff Firestone; Photo by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Gillian Sarofim; Selim Baysal; Lauren Gray; Photo by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Kathy and Marty Goossen; Photo by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Linda Burdine; Jane DiPaolo; Jenny Elkins; Photo by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Maddy and Harrison Schuhmacher; Photo by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Anna and Alan Chambers; Photo by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Mary and John Craddock; Photo by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Natassia Horowitz; Monica Hoz de Vila; Photo by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Sophia Cantu; Julia Hotze; Photo by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Bagpiper at the 2024 Rienzi Spring Party; Photo by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
01
16

Julia Davis, Sophia Cantu, Christiana Reckling, Julia Hotze, Randa McConn at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

02
16

Chairs Meg and Nelson Murray at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

03
16

Ann Weston, Mitchell Cox at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

04
16

Carroll & John Wessles at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

05
16

(Photo by Wilson Parish)

06
16

Christina Reckling, Randa McConn at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

07
16

Eddie Allen, Eric Bing, Jeff Firestone at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

08
16

Gillian Sarofim, Selim Baysal, Lauren Gray at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

09
16

Kathy & Marty Goossen at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

10
16

Linda Burdine, Jane DiPaolo, Jenny Elkins at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

11
16

Maddy & Harrison Schuhmacher at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

12
16

Anna & Alan Chambers at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

13
16

John & Mary Craddock at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

14
16

Natassia Horowitz, Monica Hoz de Vila at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

15
16

(Photo by Wilson Parish)

16
16

A bagpiper welcomes guests to the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Rienzi Julia Davis; Sophia Cantu; Christiana Reckling; Julia Hotze; Randa McConn; Photo by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Chairs Meg and Nelson Murray; Photo by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Ann Weston; Mitchell Cox; Photo by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Carroll and John Wessels; Photo by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Celina Hellmund; Courtnay Elias; Photo by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Christiana Reckling; Randa McConn; Photo by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Eddie Allen; Eric Bing; Jeff Firestone; Photo by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Gillian Sarofim; Selim Baysal; Lauren Gray; Photo by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Kathy and Marty Goossen; Photo by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Linda Burdine; Jane DiPaolo; Jenny Elkins; Photo by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Maddy and Harrison Schuhmacher; Photo by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Anna and Alan Chambers; Photo by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Mary and John Craddock; Photo by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Natassia Horowitz; Monica Hoz de Vila; Photo by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Sophia Cantu; Julia Hotze; Photo by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Bagpiper at the 2024 Rienzi Spring Party; Photo by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Society

A Spring Fling Like No Other Turns Houston’s House Museum Into a Grand Stage — Rienzi’s Grand Gardens Wow

It's the 25th Anniversary of a Special H-Town Place

BY // 05.13.24
photography Wilson Parish
Julia Davis, Sophia Cantu, Christiana Reckling, Julia Hotze, Randa McConn at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Chairs Meg and Nelson Murray at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Ann Weston, Mitchell Cox at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Carroll & John Wessles at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)
(Photo by Wilson Parish)
Christina Reckling, Randa McConn at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Eddie Allen, Eric Bing, Jeff Firestone at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Gillian Sarofim, Selim Baysal, Lauren Gray at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Kathy & Marty Goossen at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Linda Burdine, Jane DiPaolo, Jenny Elkins at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Maddy & Harrison Schuhmacher at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Anna & Alan Chambers at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)
John & Mary Craddock at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Natassia Horowitz, Monica Hoz de Vila at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)
(Photo by Wilson Parish)
A bagpiper welcomes guests to the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)
1
16

Julia Davis, Sophia Cantu, Christiana Reckling, Julia Hotze, Randa McConn at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

2
16

Chairs Meg and Nelson Murray at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

3
16

Ann Weston, Mitchell Cox at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

4
16

Carroll & John Wessles at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

5
16

(Photo by Wilson Parish)

6
16

Christina Reckling, Randa McConn at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

7
16

Eddie Allen, Eric Bing, Jeff Firestone at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

8
16

Gillian Sarofim, Selim Baysal, Lauren Gray at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

9
16

Kathy & Marty Goossen at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

10
16

Linda Burdine, Jane DiPaolo, Jenny Elkins at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

11
16

Maddy & Harrison Schuhmacher at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

12
16

Anna & Alan Chambers at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

13
16

John & Mary Craddock at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

14
16

Natassia Horowitz, Monica Hoz de Vila at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

15
16

(Photo by Wilson Parish)

16
16

A bagpiper welcomes guests to the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

What: Rienzi Spring Party

Where: At the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston House Museum

PC Moment: Perhaps it was the bagpiper that greeted guests on their arrival at the home filled with European antiques that stood out. For others it was the splendid Rienzi gardens dressed in spring greenery, punctuated by the floral-infused outdoor table settings and lighted with Tivoli style lights.

Chairs Nelson and Meg Murray; Photo by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
(Photo by Wilson Parish)

Meg and Nelson Murray chaired the dinner evening  themed “Une Nuit en Rose,” inspired by the Portrait of Eleanor Countess of Lauderdale which hangs in the museum home’s drawing room.

The soirée celebrated the 25th anniversary of the opening of Rienzi to the public. That happened in 1999 and since that time the Rienzi Society has hosted two fundraising events each year — a black-tie dinner party held in the house and the spring al fresco buffet evening. For both soirées, attendees are invited to peruse the wealth of European decorative arts that fill the dwelling designed by famed architect John Staub in 1952.

Christiana Reckling; Randa McConn; Photo by Wilson Parish (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Christina Reckling, Randa McConn at the Rienzi Spring Party (Photo by Wilson Parish)

As is tradition, the evening was supported in strength by the city’s Old Guard. For newcomers to Houston (100,000 a year), names such as Reckling, Sarofim, McConn, Elkins and Randall represent the patrician families that have given generously across generations to the Bayou City’s museums and other civic philanthropies.

SHOP FOR MOM

Swipe
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2024 Mother's Day

Polishing the verdant tableau was Stems Custom Floral which dressed tables in profusions of pastel blossoms. City Kitchen delivered the buffet dinner and while everyone dined, Nick Serena serenaded.

PC Seen: Courtney Sarofim, Jenny Elkins, Randa McConn, Angie and John Reckling, Gillian Sarofim, Jerry Ann Woodfin-Costa and Victor Costa, Erik Littlejohn, Audrey and David Gow, Courtnay and Mark Elias, Fairfax and Risher Randall, Christiana Reckling, Celina Hellmund, Lauren Gray, Scotty Finnegan, Matthew Cox and Avery Layton, Hague and Eric Bing, Carroll and John Wessels, and Kathy and Marty Goossen. 

Special Series

What To Watch

TV Shows and Movies We're Watching Right Now
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO, Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix Favorites
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO, Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix Favorites
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Hulu, and Showtime Gems
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Hulu, and Showtime Gems
The Best New TV Shows Based on Books to Stream in 2024 — Apple TV+, Peacock, Hulu, Netflix, and More Picks
The Best New TV Shows Based on Books to Stream in 2024 — Apple TV+, Peacock, Hulu, Netflix, and More Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Favorite Netflix and Hulu Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Favorite Netflix and Hulu Picks
5 New Movies to Stream Right Now on Netflix, Max, and Apple TV+
5 New Movies to Stream Right Now on Netflix, Max, and Apple TV+
read full series
Stay in the Moment with JW Marriot
JW Marriott Dallas Arts District
Learn More

Featured Properties

Swipe
2314 Mimosa Drive
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2314 Mimosa Drive
Houston, TX

$900,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2314 Mimosa Drive
6604 Vanderbilt
West University
FOR SALE

6604 Vanderbilt
West University, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
6604 Vanderbilt
6158 Inwood Drive
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6158 Inwood Drive
Houston, TX

$1,080,000 Learn More about this property
Taylor Jackson
This property is listed by: Taylor Jackson (713) 914-8789 Email Realtor
6158 Inwood Drive
1014 Montrose Boulevard #B
Montrose
FOR SALE

1014 Montrose Boulevard #B
Houston, TX

$519,000 Learn More about this property
Beverly Berry
This property is listed by: Beverly Berry (713) 302-6999 Email Realtor
1014 Montrose Boulevard #B
1561 Kirby Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

1561 Kirby Drive
Houston, TX

$5,200,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
1561 Kirby Drive
318 Pine Shadows Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

318 Pine Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$3,175,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
318 Pine Shadows Drive
3906 Coleridge
West University
FOR SALE

3906 Coleridge
West University, TX

$2,690,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
3906 Coleridge
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X