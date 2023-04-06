Fashion Beats the Rain at a River Oaks Tennis Tournament Luncheon to Remember — The Ladies of the Spring Shine

Frances Moody, Anna Lindamood, Holly Alvis, Jourdan McNair at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Fady Armanious, Donna and Norman Lewis (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alanna Flores, Cherie Flores, Meredith Flores Barker (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Valerie Dieterich, Christine Falgout, Rachel Patrinely, Elizabeth Fertitta, (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Beth Zdeblick, Brittany Sakowitz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lynn Wyatt and Whitney Crane (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Iris Shaftel, Jasmine Nguyen, Reagan Bregman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Caroline Finkelstein, Katie Brass (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Carolyn Tanner, Sippi, Kimberly Miller (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cassie Sinor, Bobbie Nau, Dana Barton 2 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cherie Lindley, Shelli Lindley, Kathy Baty, Jenna Lindley (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hallie Vanderhider and Denise Monteleone (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jo Lynn Falgout and Lisa Simon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jordan Seff and Jennifer Allison (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
DeeDee Marsh and Kelli Weinzierl 2 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sheila Moazami, Marcia Backus and Fady Armanious (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lee Banchetti, Carole Brown , Julie Sudduth (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Linda Lyons, Kathryn Swain, Carson Brown (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mary Eads, Cheryl Boblitt (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Michelle Smith (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mona Sarofim, Lisa Eades (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Penne Weidig , Brigitte Kalai and Kari Dagley (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Reagan Bregman., Jasmine Nguyen, (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rochelle Griffin, Rachel Regan and Fady Armanious (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stephanie Tsuru, Amy Pierce (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
SueAnne Nichols, Karen Winston, Alice Mosing (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bobbie Nau and Ellie Francisco (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jordan Seff and Norman and Donna Lewis (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Terri Havens, Shelby Hodge and Kelli Weinzierl (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jennifer Allison, Donna Lewis, Fady Armanious, Susan Vick, Brigittee Kalai, Cathy Freeman,Hallie Vanderhider, Bobbie Nau and Denise Monteleone (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
30

Frances Moody, Anna Lindamood, Holly Alvis, Jourdan McNair at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
30

Tootsies' Fady Armanious, Donna & Norman Lewis at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
30

Alanna Flores, Cherie Flores, Meredith Flores Barker at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
30

Valerie Dieterich, Christine Falgout, Rachel Patrinely, Elizabeth Fertitta, Monica Bickers at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
30

Beth Zdeblick, Brittany Sakowitz Kushner at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
30

Lynn Wyatt, Whitney Crane at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
30

Iris Shaftel, Jasmine Nguyen, Reagan Bregman at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
30

Caroline Finkelstein, Katie Brass at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
30

Carolyn Tanner, Sippi Khurana, Kimberly Miller at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
30

(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
30

Cherie Lindley, Shelli Lindley, Kathy Baty, Jenna Lindley at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
30

Hallie Vanderhider, Denise Monteleone at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
30

Jo Lynn Falgout, Lisa Simon at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
30

Jordan Seff, Jennifer Allison at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
30

DeeDee Marsh, Kelli Weinzierl at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
30

Sheila Moazami, Marcia Backus, Fady Armanious at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
30

Lee Banchetti, Carole Brown, Julie Sudduth at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
30

Linda Lyons, Kathryn Swain, Carson Brown at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
30

Mary Eads, Cheryl Boblitt at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
30

Michelle Smith, xx, xx at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
30

Mona Sarofim, Lisa Eads at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
30

Penne Weidig, Brigitte Kalai, Kari Dagley at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

23
30

Regan Bregman, Jasmine Nguyen at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

24
30

(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

25
30

Stephanie Tsuru, Amy Pierce at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

26
30

SueAnne Nichols, Karen Winston, Alice Mosing at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

27
30

Bobbie Nau, Ellie Francisco at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

28
30

Jordan Seff, Norman & Donna Lewis at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

29
30

Terri Havens, Shelby Hodge, Kelli Weinzierl at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

30
30

Tootsies table on day one of the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Frances Moody, Anna Lindamood, Holly Alvis, Jourdan McNair at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Fady Armanious, Donna and Norman Lewis (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alanna Flores, Cherie Flores, Meredith Flores Barker (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Valerie Dieterich, Christine Falgout, Rachel Patrinely, Elizabeth Fertitta, (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Beth Zdeblick, Brittany Sakowitz (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lynn Wyatt and Whitney Crane (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Iris Shaftel, Jasmine Nguyen, Reagan Bregman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Caroline Finkelstein, Katie Brass (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Carolyn Tanner, Sippi, Kimberly Miller (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cassie Sinor, Bobbie Nau, Dana Barton 2 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cherie Lindley, Shelli Lindley, Kathy Baty, Jenna Lindley (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hallie Vanderhider and Denise Monteleone (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jo Lynn Falgout and Lisa Simon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jordan Seff and Jennifer Allison (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
DeeDee Marsh and Kelli Weinzierl 2 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sheila Moazami, Marcia Backus and Fady Armanious (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lee Banchetti, Carole Brown , Julie Sudduth (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Linda Lyons, Kathryn Swain, Carson Brown (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mary Eads, Cheryl Boblitt (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Michelle Smith (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mona Sarofim, Lisa Eades (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Penne Weidig , Brigitte Kalai and Kari Dagley (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Reagan Bregman., Jasmine Nguyen, (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rochelle Griffin, Rachel Regan and Fady Armanious (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stephanie Tsuru, Amy Pierce (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
SueAnne Nichols, Karen Winston, Alice Mosing (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bobbie Nau and Ellie Francisco (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jordan Seff and Norman and Donna Lewis (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Terri Havens, Shelby Hodge and Kelli Weinzierl (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jennifer Allison, Donna Lewis, Fady Armanious, Susan Vick, Brigittee Kalai, Cathy Freeman,Hallie Vanderhider, Bobbie Nau and Denise Monteleone (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

Fashion Beats the Rain at a River Oaks Tennis Tournament Luncheon to Remember — The Ladies of the Spring Shine

An Event So Popular It's Held Twice

BY // 04.06.23
photography Daniel Ortiz
Frances Moody, Anna Lindamood, Holly Alvis, Jourdan McNair at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tootsies' Fady Armanious, Donna & Norman Lewis at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alanna Flores, Cherie Flores, Meredith Flores Barker at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Valerie Dieterich, Christine Falgout, Rachel Patrinely, Elizabeth Fertitta, Monica Bickers at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Beth Zdeblick, Brittany Sakowitz Kushner at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lynn Wyatt, Whitney Crane at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Iris Shaftel, Jasmine Nguyen, Reagan Bregman at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Caroline Finkelstein, Katie Brass at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Carolyn Tanner, Sippi Khurana, Kimberly Miller at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cherie Lindley, Shelli Lindley, Kathy Baty, Jenna Lindley at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hallie Vanderhider, Denise Monteleone at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jo Lynn Falgout, Lisa Simon at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jordan Seff, Jennifer Allison at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
DeeDee Marsh, Kelli Weinzierl at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sheila Moazami, Marcia Backus, Fady Armanious at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lee Banchetti, Carole Brown, Julie Sudduth at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Linda Lyons, Kathryn Swain, Carson Brown at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mary Eads, Cheryl Boblitt at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Michelle Smith, xx, xx at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mona Sarofim, Lisa Eads at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Penne Weidig, Brigitte Kalai, Kari Dagley at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Regan Bregman, Jasmine Nguyen at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stephanie Tsuru, Amy Pierce at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
SueAnne Nichols, Karen Winston, Alice Mosing at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bobbie Nau, Ellie Francisco at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jordan Seff, Norman & Donna Lewis at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Terri Havens, Shelby Hodge, Kelli Weinzierl at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tootsies table on day one of the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
30

Frances Moody, Anna Lindamood, Holly Alvis, Jourdan McNair at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
30

Tootsies' Fady Armanious, Donna & Norman Lewis at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
30

Alanna Flores, Cherie Flores, Meredith Flores Barker at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
30

Valerie Dieterich, Christine Falgout, Rachel Patrinely, Elizabeth Fertitta, Monica Bickers at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
30

Beth Zdeblick, Brittany Sakowitz Kushner at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
30

Lynn Wyatt, Whitney Crane at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
30

Iris Shaftel, Jasmine Nguyen, Reagan Bregman at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
30

Caroline Finkelstein, Katie Brass at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
30

Carolyn Tanner, Sippi Khurana, Kimberly Miller at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
30

(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
30

Cherie Lindley, Shelli Lindley, Kathy Baty, Jenna Lindley at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
30

Hallie Vanderhider, Denise Monteleone at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
30

Jo Lynn Falgout, Lisa Simon at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
30

Jordan Seff, Jennifer Allison at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
30

DeeDee Marsh, Kelli Weinzierl at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
30

Sheila Moazami, Marcia Backus, Fady Armanious at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
30

Lee Banchetti, Carole Brown, Julie Sudduth at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
30

Linda Lyons, Kathryn Swain, Carson Brown at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
30

Mary Eads, Cheryl Boblitt at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
30

Michelle Smith, xx, xx at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
30

Mona Sarofim, Lisa Eads at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
30

Penne Weidig, Brigitte Kalai, Kari Dagley at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

23
30

Regan Bregman, Jasmine Nguyen at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

24
30

(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

25
30

Stephanie Tsuru, Amy Pierce at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

26
30

SueAnne Nichols, Karen Winston, Alice Mosing at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

27
30

Bobbie Nau, Ellie Francisco at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

28
30

Jordan Seff, Norman & Donna Lewis at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

29
30

Terri Havens, Shelby Hodge, Kelli Weinzierl at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

30
30

Tootsies table on day one of the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

It has been a decade or so since Mother Nature threatened with showers the al fresco River Oaks Men’s Clay Court Championship. Alas, 2023 is proving to be a wet one. Thus, only 24 hours before luncheon chimes, the River Oaks Country Club team and Tootsies scurried about to create an indoor fashion arena that worked for the sellout throng that filled the ballroom and annexes to the brim.

Sharing the country club’s and Tootsies’ angst about moving the luncheon indoors was luncheon chair Michelle Smith. Applause to Smith and the luncheon committee for forgoing the traditional favors, instead donating those funds to a local nonprofit.

Valerie Dieterich, Christine Falgout, Rachel Patrinely, Elizabeth Fertitta, (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Valerie Dieterich, Christine Falgout, Rachel Patrinely, Elizabeth Fertitta, Monica Bickers at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Packed as we were, the logistics created a visual tapestry of floral frocks that only the current dreamy fashion trends could inspire. There were floral Bermuda shorts ensembles, prairie style dresses, Zimmerman frou-frous and sun dresses. Even if there was no sun.

In fact, this River Oaks Tennis Tournament luncheon, which is so popular that is held twice, is all about seeing and being seen. Selecting the right outfit for this event is as important as any red carpet debut.

The fashion pressure couldn’t be better for Tootsies which for two decades has presented a parade of the latest styles and of late has added a pop-up shop for fashionistas’ instant gratification.

“Fashion has changed completely from what it used to be. It’s very fluid and it’s really what you want it to be,” Tootsies creative director Fady Armanious tells PaperCity. “Your personality shows through fashion. It’s just an amazing way to express yourself and there are almost no rules anymore.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March
  • Post Oak Motors 2023 March

“It’s just about being who you are and who you want to be.

Iris Shaftel, Jasmine Nguyen, Reagan Bregman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Iris Shaftel, Jasmine Nguyen, Reagan Bregman at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

“And it changes because sometimes you want to be someone today versus tomorrow. The look also changes depending on where you are going and your attitude and how you want to the word to see you. Sometimes it’s modern. Sometimes it’s feminine or edgy. You get to pick and choose.”

This first day of the luncheon brought out a rarely-seen-in-public clutch. Well, not totally public as this event is River Oaks Country Club membership and invitation only. The Sarofim table was a rich example of this with Courtney Sarofim hosting the table that comes with the Fayez Sarofim & Co. naming sponsorship of the tournament.

Lynn Wyatt and Whitney Crane (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lynn Wyatt, Whitney Crane at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Among her guests, representing old guard and new were Martha Long, Mona Sarofim, Cherie Flores and daughters Alanna and Meredith, Lindsey Holstead, Mindy Hildebrand, Lynne Hudson, Aliyya Stude, Laura Arnold and more.

PC Seen: Jo Lynn Falgout, Mary Eads Lisa Simon, Kathryn Swain, Regan Bregman, Cheryl Boblitt, Holly Alvis, Cynthia Allshouse, Channing Allshouse, Linda McReynolds, Whitney Crane, Lynn Wyatt, Bobbie Nau, Alice Mosing, Amy Pierce, Stephanie Tsuru, Karen Winston, Terri Havens, Valerie Dieterich, Christine Falgout Gutknecht, and Brittany Sakowitz.

Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Find Inspiration This Spring With Highland Park Village’s Latest Fashion Lookbook
Find Inspiration This Spring With Highland Park Village’s Latest Fashion Lookbook
Highland Park Village’s 2023 Guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts
Highland Park Village’s 2023 Guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts
The Best Holiday Gifts for Everyone On Your List from Highland Park Village
The Best Holiday Gifts for Everyone On Your List from Highland Park Village
Partners Card Picks at Highland Park Village — Discounts on Brands That Rarely (If Ever) Go On Sale
Partners Card Picks at Highland Park Village — Discounts on Brands That Rarely (If Ever) Go On Sale
Stunning Fall Finds at Highland Park Village — Get a Fresh Look This Fall
Stunning Fall Finds at Highland Park Village — Get a Fresh Look This Fall
Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for Every Kind of Mom
Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for Every Kind of Mom
read full series

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
2304 Southgate
Windermere
FOR SALE

2304 Southgate
Houston, TX

$759,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2304 Southgate
111 Hickory Ridge
FOR SALE

111 Hickory Ridge
Houston, TX

Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
111 Hickory Ridge
2113 Bancroft
Bancroft Estates
FOR SALE

2113 Bancroft
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2113 Bancroft
3832 Arnold St.
West University
FOR SALE

3832 Arnold St.
Houston , TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
3832 Arnold St.
6017 Memorial Dr.
The Sophie at Bayou Bend
FOR SALE

6017 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,700,000 Learn More about this property
Bonnie Laughlin
This property is listed by: Bonnie Laughlin (713) 805-6422 Email Realtor
6017 Memorial Dr.
8 E Rivercrest
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

8 E Rivercrest
Houston, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
8 E Rivercrest
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X