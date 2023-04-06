Fashion Beats the Rain at a River Oaks Tennis Tournament Luncheon to Remember — The Ladies of the Spring Shine
An Event So Popular It's Held TwiceBY Shelby Hodge // 04.06.23
Frances Moody, Anna Lindamood, Holly Alvis, Jourdan McNair at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tootsies' Fady Armanious, Donna & Norman Lewis at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alanna Flores, Cherie Flores, Meredith Flores Barker at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Valerie Dieterich, Christine Falgout, Rachel Patrinely, Elizabeth Fertitta, Monica Bickers at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Beth Zdeblick, Brittany Sakowitz Kushner at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lynn Wyatt, Whitney Crane at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Iris Shaftel, Jasmine Nguyen, Reagan Bregman at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Caroline Finkelstein, Katie Brass at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Carolyn Tanner, Sippi Khurana, Kimberly Miller at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cherie Lindley, Shelli Lindley, Kathy Baty, Jenna Lindley at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hallie Vanderhider, Denise Monteleone at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jo Lynn Falgout, Lisa Simon at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jordan Seff, Jennifer Allison at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
DeeDee Marsh, Kelli Weinzierl at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sheila Moazami, Marcia Backus, Fady Armanious at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lee Banchetti, Carole Brown, Julie Sudduth at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Linda Lyons, Kathryn Swain, Carson Brown at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mary Eads, Cheryl Boblitt at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Michelle Smith, xx, xx at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mona Sarofim, Lisa Eads at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Penne Weidig, Brigitte Kalai, Kari Dagley at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Regan Bregman, Jasmine Nguyen at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stephanie Tsuru, Amy Pierce at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
SueAnne Nichols, Karen Winston, Alice Mosing at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bobbie Nau, Ellie Francisco at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jordan Seff, Norman & Donna Lewis at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Terri Havens, Shelby Hodge, Kelli Weinzierl at the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tootsies table on day one of the River Oaks Country Club tennis tournament luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
It has been a decade or so since Mother Nature threatened with showers the al fresco River Oaks Men’s Clay Court Championship. Alas, 2023 is proving to be a wet one. Thus, only 24 hours before luncheon chimes, the River Oaks Country Club team and Tootsies scurried about to create an indoor fashion arena that worked for the sellout throng that filled the ballroom and annexes to the brim.
Sharing the country club’s and Tootsies’ angst about moving the luncheon indoors was luncheon chair Michelle Smith. Applause to Smith and the luncheon committee for forgoing the traditional favors, instead donating those funds to a local nonprofit.
Packed as we were, the logistics created a visual tapestry of floral frocks that only the current dreamy fashion trends could inspire. There were floral Bermuda shorts ensembles, prairie style dresses, Zimmerman frou-frous and sun dresses. Even if there was no sun.
In fact, this River Oaks Tennis Tournament luncheon, which is so popular that is held twice, is all about seeing and being seen. Selecting the right outfit for this event is as important as any red carpet debut.
The fashion pressure couldn’t be better for Tootsies which for two decades has presented a parade of the latest styles and of late has added a pop-up shop for fashionistas’ instant gratification.
“Fashion has changed completely from what it used to be. It’s very fluid and it’s really what you want it to be,” Tootsies creative director Fady Armanious tells PaperCity. “Your personality shows through fashion. It’s just an amazing way to express yourself and there are almost no rules anymore.
“It’s just about being who you are and who you want to be.
“And it changes because sometimes you want to be someone today versus tomorrow. The look also changes depending on where you are going and your attitude and how you want to the word to see you. Sometimes it’s modern. Sometimes it’s feminine or edgy. You get to pick and choose.”
This first day of the luncheon brought out a rarely-seen-in-public clutch. Well, not totally public as this event is River Oaks Country Club membership and invitation only. The Sarofim table was a rich example of this with Courtney Sarofim hosting the table that comes with the Fayez Sarofim & Co. naming sponsorship of the tournament.
Among her guests, representing old guard and new were Martha Long, Mona Sarofim, Cherie Flores and daughters Alanna and Meredith, Lindsey Holstead, Mindy Hildebrand, Lynne Hudson, Aliyya Stude, Laura Arnold and more.
PC Seen: Jo Lynn Falgout, Mary Eads Lisa Simon, Kathryn Swain, Regan Bregman, Cheryl Boblitt, Holly Alvis, Cynthia Allshouse, Channing Allshouse, Linda McReynolds, Whitney Crane, Lynn Wyatt, Bobbie Nau, Alice Mosing, Amy Pierce, Stephanie Tsuru, Karen Winston, Terri Havens, Valerie Dieterich, Christine Falgout Gutknecht, and Brittany Sakowitz.