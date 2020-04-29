Cancelled River Oaks Tennis Tournament Plans a Massive Virtual Party With Tennis Stars and Celebs

Sam Querrey plays Janko Tipsarevic on center court in their quarterfinals match during the 2019 US Men's Clay Court Championships at the River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/US Clay)

Steve Johnson during the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in 2018. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher)

Dallas-based tennis champ John Isner during the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships at River Oaks Country Club in 2017. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/ROCC)

ESPN tennis commentator Brad Gilbert during the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships at River Oaks Country Club in 2016. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/ROCC)

The brothers Bryan during the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships at the River Oaks Country Club in 2014. Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/ROCC

Brothers Mike and Bob Bryan during the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships at River Oaks Country Club in 2016. They will join the ROCC virtual tennis party on May 8. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/ROCC)

With cancellation of the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club and all the socializing that accompanies it each April, organizers just couldn’t sit still. So they are planning a partee! With tennis stars, musical acts and a giving component.

It’s just that you’ll be joining this party from your home.

Brothers Bob and Mike Bryan, the most winning doubles team in history and darlings of the annual River Oaks tourney, will be joined in this virtual stay-at-home event by other tennis headliners, musical entertainment and an interlude with the Houston Symphony.

Tickets, available here, are $25 to gain access to the two-hour virtual happening that benefits the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund. The event also benefits Houston restaurants as participants have the added option of purchasing to-go meals from one of the restaurant partners which include The Annie Café and Bar, Collina’s Italian Café, Frank’s Americana Revival Restaurant & Bar and Goode Co.

“We dearly missed seeing you at the tennis courts during what is normally our favorite week of the year,” the website notes. “Not holding the tournament also limited some of the community outreach that is such an integral part of what we do. It’s even harder to be on the sidelines knowing that this crisis is impacting so many of our friends and neighbors.”

With tournament director Bronwyn Greer at the helm, the Men’s Clay Court has lined up 2013 River Oaks champion and topped ranked American John Isner, two-time River Oaks winner Steve Johnson, two-time River Oaks finalist with 10 career titles Sam Querrey and ESPN tennis commentator, former player and coach Brad Gilbert. Country music band The Broken Spokes as well as Houston talent Megan McCallon will add a few tunes to the virtual confab.

Expect a lively presentation with Gilbert conducting a Q&A with the tennis players along with an at-home sports challenge and a celebrity emcee, yet to be named, conducting the program.