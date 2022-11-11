River Oaks’ Ultimate Garden Party Shows Off a Children’s Book Author’s Many Talents and Highlights a Homegrown Fashion Designer’s Rise

The Events Company and Richard Flowers decked the home of Rini and Edward Ziegler in a bounty of blossoms. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

'The Ultimate Garden Party' setting benefiting the Houston Symphony, at the home of Rini and Edward Ziegler. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

A massive bumble bee atop the conservatory in the River Oaks garden of Rini and Edward Ziegler. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

The beautiful garden in the home of Rini and Edward Ziegler. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Talented children’s book author, illustrator and composer Rini Ziegler readily admits that she adores flowers. So it was no surprise then as guests attending “The Ultimate Garden Party” in the River Oaks home she shares with husband Edward Ziegler found the entire house and garden awash in glorious swaths of fresh flowers.

It was indeed the “ultimate garden party” with The Events Company and Richard Flowers creating the floral-infused tableau, Jackson & Company providing the lady-like food and a trio of Houston Symphony string musicians filling the air with classical notes.

Attendance to the luncheon came from purchasing a silent auction item at last spring’s symphony ball, with individuals making the requisite donation and signing up for the splendid affair. It was the second time that the Zieglers have hosted such an event for the Houston Symphony.

There was no mistaking the party house as the front door was frothed in an arching cascade of lavish roses, hydrangeas, orchids and more. Just as the entry from the sunroom to the garden was trimmed in boughs of florals. In a playful touch, The Events Company attached a mammoth bumble bee atop the gazebo.

While the garden itself was abloom so the luncheon setting was topped with floral topiaries and centerpieces, these in autumn palette. The tabletop decor included fresh oranges, a nod to Rini Ziegler’s latest children’s book called Danielle & The Orange Fairies: How Orange Blossoms Become Oranges. Proceeds from sales of the book were gifted to the symphony.

Highlight of the event was this writer’s interview with up-and-coming designer Bach Mai, brought in from New York by Neiman Marcus. The Houston native, a St. John’s School graduate and son of Vietnamese immigrants, shared his story of designing for cousins and friends as a youth to becoming one of the hottest luxury ready-to-wear designers in America on the path to becoming a famed couturier.

Models showcasing his stunning designs swanned through the luncheon scene. Adding extra glamour to the fashions were handcrafted diamond pieces from Italian jewelry house ZYDO, represented by the founder’s son Eli Zybert. Also carried by Neiman Marcus.

PC Seen: The 2022 Symphony Ball chairs Cheryl Byington, Bill Stubbs and Beth Wolff; plus Evelyn Leightman, Astley Blair, Jerre Williams, Carol Hunton, Penelope and John Wright, Astrid Van Dyke, Adrian Dueñas and Marcelo Saenz, Hallie Vanderhider, Lily Andress, Vicki West, Zane Carruth and Mary Ann McKeithan.