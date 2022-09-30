Music, Porsches and the Next Beethoven — This ROCO Gala Turns a River Oaks Dealership Into a Soaring Party Setting

Frost Bank's Ronald Joe, gala chair Stephanie Tsuru, honoree Leslie Blanton, honoree Matthew Loden at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
2. ROCO’s Opening Concert with Mei-Ann Chen conducting (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
21. Phoebe Tudor, Alecia Lawyer, Katherine Shanks (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
3. Ben Siaw, Frank Tsuru, Seth Tsuru (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
8. Cece and Mack Fowler (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
9. Stephanie Tsuru, Kylee Siaw, Katie Tsuru, Courtnay Elias, Bailey Saha (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
4. Leigh and Reggie Smith (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
6. Porche River Oaks transformed into the venue for ROCO Revelry (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
7. Alecia Lawyer, ROCO Founder and Maya Shay, ABC13 new anchor and Emcee kick off the evening’s gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
11. Brian McCulloch, Jeremy Garcia, Ann and Jonathan Ayre (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
12. Drew Helmer, ROCO Chairman of the Board and Amy Gibbs, Managing Director (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
13. David Peganyee and Camille Jenman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
10. The signature cocktail ROCO Rum Rider sponsored by William Price Distillery (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
14. Guests enjoying dinner by Swift and Company (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
15. Leslie and Jack Blanton (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
16. Michael Abels, composer commissioned by ROCO and Mei-Ann Chen, ROCO Artistic Partner and Conductor for the evening’s concert (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
17. Marty Finger, Phoebe Tudor, Stephanie Tsuru, Leigh Smith, Shawn Stephens (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
18. Beverly Coit, Leslye Weaver, Edith Van Wageningen, Lisa Clemenceau (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
5. Bailey Jones Mary Catherine Jones, Erin and Stephen Szalkowski (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
19.Susanne and Michael Stewart (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shelby Hodge and Shafik Rifaat (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
424_ROCOConcertandGala_DOrtizPhoto_092422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
20. Concert attendee smile for the camera at the exciting opening of ROCO’s 18th seaon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
23

Frost Bank's Ronald Joe, gala chair Stephanie Tsuru, honoree Leslie Blanton, honoree Matthew Loden at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
23

Mei Ann Chen conducting the ROCO orchestra during the Revelry gala concert at The Church of St. John the Divine. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
23

Phoebe Tudor, Alecia Lawyer, Katherine Shanks at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
23

Ben Siaw, Frank Tsuru, Seth Tsuru at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
23

Cece & Mack Fowler at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
23

Stephanie Tsuru, Kylee Siaw, Katie Tsuru, Courtnay Elias, Bailey Saha at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
23

Reggie & Leigh Smith at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
23

Porsche River Oaks transformed into a grand dinner setting for the ROCO Revelry gala dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
23

ROCO founder and musician Alecia Lawyer, ABC 13 news ace and gala emcee Maya Shay at the ROCO Revelry gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
23

Brian McCulloch & Jeremy Garcia, Ann & Jonathan Ayre at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
23

ROCO board chair Drew Helmer, Amy Gibbs, managing director at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
23

David Peganyee, Camille Jenman at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
23

ROCO gala cocktails, the signature ROCO Rum Rider22, sponsored by William Price Distillery (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
23

ROCO Revelry gala dinner guests seted for dinner from Swift + Company, which also did the decor. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
23

Honoree Leslie Blanton & Jack Blanton at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
23

Composer of the pieced commissioned by ROCO Michael Ables, ROCO artistic partner and conductor at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
23

Marty Finger, Phoebe Tudor, Stephanie Tsuru, Leigh Smith, Shawn Stephens at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
23

Marty Finger, Phoebe Tudor, Stephanie Beverly Coit, Leslye Weaver, Edith Van Wageningen, Lisa Clemenceau at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
23

Bailey Jones, Mary Catherine Jones, Erin & Stephen Szalkowski at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
23

Susanne & Michael Stewart at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
23

Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
23

ROCO Revelry gala chair Stephanie Tsuru at Porsche River Oaks (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

23
23

ROCO patrons attending the concert at The Church of St. John the Divine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Frost Bank's Ronald Joe, gala chair Stephanie Tsuru, honoree Leslie Blanton, honoree Matthew Loden at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
2. ROCO’s Opening Concert with Mei-Ann Chen conducting (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
21. Phoebe Tudor, Alecia Lawyer, Katherine Shanks (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
3. Ben Siaw, Frank Tsuru, Seth Tsuru (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
8. Cece and Mack Fowler (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
9. Stephanie Tsuru, Kylee Siaw, Katie Tsuru, Courtnay Elias, Bailey Saha (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
4. Leigh and Reggie Smith (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
6. Porche River Oaks transformed into the venue for ROCO Revelry (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
7. Alecia Lawyer, ROCO Founder and Maya Shay, ABC13 new anchor and Emcee kick off the evening’s gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
11. Brian McCulloch, Jeremy Garcia, Ann and Jonathan Ayre (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
12. Drew Helmer, ROCO Chairman of the Board and Amy Gibbs, Managing Director (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
13. David Peganyee and Camille Jenman (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
10. The signature cocktail ROCO Rum Rider sponsored by William Price Distillery (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
14. Guests enjoying dinner by Swift and Company (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
15. Leslie and Jack Blanton (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
16. Michael Abels, composer commissioned by ROCO and Mei-Ann Chen, ROCO Artistic Partner and Conductor for the evening’s concert (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
17. Marty Finger, Phoebe Tudor, Stephanie Tsuru, Leigh Smith, Shawn Stephens (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
18. Beverly Coit, Leslye Weaver, Edith Van Wageningen, Lisa Clemenceau (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
5. Bailey Jones Mary Catherine Jones, Erin and Stephen Szalkowski (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
19.Susanne and Michael Stewart (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shelby Hodge and Shafik Rifaat (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
424_ROCOConcertandGala_DOrtizPhoto_092422 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
20. Concert attendee smile for the camera at the exciting opening of ROCO’s 18th seaon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

Music, Porsches and the Next Beethoven — This ROCO Gala Turns a River Oaks Dealership Into a Soaring Party Setting

A Huge Chunk of a $1.8 Million Annual Budget Raised

BY // 09.29.22
photography Daniel Ortiz
Frost Bank's Ronald Joe, gala chair Stephanie Tsuru, honoree Leslie Blanton, honoree Matthew Loden at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mei Ann Chen conducting the ROCO orchestra during the Revelry gala concert at The Church of St. John the Divine. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Phoebe Tudor, Alecia Lawyer, Katherine Shanks at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ben Siaw, Frank Tsuru, Seth Tsuru at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cece & Mack Fowler at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stephanie Tsuru, Kylee Siaw, Katie Tsuru, Courtnay Elias, Bailey Saha at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Reggie & Leigh Smith at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Porsche River Oaks transformed into a grand dinner setting for the ROCO Revelry gala dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
ROCO founder and musician Alecia Lawyer, ABC 13 news ace and gala emcee Maya Shay at the ROCO Revelry gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Brian McCulloch & Jeremy Garcia, Ann & Jonathan Ayre at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
ROCO board chair Drew Helmer, Amy Gibbs, managing director at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
David Peganyee, Camille Jenman at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
ROCO gala cocktails, the signature ROCO Rum Rider22, sponsored by William Price Distillery (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
ROCO Revelry gala dinner guests seted for dinner from Swift + Company, which also did the decor. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honoree Leslie Blanton & Jack Blanton at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Composer of the pieced commissioned by ROCO Michael Ables, ROCO artistic partner and conductor at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marty Finger, Phoebe Tudor, Stephanie Tsuru, Leigh Smith, Shawn Stephens at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marty Finger, Phoebe Tudor, Stephanie Beverly Coit, Leslye Weaver, Edith Van Wageningen, Lisa Clemenceau at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bailey Jones, Mary Catherine Jones, Erin & Stephen Szalkowski at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Susanne & Michael Stewart at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
ROCO Revelry gala chair Stephanie Tsuru at Porsche River Oaks (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
ROCO patrons attending the concert at The Church of St. John the Divine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
23

Frost Bank's Ronald Joe, gala chair Stephanie Tsuru, honoree Leslie Blanton, honoree Matthew Loden at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
23

Mei Ann Chen conducting the ROCO orchestra during the Revelry gala concert at The Church of St. John the Divine. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
23

Phoebe Tudor, Alecia Lawyer, Katherine Shanks at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
23

Ben Siaw, Frank Tsuru, Seth Tsuru at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
23

Cece & Mack Fowler at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
23

Stephanie Tsuru, Kylee Siaw, Katie Tsuru, Courtnay Elias, Bailey Saha at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
23

Reggie & Leigh Smith at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
23

Porsche River Oaks transformed into a grand dinner setting for the ROCO Revelry gala dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
23

ROCO founder and musician Alecia Lawyer, ABC 13 news ace and gala emcee Maya Shay at the ROCO Revelry gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
23

Brian McCulloch & Jeremy Garcia, Ann & Jonathan Ayre at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
23

ROCO board chair Drew Helmer, Amy Gibbs, managing director at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
23

David Peganyee, Camille Jenman at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
23

ROCO gala cocktails, the signature ROCO Rum Rider22, sponsored by William Price Distillery (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
23

ROCO Revelry gala dinner guests seted for dinner from Swift + Company, which also did the decor. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
23

Honoree Leslie Blanton & Jack Blanton at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
23

Composer of the pieced commissioned by ROCO Michael Ables, ROCO artistic partner and conductor at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
23

Marty Finger, Phoebe Tudor, Stephanie Tsuru, Leigh Smith, Shawn Stephens at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
23

Marty Finger, Phoebe Tudor, Stephanie Beverly Coit, Leslye Weaver, Edith Van Wageningen, Lisa Clemenceau at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
23

Bailey Jones, Mary Catherine Jones, Erin & Stephen Szalkowski at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
23

Susanne & Michael Stewart at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
23

Shafik Rifaat & Shelby Hodge at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
23

ROCO Revelry gala chair Stephanie Tsuru at Porsche River Oaks (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

23
23

ROCO patrons attending the concert at The Church of St. John the Divine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Fresh from a concert at The Church of St. John the Divine, ROCO musicians and guests were on a musical high as they motored several blocks away to Porsche River Oaks where the second part of the evening would soon be underway. It was the launch of the chamber orchestra’s 18th season and 10th annual gala.

This one begun with herald trumpeters joined by founder and artistic director Alicia Lawyer and emcee Mya Shay waving a checkered racing flag from the dealership’s balcony.

17. Marty Finger, Phoebe Tudor, Stephanie Tsuru, Leigh Smith, Shawn Stephens (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marty Finger, Phoebe Tudor, Stephanie Tsuru, Leigh Smith, Shawn Stephens at the ROCO Revelry gala dinner at Porsche River Oaks. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Members of the 40-piece chamber orchestra assembled with more than 265 guests for a seated dinner and brief program in the dealership’s second floor showroom where a single Porsche belied the true character of the “ballroom.” Swift + Company did a remarkable job of transforming the vast space with soaring glass walls into a colorful dinner setting as well as curating and sponsoring the dinner.

Applause, applause to chair Stephanie Tsuru who led the charge that raised more than $320,000 in support ROCO’s $1.8 million annual budget.

In a special moment for honoree Leslie Blanton, a longtime advocate for and supporter of ROCO, three members of the orchestra performed a brief segment from her favorite classical work, Handle’s Water Music.

Presented with ROCO’s Wildcatter in the Arts award was Matthew Loden, dean of Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music, a founding ROCO board member and a member of ROCO’s International Artistic Advisory Council. Frost Bank was recognized as ROCO’s Corporate Pillar of the Arts, with Ronald Joe accepting the award.

NEW ARRIVALS

Swipe
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas
  • MCM-Dallas

It was a festive evening with the cocktail hour featuring the signature ROCO Rum Rider, provided by William Price Distillery. While guests schmoozed on the ground floor of the dealership, the soundtrack was ROCO’s favorite playlist.

The fundraiser began with the concert  under the baton of ROCO’s artistic partner Mei-Ann Chen with a spectacular premiere from composer Michael Abels, who wrote the score for the movies Get Out and Nope, as well as Beethoven Symphony No. 5 and Mariachi Imperial.

“We are on a mission to find the next Bachs and Beethovens of our time,” Lawyer told the dinner gathering. “And we have found one tonight,” she said in reference to Abels.

20. Concert attendee smile for the camera at the exciting opening of ROCO’s 18th seaon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
ROCO patrons attending the concert at The Church of St. John the Divine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Porsche River Oaks mirrors the innovation and quality for which ROCO leadership strives, making it the perfect location for Houstonians to come together in celebrating innovation in music,” Lawyer says. “We are honored for the incredible support of ROCO’s shaping the future of classical music and providing performances free-of-charge to audience members who may not otherwise have access to the arts.

“We could not thrive without this support from our community.”

PC Seen: Frank Tsuru, Jack Blandon, Kristen Loden, Leigh and Reggie Smith, Marty Finger, Cece and Mack Fowler, Phoebe Tudor, Courtnay and Mark Elias, Shawn Stephens and Jim Jordan, Kylee and Ben Siaw, Dorothy and Mickey Abels, Ann and Jonathan Ayre, Brian McCulloch and Jeremy Garcia, and Suzanne and Michael Stewart.

HP Village

Featured Properties

Swipe
2148 Chilton Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2148 Chilton Rd
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2148 Chilton Rd
11527 Green Oaks Dr
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11527 Green Oaks Dr
Piney Point Village, TX

$4,500,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11527 Green Oaks Dr
3506 Sunset Blvd
West University
FOR SALE

3506 Sunset Blvd
West University Place, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Kathy Arcidiacono
This property is listed by: Kathy Arcidiacono (713) 822-1749 Email Realtor
3506 Sunset Blvd
2918 Quenby Ave
West University
FOR SALE

2918 Quenby Ave
West University Place, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239 Email Realtor
2918 Quenby Ave
11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11111 Claymore Rd
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X