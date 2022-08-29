Texas Design Week Dallas Texas Design Week Dallas
Roger & Debbie Clemens celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Roger Clemens Foundation and his 60th birthday with friends at The Rustic. (Photo by Mark Pavlovich Photography)
Society / Featured Parties

Inside Roger Clemens’ 60th Birthday Party — a Lively Night of Singing, Celebrating and Helping Out Houston Charities

The Rocket Keeps The Rustic Rocking

BY // 08.29.22
photography Mark Pavlovich Photography
What: Roger Clemens‘ fundraiser party celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Roger Clemens Foundation and the MLB star’s 60th birthday

Where: The Rustic in Uptown Park

PC Moment: As much as this evening might have been about The Rocket’s milestone birthday, the focus was on his namesake foundation that Roger Clemens and wife Debbie founded three decades ago. In its efforts to fill the needs of and end the suffering of children, the foundation supports organizations including Star of Hope, Boys and Girls Clubs of Houston, Spring Branch Education Foundation, Initiatives for Children and more.

Applause, applause for the celebration that raised $150,000 for the foundation.

It was a lively night with The Guzzlers party band rocking the scene particularly when they were joined on stage by Roger Clemens and his longtime friend Jim West. The baseball legend and his buddy broke into singing their favorite oldie goldie tunes. And, yes, the party with 175 invited guests took place in the middle of the rocking Uptown Park hotspot and live music venue.

The Rocket had The Rustic rocking. Guests departed with swag bags that included autographed baseballs, Roger Clemens photos and more.

PC Seen: Kory Clemens, Bailee Logsdon, Andre Ware, Gina D’Agostino, Dani Cuteri, Debbie and Rudy Festari, Bailey Vandomelen, Lara Bell and Brent Milam, Judy Nichols, Tyler Capel, Janet Johnson, Ryan Capel, Linda and Bill Butterfield, and Annie Amante.

