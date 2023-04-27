Amy Torres, Missy Herndon, Ann Snyder, Palmer Buck and Elvira Graham made the scene at the Rolls-Royce Chevron Championship event.
Society / Featured Parties

Rolls-Royce and Bentley Bring the Supercar Scene to the LPGA at The Woodlands’ Golf Major

No Ordinary Courtesy Cars Help Set This Golf Tournament Apart

BY // 04.27.23
photography Doris Paniagua
More than 150 lucky people enjoyed an exclusive Rolls-Royce and Bentley evening at The Club at Carlton Woods during the Chevron Championship, the LPGA major that’s made The Woodlands its new home. Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta’s Rolls-Royce Motor Cars team helped bring some serious auto star power to first LPGA major of the year in its first year in The Woodlands.

Under the Post Oak Motor Cars umbrella, Fertitta’s Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Houston, Bentley Houston and the still rather recently opened The Post Oak Collection in The Woodlands are the official automotive partner for the championship. The dealer group provided some of these dream supercars for returning champions to drive during the tournament week. Brittany Lincicome, who won this storied Major twice, marveled at the Bentley she was given to tool around the area in.

There was even a hole-in-one contest with a new Bentley Continental GT V8 coupe from Bentley Houston as the prize.

Throughout this Rolls-Royce evening, guests enjoyed cocktails, food and wine while mixing and mingling with The Woodlands power players and influential golf officials and executives. Martin Fritsches, the president and CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, also made the scene.

The highlight might have been the chance to mingle with a number of the LPGA players. Lilia Vu ended up winning the Chevron Championship in a dramatic playoff, bringing her incredible family story of survival and success into the spotlight. While Nelly Korda made a 55 foot eagle putt on the 18th hole to become the No. 1 ranked women’s golfer in the world again. But first, everyone enjoyed some Rolls-Royce and Bentley VIP mingling.

Formerly known as the Dinah Shore, The Chevron Championship is now set to become a staple in The Woodlands.
Formerly known as the Dinah Shore, The Chevron Championship is now set to become a staple in The Woodlands.

The setting for the party was a beautifully appointed tent overlooking the 18th green and attendees were able to watch last-minute tournament preparation on the Carlton Woods course.

PC Seen: Blake Fertitta, Post Oak Motor Cars president Lonny Soza, The Woodlands Chamber of Commerce president and CEO JJ Hollie, Ralph and Shirley Alexander, Missy Herndon, Elvira Graham, Luanne and Steve Bozeman, Rodrigo and Santiago Pelaez, Steven and Julia Dell, Amy and Tony Torres, and Ann Snyder.

