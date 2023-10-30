Houston’s Boo Ball Draws Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Royals, Barbies, Frankenstein and Much More Costumed Fun

Johnny Bravo photo by Jacob Power
Cristina Vetrano, Wells and April McGee, Dan Connally photo by Jacob Power
Cari and Steve Greenley phot by Jacob Power
Wade Upton and Flo McGee photo by Jacob Power
Kristen Cannon, Faith Majors photo by Daniel Ortiz
Christopher Doyle , Luke Hotze, Brant Croucher photo by Daniel Ortiz
Michael and Angela White photo by Jacob Power
David Carmony and Cristina Vetrano photo by Daniel Ortiz
Debbie Rossi, John Riley, Diane Riley, Kathy Kline photo by Daniel Ortiz
Luke and Megan Hotze photo by Daniel Ortiz
Steven and Brandi Sikes bidding to help the families at RMH photo by Jacob Power
Seth and Emma Elsenbrook, Kate Archer, Even Elsenbrook photo by Jacob Power
Diane and John Tully photo by Jacob Power
Vicsandra Jones and Melissa Juneau p[hoto by Daniel Ortiz
Drew Tolson, Elyse Elsenbrook photo by Jacob Power
Scott and Kimberly Wexler photo by Jacob Power
Emily Crosswell, Erich and Agatha Brann photo by Jacob Power
Ryan Herbst, Iryns Herbst photo by Daniel Ortiz
Ken and Mady Kades photo by Daniel Ortiz
Sneha and Nick Merchant photo by Daniel Ortiz
Horacio Lerma, Vicki Luna photo by Daniel Ortiz
Matt Benz, Erika Benz, Kaylin and Chris Weber photo by Daniel Ortiz
Dan and Allison Connally photo by Daniel Ortiz
Seliece Womble, and Lee Womble photo by Daniel Ortiz
Patty and Greg Glasscock photo by Daniel Ortiz
Peg and Bill Austin photo by Daniel Ortiz
Rob and Angie Pettigrew photo by Jacob Power
Ozzie and Debbie Bauer photo by Jacob Power
Cristina and Steve Vetrano photo by Daniel Ortiz
Kaely Suarez with puppy photo by Daniel Ortiz
Dancing the night away photo by Jacob Power
01
31

Auctioneer Jumpin' Johnny Bravo at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

02
31

Ronald McDonald House Houston CEO Cristina Vetrano, chairs Wells & April McGee, aka Gomez & Morticia Addams, board president Dan Connally at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

03
31

Cari & Steve Greenley at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

04
31

Wade Upton & Flo McGee at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

05
31

Kristen Cannon, Faith Majors at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
31

Christopher Doyle, Luke Hotze, Brant Croucher at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
31

Michael & Angela White at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

08
31

David Carmony, Cristina Vetrano at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
31

Debbie Rossi, John & Diane Riley, Kathy Kline at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
31

Luke & Megan Hotze at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
31

Steven & Brandi Sikes at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
31

Seth & Emma Elsenbrook, Kate Archer, Evan Elsenbrook at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

13
31

Diane & John Tully at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

14
31

Vicsandra Jones, Melissa Juneau at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
31

Drew Tolson, Elyse Elsenbrook at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

16
31

Scott & Kimberly Wexler at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

17
31

Emily Crosswell, Erich & Agatha Brann at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

18
31

Ryan & Iryns Herbst at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
31

Ken & Mady Kades at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
31

Sneha & Nick Merchant at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
31

Horacio Lerma, Vicki Ljuna at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Oritz)

22
31

Matt & Erika Benz, Kaylin & Chris Weber at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

23
31

Dan & Allison Connally at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

24
31

Seliece & Lee Womble at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

25
31

Patty & Greg Glasscock at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

26
31

Peg & Bill Austin at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

27
31

Rob & Angie Pettigrew at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

28
31

Ozzie & Debbie Bauer at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

29
31

Cristina & Steve Vetrano at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

30
31

Kaely Suarez at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

31
31

Dancing the monster mash at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Johnny Bravo photo by Jacob Power
Cristina Vetrano, Wells and April McGee, Dan Connally photo by Jacob Power
Cari and Steve Greenley phot by Jacob Power
Wade Upton and Flo McGee photo by Jacob Power
Kristen Cannon, Faith Majors photo by Daniel Ortiz
Christopher Doyle , Luke Hotze, Brant Croucher photo by Daniel Ortiz
Michael and Angela White photo by Jacob Power
David Carmony and Cristina Vetrano photo by Daniel Ortiz
Debbie Rossi, John Riley, Diane Riley, Kathy Kline photo by Daniel Ortiz
Luke and Megan Hotze photo by Daniel Ortiz
Steven and Brandi Sikes bidding to help the families at RMH photo by Jacob Power
Seth and Emma Elsenbrook, Kate Archer, Even Elsenbrook photo by Jacob Power
Diane and John Tully photo by Jacob Power
Vicsandra Jones and Melissa Juneau p[hoto by Daniel Ortiz
Drew Tolson, Elyse Elsenbrook photo by Jacob Power
Scott and Kimberly Wexler photo by Jacob Power
Emily Crosswell, Erich and Agatha Brann photo by Jacob Power
Ryan Herbst, Iryns Herbst photo by Daniel Ortiz
Ken and Mady Kades photo by Daniel Ortiz
Sneha and Nick Merchant photo by Daniel Ortiz
Horacio Lerma, Vicki Luna photo by Daniel Ortiz
Matt Benz, Erika Benz, Kaylin and Chris Weber photo by Daniel Ortiz
Dan and Allison Connally photo by Daniel Ortiz
Seliece Womble, and Lee Womble photo by Daniel Ortiz
Patty and Greg Glasscock photo by Daniel Ortiz
Peg and Bill Austin photo by Daniel Ortiz
Rob and Angie Pettigrew photo by Jacob Power
Ozzie and Debbie Bauer photo by Jacob Power
Cristina and Steve Vetrano photo by Daniel Ortiz
Kaely Suarez with puppy photo by Daniel Ortiz
Dancing the night away photo by Jacob Power
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Boo Ball Draws Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Royals, Barbies, Frankenstein and Much More Costumed Fun

This $820,000 Night Is No Ordinary Halloween Party

BY // 10.30.23
Auctioneer Jumpin' Johnny Bravo at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Ronald McDonald House Houston CEO Cristina Vetrano, chairs Wells & April McGee, aka Gomez & Morticia Addams, board president Dan Connally at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Cari & Steve Greenley at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Wade Upton & Flo McGee at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kristen Cannon, Faith Majors at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Christopher Doyle, Luke Hotze, Brant Croucher at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Michael & Angela White at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
David Carmony, Cristina Vetrano at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Debbie Rossi, John & Diane Riley, Kathy Kline at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Luke & Megan Hotze at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Steven & Brandi Sikes at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Seth & Emma Elsenbrook, Kate Archer, Evan Elsenbrook at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Diane & John Tully at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Vicsandra Jones, Melissa Juneau at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Drew Tolson, Elyse Elsenbrook at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Scott & Kimberly Wexler at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Emily Crosswell, Erich & Agatha Brann at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Ryan & Iryns Herbst at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ken & Mady Kades at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sneha & Nick Merchant at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Horacio Lerma, Vicki Ljuna at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Oritz)
Matt & Erika Benz, Kaylin & Chris Weber at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dan & Allison Connally at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Seliece & Lee Womble at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Patty & Greg Glasscock at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Peg & Bill Austin at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rob & Angie Pettigrew at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Ozzie & Debbie Bauer at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Cristina & Steve Vetrano at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kaely Suarez at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dancing the monster mash at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
1
31

Auctioneer Jumpin' Johnny Bravo at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

2
31

Ronald McDonald House Houston CEO Cristina Vetrano, chairs Wells & April McGee, aka Gomez & Morticia Addams, board president Dan Connally at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

3
31

Cari & Steve Greenley at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

4
31

Wade Upton & Flo McGee at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

5
31

Kristen Cannon, Faith Majors at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
31

Christopher Doyle, Luke Hotze, Brant Croucher at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
31

Michael & Angela White at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

8
31

David Carmony, Cristina Vetrano at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
31

Debbie Rossi, John & Diane Riley, Kathy Kline at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
31

Luke & Megan Hotze at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
31

Steven & Brandi Sikes at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
31

Seth & Emma Elsenbrook, Kate Archer, Evan Elsenbrook at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

13
31

Diane & John Tully at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

14
31

Vicsandra Jones, Melissa Juneau at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
31

Drew Tolson, Elyse Elsenbrook at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

16
31

Scott & Kimberly Wexler at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

17
31

Emily Crosswell, Erich & Agatha Brann at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

18
31

Ryan & Iryns Herbst at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
31

Ken & Mady Kades at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
31

Sneha & Nick Merchant at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
31

Horacio Lerma, Vicki Ljuna at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Oritz)

22
31

Matt & Erika Benz, Kaylin & Chris Weber at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

23
31

Dan & Allison Connally at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

24
31

Seliece & Lee Womble at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

25
31

Patty & Greg Glasscock at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

26
31

Peg & Bill Austin at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

27
31

Rob & Angie Pettigrew at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

28
31

Ozzie & Debbie Bauer at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

29
31

Cristina & Steve Vetrano at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

30
31

Kaely Suarez at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

31
31

Dancing the monster mash at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

There was no missing the towering Wade Upton as he monster-mashed his way into the Hilton Americas-Houston ballroom. Actually, you might not have recognized him in his convincing Frankenstein mask had he not been on the arm of the very recognizable Flo McGee. Then there were the witches, the goblins, the towering Yankee Doodle Dandy, aka John Riley, and so many other creative characters making this Ronald McDonald House Boo Ball a playful costume success in Houston.

Debbie Rossi, John Riley, Diane Riley, Kathy Kline photo by Daniel Ortiz
Debbie Rossi, John & Diane Riley, Kathy Kline at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Applause, applause for chairs April and Wells McGee, appearing as Morticia and Gomez Addams, who helmed the colorful night that drew a costumed throng of more than 720 and raised more than $820,000 for the nonprofit that has homes-away-from-home in the Texas Medical Center for seriously ill children and their families.

The see-and-be-seen cocktail hour saw guests gleefully preening in their costumes: Megan Hotze as a daring mermaid, fancy butterflies Kristen Cannon and Faith Majors, flower children Patty and Greg Glasscock, the bewitching Mady Kades, Dracula Christopher Doyle and on and on. Dan and Allison Connally even showed up as couple of the moment Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Beyond the thrills, this Boo Ball had its serious side that included two videos featuring families that were able to find respite in Ronald McDonald House services. Perhaps most moving was when Kaely Suarez, a senior at Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart, carrying the puppy for the live auction related her story of beginning life in Level 3 NICU at Texas Children’s Hospital with her parents staying for five weeks at the Ronald McDonald House.

Luke and Megan Hotze photo by Daniel Ortiz
Luke & Megan Hotze at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The Houston program offers four  housing opportunities: the flagship Holcombe House with 70 bedrooms, 19 bedrooms and 10 family lounges at Texas Children’s, 14 short-term private sleep/nap rooms in Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital and two private bedrooms and a lounge at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.

Accepting honors, presented by Ronald McDonald House Houston CEO Cristina Vetrano, were David Carmony, recipient of the Founder’s Award; Hess, recognized as Corporate Partner; and Kaye Barnes, recognized as Volunteer of the Year. The program included comments from board president Dan Connally. Lisa Malosky served as emcee for the evening while Johnny “Bravo” Holloway energized the live auction action.

SHOP

Swipe
Curated Library
Beauty Elevated
Adventure
Discover
Artful Designs
Discover Fall
Unique
DARING
Quietly Sophisticated
Craftmanship
Colorful and Maximal
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
Dan and Allison Connally photo by Daniel Ortiz
Dan & Allison Connally at the Ronald McDonald House Houston Boo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

PC Seen: Lindy and Tom McGee, Melinda and Matt Mogas, Ken Kades, Steve Vetrano, Emma and Seth Elsenbrook, Sneha and Nick Merchant, Melissa Juneau, Emily Crosswell, Amalia and Brian Stanton, Debbie and Ozzie Bauer, Allison Connally, Luke Hotze, Katherine Whaley and Chris Wadley, Seliece and Lee Womble, and Elyse and Drew Tolson.

Open the Door to What's Next.

Featured Properties

Swipe
3506 Las Palmas Street
Open House
Highland Village
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 11/5 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

3506 Las Palmas Street
Houston, TX

$839,900 Learn More about this property
Sherri Hughey
This property is listed by: Sherri Hughey (713) 558-1916 Email Realtor
3506 Las Palmas Street
1164 Mosaico Lane
Open House
Spring Branch | Ravenna
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 11/4 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

1164 Mosaico Lane
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Shayna Andrews
This property is listed by: Shayna Andrews (713) 367-8906 Email Realtor
1164 Mosaico Lane
1147 Castellina Lane
Open House
Spring Branch | Ravenna
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 11/5 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm

1147 Castellina Lane
Houston, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Shayna Andrews
This property is listed by: Shayna Andrews (713) 367-8906 Email Realtor
1147 Castellina Lane
503 Patchester Street
Wilchester West
FOR SALE

503 Patchester Street
Houston, TX

$1,479,000 Learn More about this property
Clint Simpson
This property is listed by: Clint Simpson (281) 639-7191 Email Realtor
503 Patchester Street
2502 Woodhead Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2502 Woodhead Street
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
William Finnorn
This property is listed by: William Finnorn (713) 306-0194 Email Realtor
2502 Woodhead Street
8834 Stable Lane
Stablewood
FOR SALE

8834 Stable Lane
Houston, TX

$6,295,000 Learn More about this property
Marlene Rhoden
This property is listed by: Marlene Rhoden (713) 882-1623 Email Realtor
8834 Stable Lane
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X