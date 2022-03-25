Everything Comes Up Roses at This River Oaks Luncheon — Women Helping Women Fight Breast Cancer

What: The “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” luncheon benefiting The Rose Center for Breast Health Excellence

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: The gathering of 450, mostly women, were held at rapt attention by Dr. Angel A. Rodriguez, oncology medical director at Natera and medical oncologist at Houston Methodist Cancer Center, who provided insights on “molecular residual disease assessment and treatment response monitoring in breast cancer.” He also applauded The Rose and luncheon guests for the $500,000 raised to further the nonprofit’s work providing early breast cancer detection for underserved women.

Rodriguez has been a longtime friend of The Rose and has played an integral role in saving the lives of hundreds of uninsured women.

The luncheon was chaired by award winning interior designer Chandos Dodson Epley and her husband Ike Epley. Honored were philanthropists Dorothy Mathias Ables and Allison Cain Allison. Contributing to the event were co-chairs Mary Lille and Mary Hammon Quinn, arrangements chair Jacee Wolf and reservations chair Carrie Miller.

In a fateful coincidence, Chandos Epley and Allison Allison are both breast cancer survivors. In fact, after a successful 30-year career in interior design, Allison was encouraged by a friend to have her overdue mammogram which led to life-saving detection. Since that time, she has devoted her focus to philanthropic efforts.

Lead underwriters of the successful luncheon included Johnette and Keith Dodson, the Epleys, the Jacobson Family Foundation, Carole and Jim Looke, Doug Perley, and Allena and Ashley Madray.

PC Seen: Rose CEO and founder Dorothy Biggons, Lindsey Brown, Regina Rogers, Kate Stukenberg, Pam and Bill Boyar, Wade Upton, Collier Blades, Anne-Laure Stephens, Kim Moody, Susie Cunningham, Paige Crist, Tracy Hale, Chelsea McDermott, Rica Suchma, Marian Harper, Jennifer Whistler, Kathy Crosby, Becky Livingstone, Jenni Schillser, Jacee Wolf, and Christine Hoffer.