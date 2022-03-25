IMG_2691
IMG_2670
IMG_2767
IMG_2782
IMG_2801
IMG_3115
IMG_2984
IMG_3070
IMG_3073
IMG_2486
IMG_2834
01
11

Becky Livingstone, Jenni Schillser, Jacee Wolf, Christine Hoffer at the River Oaks Country Club luncheon benefiting The Rose

02
11

Honoree Dorothy Ables, chairs Chandos & Ike Epley, honoree Allison Allison at The Rose luncheon

03
11

Flo McGee, Wade Upton, Liz Rigney at The Rose luncheon

04
11

Theresa Einhorn, Ann Al-Bahish at The Rose luncheon

05
11

Rochelle Jacobson, Andrea Link, Gerrie Richards at The Rose luncheon

06
11

Dr. Melanie Johnson, Jeanie Frazier, Regina Rogers at The Rose luncheon

07
11

Sue Flaman, Julie Dill, Elaine Musick at The Rose luncheon

08
11

Kate Stukenberg, Mike Mahlstedt, Lindsey Brown at The Rose luncheon

09
11

Rica Suchma, Marian Harper, Jennifer Whistler, Kathy Crosby at The Rose luncheon

10
11

Chandos Epley, Dr. Angel Rodriguez

11
11

Honoree Dorothy Ables

IMG_2691
IMG_2670
IMG_2767
IMG_2782
IMG_2801
IMG_3115
IMG_2984
IMG_3070
IMG_3073
IMG_2486
IMG_2834
Society / Featured Parties

Everything Comes Up Roses at This River Oaks Luncheon — Women Helping Women Fight Breast Cancer

Saving the Lives of Uninsured Women

BY // 03.25.22
Becky Livingstone, Jenni Schillser, Jacee Wolf, Christine Hoffer at the River Oaks Country Club luncheon benefiting The Rose
Honoree Dorothy Ables, chairs Chandos & Ike Epley, honoree Allison Allison at The Rose luncheon
Flo McGee, Wade Upton, Liz Rigney at The Rose luncheon
Theresa Einhorn, Ann Al-Bahish at The Rose luncheon
Rochelle Jacobson, Andrea Link, Gerrie Richards at The Rose luncheon
Dr. Melanie Johnson, Jeanie Frazier, Regina Rogers at The Rose luncheon
Sue Flaman, Julie Dill, Elaine Musick at The Rose luncheon
Kate Stukenberg, Mike Mahlstedt, Lindsey Brown at The Rose luncheon
Rica Suchma, Marian Harper, Jennifer Whistler, Kathy Crosby at The Rose luncheon
Chandos Epley, Dr. Angel Rodriguez
Honoree Dorothy Ables
1
11

Becky Livingstone, Jenni Schillser, Jacee Wolf, Christine Hoffer at the River Oaks Country Club luncheon benefiting The Rose

2
11

Honoree Dorothy Ables, chairs Chandos & Ike Epley, honoree Allison Allison at The Rose luncheon

3
11

Flo McGee, Wade Upton, Liz Rigney at The Rose luncheon

4
11

Theresa Einhorn, Ann Al-Bahish at The Rose luncheon

5
11

Rochelle Jacobson, Andrea Link, Gerrie Richards at The Rose luncheon

6
11

Dr. Melanie Johnson, Jeanie Frazier, Regina Rogers at The Rose luncheon

7
11

Sue Flaman, Julie Dill, Elaine Musick at The Rose luncheon

8
11

Kate Stukenberg, Mike Mahlstedt, Lindsey Brown at The Rose luncheon

9
11

Rica Suchma, Marian Harper, Jennifer Whistler, Kathy Crosby at The Rose luncheon

10
11

Chandos Epley, Dr. Angel Rodriguez

11
11

Honoree Dorothy Ables

What: The “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” luncheon benefiting The Rose Center for Breast Health Excellence

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: The gathering of 450, mostly women, were held at rapt attention by Dr. Angel A. Rodriguez, oncology medical director at Natera and medical oncologist at Houston Methodist Cancer Center, who provided insights on “molecular residual disease assessment and treatment response monitoring in breast cancer.” He also applauded The Rose and luncheon guests for the $500,000 raised to further the nonprofit’s work providing early breast cancer detection for underserved women.

Rodriguez has been a longtime friend of The Rose and has played an integral role in saving the lives of hundreds of uninsured women.

The luncheon was chaired by award winning interior designer Chandos Dodson Epley and her husband Ike Epley. Honored were philanthropists Dorothy Mathias Ables and Allison Cain Allison. Contributing to the event were co-chairs Mary Lille and Mary Hammon Quinn, arrangements chair Jacee Wolf and reservations chair Carrie Miller.

In a fateful coincidence, Chandos Epley and Allison Allison are both breast cancer survivors. In fact, after a successful 30-year career in interior design, Allison was encouraged by a friend to have her overdue mammogram which led to life-saving detection. Since that time, she has devoted her focus to philanthropic efforts.

SHOP

Swipe
  • MGM - Houston
  • MGM - Houston
  • MGM - Houston
  • MGM - Houston
  • MGM - Houston
  • MGM - Houston
  • MGM - Houston
  • MGM - Houston
  • MGM - Houston
  • MGM - Houston
  • MGM - Houston

Lead underwriters of the successful luncheon included Johnette and Keith Dodson, the Epleys, the Jacobson Family Foundation, Carole and Jim Looke, Doug Perley, and Allena and Ashley Madray.

PC Seen: Rose CEO and founder Dorothy Biggons, Lindsey Brown, Regina Rogers, Kate Stukenberg, Pam and Bill Boyar, Wade Upton, Collier Blades, Anne-Laure Stephens, Kim Moody, Susie Cunningham, Paige Crist, Tracy Hale, Chelsea McDermott, Rica Suchma, Marian Harper, Jennifer Whistler, Kathy Crosby, Becky Livingstone, Jenni Schillser, Jacee Wolf, and Christine Hoffer.  

IMG_2691
IMG_2670
IMG_2767
IMG_2782
IMG_2801
IMG_3115
IMG_2984
IMG_3070
IMG_3073
IMG_2486
IMG_2834
Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
The Etiquette for 2022 Pairs Best With a Healthy Dose of Emotional Intelligence
The Etiquette for 2022 Pairs Best With a Healthy Dose of Emotional Intelligence
<em>Social in Security</em> — A Guide to Valentine’s Day Etiquette — And a Temperature Check on the Holiday
Social in Security — A Guide to Valentine’s Day Etiquette — And a Temperature Check on the Holiday
<em>Social in Security</em> — Gym Etiquette 101 with Super Bowl Champion DeMarcus Ware
Social in Security — Gym Etiquette 101 with Super Bowl Champion DeMarcus Ware
Social in Security — Holiday Party Etiquette 101
Social in Security — Holiday Party Etiquette 101
Social in Security — The Tried-and-True Tips of Tailgating Etiquette
Social in Security — The Tried-and-True Tips of Tailgating Etiquette
Social in Security — Need-to-Know Etiquette for Traveling Today
Social in Security — Need-to-Know Etiquette for Traveling Today
read full series
HP Village

Featured Properties

Swipe
2148 Chilton
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2148 Chilton
Houston, TX

$5,650,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Alex Heins & Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2148 Chilton
1011 E 26th St
Heights
FOR SALE

1011 E 26th St
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
1011 E 26th St
3757 Farber
Southside Place
FOR SALE

3757 Farber
Southside Place, TX

$5,299,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239 Email Realtor
3757 Farber
1025 S Shepherd Dr #301
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

1025 S Shepherd Dr #301
Houston, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Ron Brown
This property is listed by: Ron Brown (713) 305-5548 Email Realtor
1025 S Shepherd Dr #301
11219 Claymore Rd
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11219 Claymore Rd
Piney Point Village, TX

$4,995,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11219 Claymore Rd
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X