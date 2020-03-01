Houston Senior Center’s $1 Million Night Brings Essential State of the Art Vehicles

What: Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care Services gala

Where: Hilton Americas-Houston

PC Moment: More than $1 million tumbled into the Seven Acres coffers as a result of the lively “Roaring Into the ’20s” gala, thanks to the deep pockets of the more than 700 guests. Proceeds from the live auction alone were generous enough for the senior center to purchase two new state of the art wheelchair accessible vans.

“As always with Seven Acres, there are so many needs, but never enough funds,” board president Bradley Rauch said as he began the live auction. “One of the quality of life programs we want to focus upon this year is helping our residents participate in the world outside of our walls. . .

“Escorted safe transportation for our residents is difficult because they require handicapped vans which can accommodate wheelchairs and specialized safety seating to accommodate not only their needs but regulations as well.”

Ask and you shall receive. None could have been more pleased with the results than Malcolm Slatko, CEO of the center that has been serving seniors in the Houston area for 77 years.

Taking bows as recipients of the Joyce Proler Schechter Spirit of Life Award were Judy Yambra and Evelyn Reichenthal, recognized for their community leadership as well as their commitment to Seven Acres. Grandchildren of both of the honorees presented the awards.

The gala was chaired by Seven Acres board members David Stein and his wife, Andrea, and Max Reichenthal and his wife, Susan, with were Martha and Don Freedman and Gail and Gary Swartz serving as honorary chairs.

PC Seen: Karen and Buster Freedman, Sandy Rubin, Dr. Robert Light, Amy and Gage Mueller, Dennis Laviage, Joyce and Ambassador Arthur Schechter, Jennifer and Constable Alan Rosen, Susie and Scott Bender, Rhona and Bruce Caress, Mister McKinney, Leslie and Hedley Karpas, Kari Saratovsky and Kim Ogg.