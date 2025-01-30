Seven Acres’ $1.3 Million-Plus Houston Night Is Full of Emotional Moments and an Unforgettable Introduction

Cindy & Gary Greemberg at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Marilu Garza, Lou Greggory & Linda Lorelle at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Warren & Tammy Simi at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Ronnie & Judy Yambra at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lee & Teri Strauss at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Kaki & Larry Buck at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Jonathan Dror, Varda & Jess Fields at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Debbie & Arturo Karkakowsky at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

David & Andrea Stein at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Brad & Robin Stein at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Annie & Mitch Testa at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Angelo Infante, Arthur Schechter, Al Rosen at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kevin & Francyne Jacobs at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Andrea Guttin, Selma Guttin, Judy Yambra, Rochelle Novak at the Seven Acres annual gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Miles Wertheimer, Bonnie Winograd at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Don & Sue Sue Aron, Dror & Helene Zadok at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Denise Erstin, Joyce Schechter, Steve Estrin at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Alan & Rochelle Jacobson at the Seven Acres annual gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Rhona & Buce Caress at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Gary & Gail Swartz, Marsha Cayton, Cindy & Gary Greenberg at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Honorees Michael & Vicky Richker mingle with Judy & Michael Feinstein at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Seven Acres Jewish Senior Services annual gala

Where: Hilton Americas Houston

PC Moment: It was a great evening for the 500-plus guests that filled the hotel ballroom with the spirit of generosity as the throng raised more than $1.3 million for Seven Acres’ varied programs that provide assisted living along with physical, social, emotional and spiritual needs in the Jewish tradition.

Gala leadership was spearheaded by chairs Cindy and Gary Greenberg and Gail and Gary Swartz, honorary chairs Rhona and Bruce Caress, and auction chair Bonnie Winograd.

As is tradition, the evening saluted community leaders who have been specially committed to the success of Seven Acres. Vicky and Michael Richker received the Joyce Proler Schechter Spirit of Life Award.

It was an unforgettable introduction of the honorees, handled by Schechter herself, Vicky Richker’s daughter Elizabeth Warren and Michael Richker’s son Jonathan Richker. As the couple accepted the award, Jonathan Richker sang Everything’s Coming Up Roses, making a little twist on the lyrics to include Seven Acres.

Seven Acres president Michael Feinstein revealed new leadership, congratulating Marsha Cayton as the new CEO of Seven Acres and The Medallion, the nonprofit’s assisted living facility.

Pleased with the strong support for Seven Acres, Feinstein noted, ““We are grateful to the ongoing and unwavering support, involvement and investment in our senior community.”

It was also a special evening for emcee Linda Lorelle, whose mother is a residences of Seven Acres. Lorelle was joined at the podium by fellow emcee Khambrel Marshall.

PC Seen: Ambassador Arthur Schechter, Judy and Ronnie Yambra, Kaki and Larry Buck, Renee Wizig-Barrios and Alvaro Barrios, Barbara and Barry Lewis, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Beth Wolff, Scott Jacobson, LuAnn and Morton Katz, Linda and Andy Burger, Carl Josehart and Sam Jacobson, Sue Sue and Don Aron, Varda and Jess Fields, and Lou Greggory.