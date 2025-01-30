Seven Acres’ $1.3 Million-Plus Houston Night Is Full of Emotional Moments and an Unforgettable Introduction

fbpx
Michael and Vicky Richker and Judy and Michael Feinsteinphoto by Daniel Ortiz
Gary and Gail Swartz, Marsha Cayton, Cindy and Gary Greenberg photo by Daniel Ortiz
Rhona and Bruce Caress photo by Daniel ORtiz
Alan and Rochelle Jacobson photo by Jacob Power
Denise Estrin, Joyce Schecter, Steve Estrin photo by Daniel Ortiz
Don Aron, Sue Sue Aron, Dror and Helene Zadok photo by Daniel Ortiz
Miles Wertheimer, Bonnie Winograd photo by Daniel Ortiz
Andrea Guttin, Selma Guttin, Judy Yambra, Rochelle Novak photo by Jacob Power
Kevin and Francyne Jacobs photo by Daniel Ortiz
Angelo Infante, Arthur Schechter, Al Rosen photo by Daniel Ortiz
Annie and Mitch Testa photo by Daniel Ortiz
Brad and Robin Stein photo by Daniel Ortiz
David and Andrea Stein photo by Daniel Ortiz
Debbie and Arturo Karkakowsky photo by Daniel Ortiz
Jonathan Dror, Varda and Jess Fields photo by Jacob Power
Kaki and Larry Buck photo by Jacob Power
Lee and Teri Strauss photo by Jacob Power
Ronnie and Judy Yambra photo by Daniel Ortiz
Warren and Tammy Simi photo by Jacob Power
Marilu Garza, Lou Gregory and Linda Lorelle photo by Jacob Power
Cindy and Gary Greenberg photo by Daniel Ortiz
01
21

Honorees Michael & Vicky Richker mingle with Judy & Michael Feinstein at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
21

Gary & Gail Swartz, Marsha Cayton, Cindy & Gary Greenberg at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
21

Rhona & Buce Caress at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
21

Alan & Rochelle Jacobson at the Seven Acres annual gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

05
21

Denise Erstin, Joyce Schechter, Steve Estrin at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
21

Don & Sue Sue Aron, Dror & Helene Zadok at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
21

Miles Wertheimer, Bonnie Winograd at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
21

Andrea Guttin, Selma Guttin, Judy Yambra, Rochelle Novak at the Seven Acres annual gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

09
21

Kevin & Francyne Jacobs at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
21

Angelo Infante, Arthur Schechter, Al Rosen at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
21

Annie & Mitch Testa at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
21

Brad & Robin Stein at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
21

David & Andrea Stein at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
21

Debbie & Arturo Karkakowsky at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
21

Jonathan Dror, Varda & Jess Fields at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

16
21

Kaki & Larry Buck at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

17
21

Lee & Teri Strauss at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

18
21

Ronnie & Judy Yambra at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
21

Warren & Tammy Simi at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

20
21

Marilu Garza, Lou Greggory & Linda Lorelle at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

21
21

Cindy & Gary Greemberg at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Michael and Vicky Richker and Judy and Michael Feinsteinphoto by Daniel Ortiz
Gary and Gail Swartz, Marsha Cayton, Cindy and Gary Greenberg photo by Daniel Ortiz
Rhona and Bruce Caress photo by Daniel ORtiz
Alan and Rochelle Jacobson photo by Jacob Power
Denise Estrin, Joyce Schecter, Steve Estrin photo by Daniel Ortiz
Don Aron, Sue Sue Aron, Dror and Helene Zadok photo by Daniel Ortiz
Miles Wertheimer, Bonnie Winograd photo by Daniel Ortiz
Andrea Guttin, Selma Guttin, Judy Yambra, Rochelle Novak photo by Jacob Power
Kevin and Francyne Jacobs photo by Daniel Ortiz
Angelo Infante, Arthur Schechter, Al Rosen photo by Daniel Ortiz
Annie and Mitch Testa photo by Daniel Ortiz
Brad and Robin Stein photo by Daniel Ortiz
David and Andrea Stein photo by Daniel Ortiz
Debbie and Arturo Karkakowsky photo by Daniel Ortiz
Jonathan Dror, Varda and Jess Fields photo by Jacob Power
Kaki and Larry Buck photo by Jacob Power
Lee and Teri Strauss photo by Jacob Power
Ronnie and Judy Yambra photo by Daniel Ortiz
Warren and Tammy Simi photo by Jacob Power
Marilu Garza, Lou Gregory and Linda Lorelle photo by Jacob Power
Cindy and Gary Greenberg photo by Daniel Ortiz
Society / Featured Parties

Seven Acres’ $1.3 Million-Plus Houston Night Is Full of Emotional Moments and an Unforgettable Introduction

The Generosity Of The Jewish Community Shines Through

BY // 01.30.25
Honorees Michael & Vicky Richker mingle with Judy & Michael Feinstein at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gary & Gail Swartz, Marsha Cayton, Cindy & Gary Greenberg at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rhona & Buce Caress at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Alan & Rochelle Jacobson at the Seven Acres annual gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Denise Erstin, Joyce Schechter, Steve Estrin at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Don & Sue Sue Aron, Dror & Helene Zadok at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Miles Wertheimer, Bonnie Winograd at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Andrea Guttin, Selma Guttin, Judy Yambra, Rochelle Novak at the Seven Acres annual gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kevin & Francyne Jacobs at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Angelo Infante, Arthur Schechter, Al Rosen at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Annie & Mitch Testa at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Brad & Robin Stein at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
David & Andrea Stein at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Debbie & Arturo Karkakowsky at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jonathan Dror, Varda & Jess Fields at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kaki & Larry Buck at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lee & Teri Strauss at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Ronnie & Judy Yambra at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Warren & Tammy Simi at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Marilu Garza, Lou Greggory & Linda Lorelle at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Cindy & Gary Greemberg at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
21

Honorees Michael & Vicky Richker mingle with Judy & Michael Feinstein at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
21

Gary & Gail Swartz, Marsha Cayton, Cindy & Gary Greenberg at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
21

Rhona & Buce Caress at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
21

Alan & Rochelle Jacobson at the Seven Acres annual gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

5
21

Denise Erstin, Joyce Schechter, Steve Estrin at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
21

Don & Sue Sue Aron, Dror & Helene Zadok at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
21

Miles Wertheimer, Bonnie Winograd at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
21

Andrea Guttin, Selma Guttin, Judy Yambra, Rochelle Novak at the Seven Acres annual gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

9
21

Kevin & Francyne Jacobs at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
21

Angelo Infante, Arthur Schechter, Al Rosen at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
21

Annie & Mitch Testa at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
21

Brad & Robin Stein at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
21

David & Andrea Stein at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
21

Debbie & Arturo Karkakowsky at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
21

Jonathan Dror, Varda & Jess Fields at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

16
21

Kaki & Larry Buck at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

17
21

Lee & Teri Strauss at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

18
21

Ronnie & Judy Yambra at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
21

Warren & Tammy Simi at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

20
21

Marilu Garza, Lou Greggory & Linda Lorelle at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

21
21

Cindy & Gary Greemberg at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Seven Acres Jewish Senior Services annual gala

Where: Hilton Americas Houston

PC Moment: It was a great evening for the 500-plus guests that filled the hotel ballroom with the spirit of generosity as the throng raised more than $1.3 million for Seven Acres’ varied programs that provide assisted living along with physical, social, emotional and spiritual needs in the Jewish tradition.

Gary and Gail Swartz, Marsha Cayton, Cindy and Gary Greenberg photo by Daniel Ortiz
Gary & Gail Swartz, Marsha Cayton, Cindy & Gary Greenberg at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Gala leadership was spearheaded by chairs Cindy and Gary Greenberg and Gail and Gary Swartz, honorary chairs Rhona and Bruce Caress, and auction chair Bonnie Winograd.

As is tradition, the evening saluted community leaders who have been specially committed to the success of Seven Acres. Vicky and Michael Richker received the Joyce Proler Schechter Spirit of Life Award.

It was an unforgettable introduction of the honorees, handled by Schechter herself, Vicky Richker’s daughter Elizabeth Warren and Michael Richker’s son Jonathan Richker. As the couple accepted the award, Jonathan Richker sang Everything’s Coming Up Roses, making a little twist on the lyrics to include Seven Acres.

SHOP

Swipe
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
Don Aron, Sue Sue Aron, Dror and Helene Zadok photo by Daniel Ortiz
Don & Sue Sue Aron, Dror & Helene Zadok at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Seven Acres president Michael Feinstein revealed new leadership, congratulating Marsha Cayton as the new CEO of Seven Acres and The Medallion, the nonprofit’s assisted living facility.

Pleased with the strong support for Seven Acres, Feinstein noted, ““We are grateful to the ongoing and unwavering support, involvement and investment in our senior community.”

It was also a special evening for emcee Linda Lorelle, whose mother is a residences of Seven Acres. Lorelle was joined at the podium by fellow emcee Khambrel Marshall.

Angelo Infante, Arthur Schechter, Al Rosen photo by Daniel Ortiz
Angelo Infante, Arthur Schechter, Al Rosen at the Seven Acres gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

PC Seen: Ambassador Arthur Schechter, Judy and Ronnie Yambra, Kaki and Larry Buck, Renee Wizig-Barrios and Alvaro Barrios, Barbara and Barry Lewis, Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Beth Wolff, Scott Jacobson, LuAnn and Morton Katz, Linda and Andy Burger, Carl Josehart and Sam Jacobson, Sue Sue and Don Aron, Varda and Jess Fields, and Lou Greggory.

Featured Properties

Swipe
2065 Southgate Boulevard
Medical Center | Southgate
FOR SALE

2065 Southgate Boulevard
Houston, TX

$2,699,000 Learn More about this property
Patricia Reed
This property is listed by: Patricia Reed (713) 253-9024 Email Realtor
2065 Southgate Boulevard
3203 Robinson Road
Quail Valley La Quinta
FOR SALE

3203 Robinson Road
Missouri City, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Kindi Scartaccini
This property is listed by: Kindi Scartaccini (713) 539-8828 Email Realtor
3203 Robinson Road
11918 Taylorcrest Road
Bunker Hill
FOR SALE

11918 Taylorcrest Road
Houston, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Tina Green
This property is listed by: Tina Green (281) 686-3169 Email Realtor
11918 Taylorcrest Road
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X