Houston’s Fabulous Steel Magnolia Powers a Record $1.13 Million Razzle Dazzle With Julia Morales Charm and Pink Mania

On the pink carpet Houston Astros sideline reporter Julia Morales interviews Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon Hall of Fame honorees Lisa & Jerry Simon on the pink carpet at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Luncheon chair Sheridan Williams, Memorial Hermann Foundation's Anne Neeson at the foundation's record-breaking Razzle Dazzle luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

PaperCity society and lifestyle editor Shelby Hodge interviews Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon Hall of Fame honoree Amy Pierce. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Tonya & Dr. David Callendar, Elizabeth Galtney at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Roseangela Capobianco, honoree Whitney Crane, Fadila Kibsgaard at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Honoree Jo Lynn Falgout, Valerie Dieterich at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon.

Honoree Ann Cazalot, Erin Minor at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon.

Halll of Fame Honorees Caroline & Will Brown at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Cassandra McZeal, Alvin Abraham at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Honorees Laura Ward, Kristina Somerville, Amy Pierce at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Erin Asprect, Julie Roberts, Anne Neeson at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Fady Armanious, Amanda Boffone at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Laurie Krohn, Amalia Stanton, Melissa Juneau at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

British designer Jenny Packham with one of her dazzling gowns on the catwalk at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jennifer Savery, Loraine Wegmann at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Demetra Jones, Samica Knight, Teal Holden at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

British designer Jenny Packham, Dancie Ware at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Honorees Nina & Edd Hendee at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Julia Morales, Hall of Fame honoree Tony Bradfield at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Julie Longoria Chen, Melissa Avery at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Brooke Lee, Jordan Seff, Stephanie Fleck, Kathy de la Mora at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon.

Lisa Helfman, honoree Grace Kim at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Rosemary Schatzman, Brigitte Kalai, Mary Walley, Rachelle Ball at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Sam Golden, Lacey King, Valerie Golden, Edd Hendee at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Fabulous Steel Magnolia Powers a Record $1.13 Million Razzle Dazzle With Julia Morales Charm and Pink Mania

Sheridan Williams Is No Ordinary Lady and This Is No Ordinary Houston Luncheon

BY // 10.15.24
On the pink carpet Houston Astros sideline reporter Julia Morales interviews Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon Hall of Fame honorees Lisa & Jerry Simon on the pink carpet at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Luncheon chair Sheridan Williams, Memorial Hermann Foundation's Anne Neeson at the foundation's record-breaking Razzle Dazzle luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
PaperCity society and lifestyle editor Shelby Hodge interviews Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon Hall of Fame honoree Amy Pierce. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Tonya & Dr. David Callendar, Elizabeth Galtney at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Roseangela Capobianco, honoree Whitney Crane, Fadila Kibsgaard at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Honoree Jo Lynn Falgout, Valerie Dieterich at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon.
Honoree Ann Cazalot, Erin Minor at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon.
Halll of Fame Honorees Caroline & Will Brown at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Cassandra McZeal, Alvin Abraham at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Honorees Laura Ward, Kristina Somerville, Amy Pierce at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Erin Asprect, Julie Roberts, Anne Neeson at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Fady Armanious, Amanda Boffone at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Laurie Krohn, Amalia Stanton, Melissa Juneau at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
British designer Jenny Packham with one of her dazzling gowns on the catwalk at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jennifer Savery, Loraine Wegmann at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Demetra Jones, Samica Knight, Teal Holden at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
British designer Jenny Packham, Dancie Ware at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Honorees Nina & Edd Hendee at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Julia Morales, Hall of Fame honoree Tony Bradfield at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Julie Longoria Chen, Melissa Avery at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Brooke Lee, Jordan Seff, Stephanie Fleck, Kathy de la Mora at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon.
Lisa Helfman, honoree Grace Kim at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rosemary Schatzman, Brigitte Kalai, Mary Walley, Rachelle Ball at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Sam Golden, Lacey King, Valerie Golden, Edd Hendee at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stephen & Michele Fraga at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
On the pink carpet Houston Astros sideline reporter Julia Morales interviews Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon Hall of Fame honorees Lisa & Jerry Simon on the pink carpet at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Luncheon chair Sheridan Williams, Memorial Hermann Foundation's Anne Neeson at the foundation's record-breaking Razzle Dazzle luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

PaperCity society and lifestyle editor Shelby Hodge interviews Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon Hall of Fame honoree Amy Pierce. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Tonya & Dr. David Callendar, Elizabeth Galtney at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Roseangela Capobianco, honoree Whitney Crane, Fadila Kibsgaard at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Honoree Jo Lynn Falgout, Valerie Dieterich at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon.

Honoree Ann Cazalot, Erin Minor at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon.

Halll of Fame Honorees Caroline & Will Brown at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Cassandra McZeal, Alvin Abraham at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Honorees Laura Ward, Kristina Somerville, Amy Pierce at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Erin Asprect, Julie Roberts, Anne Neeson at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Fady Armanious, Amanda Boffone at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Laurie Krohn, Amalia Stanton, Melissa Juneau at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

British designer Jenny Packham with one of her dazzling gowns on the catwalk at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jennifer Savery, Loraine Wegmann at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Demetra Jones, Samica Knight, Teal Holden at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

British designer Jenny Packham, Dancie Ware at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Honorees Nina & Edd Hendee at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Julia Morales, Hall of Fame honoree Tony Bradfield at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Julie Longoria Chen, Melissa Avery at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Brooke Lee, Jordan Seff, Stephanie Fleck, Kathy de la Mora at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon.

Lisa Helfman, honoree Grace Kim at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Rosemary Schatzman, Brigitte Kalai, Mary Walley, Rachelle Ball at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Sam Golden, Lacey King, Valerie Golden, Edd Hendee at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Friends know that when Sheridan Williams puts her mind to something, they might as well clear a path. For this Houston lady is one fabulous steel magnolia who never fails to succeed. The recent case in point is the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle luncheon.

Williams set an ambitious goal of $1 million raised, never an easy task for a luncheon. She surpassed it bringing in $1.13 million, a remarkable 25 percent increase over the previous year’s proceeds.

Sheridan Williams, Anne Neeson (Priscilla Dickson)
Luncheon chair Sheridan Williams, Memorial Hermann Foundation’s Anne Neeson at the foundation’s record-breaking Razzle Dazzle luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Applause, applause for this breast cancer survivor who personally understands the importance of early detection and the importance of raising valued funds for the Memorial Hermann Health System‘s early detection and outreach programs.

Assisting The Dynamic Sheridan Williams

This 15th annual Razzle Dazzle luncheon enjoyed an exceptionally high energy level as the 500-plus attendees arrived at the Post Oak Hotel to be greeted by Houston Astros sideline reporter Julia Morales on the pink, as opposed to red, carpet where she queried them, with cameras rolling, on their ensembles and their commitment to the cause. In the ballroom foyer, PaperCity society editor Shelby Hodge interviewed the Razzle Dazzle Hall of Fame honorees who were introduced during the luncheon program and honored for their longtime commitment to the event.

There are several Houston luncheons centered on charitable fundraising throughout the year where fashion takes second place only to the bottom line. Razzle Dazzle is one of these — and then some. Pink is de rigueur as witnessed in the frocks and pants ensembles on the ladies and pink shirts and ties on the gents.

Laurie Krohn, Amalia Stanton, Melissa Juneau (Priscilla Dickson)
Laurie Krohn, Amalia Stanton, Melissa Juneau at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Thus, the fashion focus of this year’s Razzle Dazzle was right on as Elizabeth Anthony owner Julie Roberts arranged for British designer Jenny Packham to present 36 of her truly dazzling red carpet gowns for the luncheon throng. Before the show, public relations dynamo Dancie Ware interviewed the designer on her collection.

Another important fundraising element to the day came with Tenenbaum Jewelers display cases featuring Temple St. Clair, courtesy of Hall of Fame honoree Tony Bradfield, who annually supports this event. His mother died of breast cancer when he was 25, inspiring his commitment to the cause of early detection.

At luncheon’s end when auction proceeds and all other revenues were tallied Williams and Anne Neeson, Memorial Hermann Foundation executive president and CEO, announced the record proceeds.

Laura Ward, Kristina Somerville, Amy Pierce (Priscilla Dickson)
Honorees Laura Ward, Kristina Somerville, Amy Pierce at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Special note: Kudos to Blooming Gallery which created the interview stations awash in swags of fragrant roses and decorated the ballroom in breathtaking pink and rose  decor.

Razzle Dazzle Hall of Fame honorees attending: Philamena Baird, Caroline and Will Brown, Ann Cazalot, Ellen Cohen, Dr. Yvonne Cormier, Whitney Crane, Jo Lynn Falgout, Regina Garcia, Nina Hendee, Grace Kim, Bobetta Lindig, Robin Mueck, Amy Pierce, Lisa and Jerry Simon, Christina Somerville, Karen Stall, Donna Vallone, Laura Ward and Williams.

Jenny Packham, Dancie Ware (Priscilla Dickson)
British designer Jenny Packham, Dancie Ware at the Memorial Hermann Foundation Razzle Dazzle Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

PC Seen: Memorial Hermann Health System president and CEO Dr. David Callender and Tonya Callender, luncheon emcee Samica Night, Elizabeth Galtney, Gregg Falgout, Elizabeth Petersen, Roseangela Capobianco, Valerie Dieterich, Alvin Abraham, Amanda Boffone, Laurie Krohn, Amalia Stanton, Demetra Jones, Melissa Juneau, Teal Holden, Lisa Helfman, and Edd Hendee. 

