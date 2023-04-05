Simone Biles and Her Happy Bridesmaids Take Over a Hot Heights Venue For a Bridal Shower to Swoon Over — How The GOAT Wedding Parties

These are just a few of the balloons employed in Simone Biles' fanciful wedding shower at The Juliana. (Photo by Rachel "Rae Tay" Taylor IG @raetay_photography)

Poppin Parties created the decor for Simone Biles' 'Over Cloud 9' bridal shower at The Juliana in Houston's Heights neighborhood. (Photo by Rachel "Rae Tay" Taylor IG @raetay_photography)

Poppin Parties created the decor for Simone Biles' 'Over Cloud 9' bridal shower at The Juliana in Houston's Heights neighborhood. (Photo by Rachel "Rae Tay" Taylor IG @raetay_photography)

Simone Biles' bridesmaids dress in shades of blue for the bridal shower at The Juliana in Houston's Heights neighborhood. (Photo by Rachel "Rae Tay" Taylor IG @raetay_photography)

Simone Biles celebrates at her 'On Cloud 9' themed bridal shower at The Juliana in Houston's Heights neighborhood. (Photo by Rachel "Rae Tay" Taylor IG @raetay_photography)

Hundreds of white balloons filled The Juliana party venue in The Heights when four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles celebrated her upcoming wedding to Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens with a bridal shower which was themed “On Cloud 9.”

An intimate clutch of family, friends, bridesmaids, Biles’ mother and Owens’ mom shared in the special day in anticipation of the wedding, the date and location of which is being kept under wraps. Bestie Kayla Simone of Instagram note was among the bridesmaids attending the shower in one of Houston’s hottest neighborhoods. Those bridesmaids included Biles’ sister Adria Biles, Steph Magellan, Rachel Moore and Rebecca Delaney. These ladies set themselves apart from other guests by wearing gowns in varying shades of blue.

The bride-to-be, surrounded by a pristine white tableau, was resplendent in a white pearl-embellished halter gown.

Fans will recall that the 26-year-old Simone Biles and the 27-year-old Owen announced their engagement on Instagram in February after having dated for two years. No surprise then that she shared news of the bridal shower on Instagram with a handful of photos and a caption that reads: “On Cloud 9 BRIDAL SHOWER☁️💙🕊️ feeling so loved & blessed.”

Sevanté Cook, The Juliana marketing and venue manager, tells PaperCity that almost 15 hours were required for decorations team Poppin Parties to create the white-on-white “On Cloud 9” decor that included those hundreds of white balloons and swaths of white fabric both indoors and in the tree-shaded garden of The Juliana.

Interestingly, Biles had posted on her Instagram that she was looking for the perfect place to hold her bridal shower and several respondents mentioned The Juliana. She took a look at the hidden gem in the heart of The Heights and her reservation was confirmed.

SHOP Swipe

















Next

“I had the chance to actually work on Simone’s bridal shower,” Cook says. “And everyone was so nice. Poppin Parties did such an amazing job bringing her On Cloud 9 theme to life. We’ve never seen so many balloons at our space before.”

The bridal shower was the latest of Simone Biles’ celebrations leading up to the wedding. Earlier in the year, she and her wedding party held the necessary bachelorette weekend in Belize, which was covered by People magazine.