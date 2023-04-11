Guests bidding during the live auction (Photo by Quy Tran)
Guests bidding during the live auction at the Sky High for Kids banquet evening at The Revaire. (Photo by Quy Tran)

08

Chip Probe, Cancer Warrior Dylan, and Brittany Hebert Franklin at the Sky High for Kids banquet evening at The Revaire. (Photo by Quy Tran)

08

Errin Collette Williams, Megan Falcon, Paige Schmidt, Tiff Esco at the Sky High for Kids banquet evening at The Revaire. (Photo by Quy Tran)

08

Emily Zarcaro, chair Taylor Sass at the Sky High for Kids banquet evening at The Revaire. (Photo by Quy Tran)

08

The Sky High for Kids Team at the sporting clays competition at the Greater Houston Sports Club. (Photo by Quy Tran)

08

Lucky guests take home one of the puppies from the live auction at the Sky High for Kids banquet evening at The Revaire. (Photo by Quy Tran)

08

Nate & Christina Cloutier at the Sky High for Kids banquet evening at The Revaire. (Photo by Quy Tran)

08

Vicki Weyel, Taylor Sass, and Cancer Warrior Payton at the Sky High for Kids banquet evening at The Revaire. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Society / Featured Parties

Sky High for Kids Pulls In $1.1 Million-Plus With Houston Auction and Sporting Clays Tournament

Fighting Childhood Cancer and Giving Kids and Their Families Real Life

BY // 04.10.23
photography Quy Tran
Guests bidding during the live auction at the Sky High for Kids banquet evening at The Revaire. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Chip Probe, Cancer Warrior Dylan, and Brittany Hebert Franklin at the Sky High for Kids banquet evening at The Revaire. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Errin Collette Williams, Megan Falcon, Paige Schmidt, Tiff Esco at the Sky High for Kids banquet evening at The Revaire. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Emily Zarcaro, chair Taylor Sass at the Sky High for Kids banquet evening at The Revaire. (Photo by Quy Tran)

The Sky High for Kids Team at the sporting clays competition at the Greater Houston Sports Club. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Lucky guests take home one of the puppies from the live auction at the Sky High for Kids banquet evening at The Revaire. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Nate & Christina Cloutier at the Sky High for Kids banquet evening at The Revaire. (Photo by Quy Tran)

Vicki Weyel, Taylor Sass, and Cancer Warrior Payton at the Sky High for Kids banquet evening at The Revaire. (Photo by Quy Tran)

What: Sky High for Kids banquet and sporting clays tournament

Where: Sporting clays at the Greater Houston Sports Club and the banquet at The Revaire

PC Moment: The excitement reached a fevered pitch when silent auction proceeds of $140,050 and live auction proceeds of a rocking $577,100 were added to ticket sales and sponsorships and the total was a whopping $1.1 million and change for Sky High for Kids.

At the evening event, Chip Probe, father of Cancer Warrior Dylan, delivered a moving speech about his family’s personal battle with pediatric cancer, bringing the room to tears and drawing a standing ovation.

Sky High for Kids founder and CEO Brittany Hebert Franklin served as auctioneer for the evening event and as emcee for the sporting clays.

Applause, applause for chairs Taylor Sass and Amanda Fenn who helmed the duo of events that raised funds for research and support of children undergoing treatment for cancer and other life-threatening conditions. Sky High for Kids founder and CEO Brittany Hebert Franklin served as auctioneer for the evening event and as emcee for the sporting clays.

Sky High for Kids provides funding for a floor in the Inspiration4 Advanced Research Center in St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, for Texas Children’s Hospital’s Cancer and Hematology Center and for Texas Children’s Hospital’s Global HOPE Program.

It was big fun at the sporting clays competition that concluded with an awards ceremony featuring live music, 400 pounds of crawfish and a raffle for a six seat Red Arctic Cat Side-By-Side. The next evening some 600 guests gathered at The Revaire for the A Fare Extraordinaire dinner and lively auction action. Receiving special recognition for both events were “honored guests” Vicki and Steve Weyel.

“Being a part of the Sky High for Kids community has been incredibly rewarding, and we feel grateful to be able to contribute to such an important cause,” the couple notes in a statement. “We want to see a cancer free future for all children, and Sky High’s global impact is one step towards that goal.

“Together, we can make a real and lasting impact on the fight against childhood cancer and help to create a brighter future.”

