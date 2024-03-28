Jay & Allie Fields bidding during the Sky High for Kids 'Better in Boots' (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)
Society / The Seen

Going Sky High for Kids Brings In $1.1 Million With Boots and Shotgun Fun

A Special Hunting Experience With a Country Music Star Draws Furious Bidding

BY // 03.27.24
photography Quy Tran Photography
What: Sky High for Kids “Better in Boots” gala and sporting clay tournament

Where: The Revaire and Greater Houston Sports Club

PC Moments: More than 500 guests in Western cocktail attire poured into The Revaire for a lively dinner and auction evening that resulted in proceeds, when combined with those from the accompanied sporting clays competition, of more than $1.1 million for Sky High for Kids. This money will directly impact Sky High’s initiatives and pledges to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Texas Children’s Hospital and The Ronald McDonald House of Memphis, bolstering the organization’s already $40 million in pledge commitments.

The dinner, chaired by Lindsey Boatman and Erica Ferens, spotlighted the family of cancer warrior Ander Durst, who was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma at the age of 16 in January 2023. His father Johnathan Durst shared the family’s experiences with the crowd at The Revaire. A painting by the younger Durst was part of the live auction.

Highlight of that auction was the CJ4 Ranch Cancer Warrior Weekend. This special hunting experience alongside country music artist Parker McCollum fetched an impressive $100,000 bid.

The following day competitors raised their shotguns in the friendly sporting clays competition and celebrated the winners at an alfresco lunch at the Greater Houston Sports Club.

