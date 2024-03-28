Going Sky High for Kids Brings In $1.1 Million With Boots and Shotgun Fun

Presenting sponsor JD Fields & Company at the Sky High for Kids 'Better in Boots' gala at The Revaire (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)

Matthew Medina, Danielle Dubois, Jasmine Nguyen, & Daniel Halevy at the Sky High for Kids 'Better in Boots' gala at The Revaire (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)

Marti Grizzle, Helen Winchell, Alba Reed at the Sky High for Kids 'Better in Boots' gala at The Revaire (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)

Sky High for Kids gala co-chair Erica Ferens, founder Brittany Hebert Franklin, gala co-chair Lindsey Boatman at the $1.1 million 'Better in Boots' fundraiser. (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)

Jay Fields, Walter Van Zuthem at the Sky High for Kids 'Better in Boots' gala at The Revaire (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)

Marc Laborde, Helen Winchell, Karen & Peter Fortier at the Sky High for Kids 'Better in Boots' gala at The Revaire (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)

Logan Lester & Zack Tfelski at the Sky High for Kids 'Better in Boots' gala at The Revaire (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)

Max Finn performs at at the Sky High for Kids 'Better in Boots' gala at The Revaire (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)

Kasey & Ashley Kolloch at the Sky High for Kids 'Better in Boots' gala at The Revaire (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)

Joyce and Walt Sass at the Sky High for Kids 'Better in Boots' gala at The Revaire (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)

Danny Shaftel, Jasmine Nguyen, Iris Shaftel at the Sky High for Kids 'Better in Boots' gala at The Revaire (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)

Chairs Erica Ferens and Lindsey Boatman, honored guests Natalie and JW Wright at the Sky High for Kids 'Better in Boots' gala at The Revaire (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)

Jay & Allie Fields bidding during the Sky High for Kids 'Better in Boots' (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)

What: Sky High for Kids “Better in Boots” gala and sporting clay tournament

Where: The Revaire and Greater Houston Sports Club

PC Moments: More than 500 guests in Western cocktail attire poured into The Revaire for a lively dinner and auction evening that resulted in proceeds, when combined with those from the accompanied sporting clays competition, of more than $1.1 million for Sky High for Kids. This money will directly impact Sky High’s initiatives and pledges to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Texas Children’s Hospital and The Ronald McDonald House of Memphis, bolstering the organization’s already $40 million in pledge commitments.

The dinner, chaired by Lindsey Boatman and Erica Ferens, spotlighted the family of cancer warrior Ander Durst, who was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma at the age of 16 in January 2023. His father Johnathan Durst shared the family’s experiences with the crowd at The Revaire. A painting by the younger Durst was part of the live auction.

Highlight of that auction was the CJ4 Ranch Cancer Warrior Weekend. This special hunting experience alongside country music artist Parker McCollum fetched an impressive $100,000 bid.

The following day competitors raised their shotguns in the friendly sporting clays competition and celebrated the winners at an alfresco lunch at the Greater Houston Sports Club.

Set your Easter Table with Bering's Swipe



















Next

JD Fields & Company was presenting sponsor of the evening that honored Natalie and J.W. Wright.

Since 2007, Sky High for Kids, founded by Abbeville, Louisiana native Brittany Hebert Franklin has supported leading hospitals and research centers to help find cures for childhood cancer.

PC Seen: Allie and Jay Fields, Danielle Dubois, Courtney Parrott, Brett Harmeling, Iris and Danny Shaftel, Mark Sullivan Cheryl Mercedes, Logan Lester, Cornelius Dupre, Laura Goodson, Joyce and Walt Sass, Ashley and Kase Kolloch, Karen and Peter Fortier, Matthew Medina, Marti Grizzle, Marc Laborde, Helen Winchell, Alba Reed, Jasmine Nguyen, and Daniel Halevy.