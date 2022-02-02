Shelby Hodge’s 12 Rules For Nonprofit Event Planning — Legendary Texas Society Scribe Takes On Endless Luncheons, Speaker Parades and More

The Men of Distinction luncheon follows all the rules for a successful event. Here 2019 event chair Dr. Devinder Bhatia, grant recipients Dr. Matt Harting, Dr. Ennio Tasciotti, Dr. Ava Brosovich. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Even Houston Ballet's 50th anniversary ball at Wortham Theater Center was short on program and long on fun. (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)

Dancing on the lower level of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston's Nancy and Rich Kinder building closed out the May 2021 Grand Gala Ball. These balls are golden in their short programming. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society swans, it’s time to revisit Event Planning 101. I’m not sure what happened during the pandemic but as events returned during the fall, luncheons and charitable fundraisers fell off the rails with over-programming. Too many speakers. Too many videos. Too many live auction items. Too much jabbering from the stage.

Enough already with programs that are repetitious, drag on interminably and consequently have an audience that will not stop talking. Many of whom will likely never return.

Let us consider the luncheon for one of Houston’s most meaningful nonprofits. It honored 15 women each with a special tribute presentation, had the previous year’s honorees introduced, had nine different people at the podium, three videos and musical entertainment. Consequently, guests fled long before the program ended.

People have jobs, kids to pick up at school, doctor’s appointments, hair appointments. And, yes, some have all afternoon and that is lovely. But most of us do not. Luncheons should never go more than 75 minutes after the reception. Applause, applause for the Men of Distinction luncheon which is timed precisely to one hour. The event includes emcee comments, presentation of a handful of honorees and introduction of the medical team receiving the luncheon proceeds.

We applaud all event organizers who understand that 60 minutes is ample for a benefit luncheon. And we applaud those who understand that less is indeed more when it comes to any fundraising event.

Another remarkable nonprofit was so thankful for its board members that the emcee was asked to introduce all 32 of them by name in a program that included numerous remarks, two videos and nine awards presented with every recipient coming to the stage.

God bless the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s late director Peter Marzio, who established the tradition, still followed today by Gary Tinterow, to keep the Grand Gala Ball program to 10 minutes or less. The board chair speaks, Tinterow speaks and that is it. No preaching to the choir. No needy egos stroked.

Understood that some nonprofits are desperate to get their message across but it should be done in the most succinct manner.

When planning you spring and fall events, I recommend the following guidelines for hosting a successful fundraising event. And with 20 years in party frocks, I know what I’m talking about.

Less in more. In every aspect of the event, chairs and planners should edit, edit, edit.

The sound system must be perfect. The wah wah wah of bad acoustics will kill your event from the get go. Rather than struggling to listen, your guests will start chatting and you’ve lost them for the duration. It also must be loud enough to reach the back of the room where typically the most boisterous voices come from because they can’t hear.

Limit the number of people speaking. I used to say three was max. I still hold to that. But it seems that in some cases that limitation simply will not work. Five maximum if you wish to keep your audience’s attention. No small feat when your guests have been imbibing for an hour or so.

One video only. You are challenging your audience’s attention span with more than one.

No repetitions, please. You will lose your audience if the video, the guest speaker, the emcee and the chair keep repeating the mission, the goal, making the same points over and over again. Your audience is not stupid, once said is enough. Need I repeat that?

Allow time for socializing at the table. Some people are going to talk during the program no matter what you do. Give them a chance to visit during the meal and that will hopefully help calm the jabbering.

Quiet dinner music. Who enjoys having to shout at table mates during dinner because the music is so annoyingly loud? Turn it down please.

Limit live auction items. Nothing kills a party faster than a lengthy live auction. Few will stick around for the band if it drags on. And please skip the auctions at luncheons. Oh, how unhappy luncheon guests are when the auction comes before the meal. Savvy organizers have big spenders lined up for the auction items before their event.

Paddles Up? Make it fun and make it short. We know it’s a great fundraiser even if most of the audience hates it.

Valet parking must be nimble. Through the years, how many times have I waited 30 minutes on the steps of River Oaks Country Club or at the Omni Houston Hotel? Beyond frustrating. Little spoils a day more than waiting forever for the car. If parking is at a premium, smart planners recommend Uber or Alto.

Honor your auction donors. Patronize the restaurants and shops that support your fundraising effort.

Handwritten thank you notes to major contributors and auction sponsors go a long way in gaining their support for the following year. Yes, I know that “handwritten” is so old school but it is also incredibly impressive.