St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon & Fashion Show Supporters Mix and Mingle at Dallas’ Carolina Herrera
Courtney Petit and Caitlin Wilson Are "Sending Love & Care" at LLS Patron PartyBY PaperCity Staff Report // 01.30.25
In two weeks, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) kicks off Dallas’ spring social season with the St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon & Fashion Show on Wednesday, February 12, at the Morton H. Meyerson Center.
In advance of the beloved event, which is themed “Sending Love & Care,” luncheon co-chairs Courtney Petit and Caitlin Wilson celebrated 40 of the event’s most ardent supporters at a patron party in their honor. Highland Park Village’s Carolina Herrera hosted the colorful soirée, which included shopping the latest looks from Creative Director Wes Gordon. Carolina Herrera generously donated a percentage of the evening’s proceeds back to LLS.
As guests sipped wine and nibbled on delectable canapés from Wolfgang Puck Catering, Petit and Wilson mingled with their guests.
After thanking attendees for their generosity, Leah Swanson, executive director for LLS’ Red River Region, shared that LLS’ mission has remained unchanged during the past 75 years. The organization aims to create a world free of blood cancers through research, advocacy, and patient support (financial, educational, and emotional). In 2024, LLS raised more than $10 million in the DFW metroplex for financial aid. In total, they made 4,553 awards and reached 2,675 new patients.
With Mona and Grey Stogner serving as honorary chairs, the upcoming 41st annual St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon & Fashion Show will feature looks from Highland Park Village. In addition to thanking Highland Park Village and Carolina Herrera for their support, Petit and Wilson recognized event co-founders Rusty Duvall and Janet Evans, as well as the event’s advisory chairs, Nancy Gopez, Maggie Kipp, Melinda Knowles, and Samantha Wortley.
This year’s honorees include former First Lady Laura Bush, who will receive the ICON Award. In addition, Jude Cobbler, Dr. Brian Berryman, and the late Larry Hagman will also be honored as award recipients during the luncheon.
PC Spotted: Victoria Snee, Sunie Solomon, Katy Brooks, Susie Barnett, Laura Price, Caroline Harrison Loehr, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Jen Sanders, and Whitney Cameron.