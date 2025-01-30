St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon & Fashion Show Supporters Mix and Mingle at Dallas’ Carolina Herrera

fbpx
St. Valentine's Day Luncheon and Fashion Show co-chairs Courtney Petit and Caitlin Wilson with LLS Executive Director Leah Swanson (Photo by Celeste Cass)
St. Valentine's Day Luncheon and Fashion Show Nancy Gopez, Janet Evans, Rusty Duvall, Melinda Knowles and Maggie Kipp (Photo by Celeste Cass)
St. Valentine's Day Luncheon and Fashion Show Kaleta Blaffer and Caroline Harrison Loehr (Photo by Celeste Cass)
St. Valentine's Day Luncheon and Fashion Show Kate Leyendecker and Caroline Ross (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Whitney Cameron, Laura Price, and Jen Sanders (Photo by Celeste Cass)
St. Valentine's Day Luncheon and Fashion Show Kate Cutshall and Caroline Chandler (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Tina Adams-Mason and Bianca Benefield (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Lisa Singleton, Claire Emanuelson, and Brooke Shelby (Photo by Celeste Cass)
St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon and Fashion Show Silent Auction sneak peek (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Meredith Ferrell and Megan Filgo (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Edith Duarte and Shatora Mancia (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Anne Motlow and Alma Nachawati (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Dawn and Jon Mellon (Photo by Celeste Cass)
St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon co-chairs Courtney Petit and Caitlin Wilson (Photo by Celeste Cass)
St. Valentine's Day Luncheon and Fashion Show co-chairs Courtney Petit and Caitlin Wilson with LLS Executive Director Leah Swanson (Photo by Celeste Cass)

Nancy Gopez, Janet Evans, Rusty Duvall, Melinda Knowles, and Maggie Kipp (Photo by Celeste Cass)

Kaleta Blaffer Johnson and Caroline Harrison Loehr (Photo by Celeste Cass)

Kate Leyendecker and Caroline Ross (Photo by Celeste Cass)

Whitney Cameron, Laura Price and Jen Sanders (Photo by Celeste Cass)

Kate Cutshall and Caroline Chandler (Photo by Celeste Cass)

Tina Adams-Mason and Bianca Benefield (Photo by Celeste Cass)

Lisa Singleton, Claire Emanuelson and Brooke Shelby (Photo by Celeste Cass)

St. Valentine's Day Luncheon and Fashion Show Silent Auction sneak peek (Photo by Celeste Cass)

Meredith Ferrell and Megan Filgo (Photo by Celeste Cass)

Edith Duarte and Shatora Mancia (Photo by Celeste Cass)

Anne Motlow and Alma Nachawati (Photo by Celeste Cass)

Dawn and Jon Mellon (Photo by Celeste Cass)

St. Valentine's Day Luncheon co-chairs Courtney Petit and Caitlin Wilson (Photo by Celeste Cass)

Society / The Seen

St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon & Fashion Show Supporters Mix and Mingle at Dallas’ Carolina Herrera

Courtney Petit and Caitlin Wilson Are "Sending Love & Care" at LLS Patron Party

BY // 01.30.25
photography Celeste Cass
St. Valentine's Day Luncheon and Fashion Show co-chairs Courtney Petit and Caitlin Wilson with LLS Executive Director Leah Swanson (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Nancy Gopez, Janet Evans, Rusty Duvall, Melinda Knowles, and Maggie Kipp (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson and Caroline Harrison Loehr (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Kate Leyendecker and Caroline Ross (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Whitney Cameron, Laura Price and Jen Sanders (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Kate Cutshall and Caroline Chandler (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Tina Adams-Mason and Bianca Benefield (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Lisa Singleton, Claire Emanuelson and Brooke Shelby (Photo by Celeste Cass)
St. Valentine's Day Luncheon and Fashion Show Silent Auction sneak peek (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Meredith Ferrell and Megan Filgo (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Edith Duarte and Shatora Mancia (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Anne Motlow and Alma Nachawati (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Dawn and Jon Mellon (Photo by Celeste Cass)
St. Valentine's Day Luncheon co-chairs Courtney Petit and Caitlin Wilson (Photo by Celeste Cass)
In two weeks, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) kicks off Dallas’ spring social season with the St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon & Fashion Show on Wednesday, February 12, at the Morton H. Meyerson Center.

In advance of the beloved event, which is themed “Sending Love & Care,” luncheon co-chairs Courtney Petit and Caitlin Wilson celebrated 40 of the event’s most ardent supporters at a patron party in their honor. Highland Park Village’s Carolina Herrera hosted the colorful soirée, which included shopping the latest looks from Creative Director Wes Gordon. Carolina Herrera generously donated a percentage of the evening’s proceeds back to LLS.

As guests sipped wine and nibbled on delectable canapés from Wolfgang Puck Catering, Petit and Wilson mingled with their guests.

After thanking attendees for their generosity, Leah Swanson, executive director for LLS’ Red River Region, shared that LLS’ mission has remained unchanged during the past 75 years. The organization aims to create a world free of blood cancers through research, advocacy, and patient support (financial, educational, and emotional). In 2024, LLS raised more than $10 million in the DFW metroplex for financial aid. In total, they made 4,553 awards and reached 2,675 new patients.

With Mona and Grey Stogner serving as honorary chairs, the upcoming 41st annual St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon & Fashion Show will feature looks from Highland Park Village. In addition to thanking Highland Park Village and Carolina Herrera for their support, Petit and Wilson recognized event co-founders Rusty Duvall and Janet Evans, as well as the event’s advisory chairs, Nancy Gopez, Maggie Kipp, Melinda Knowles, and Samantha Wortley.

This year’s honorees include former First Lady Laura Bush, who will receive the ICON Award. In addition, Jude Cobbler, Dr. Brian Berryman, and the late Larry Hagman will also be honored as award recipients during the luncheon.

PC Spotted: Victoria Snee, Sunie Solomon, Katy Brooks, Susie Barnett, Laura Price, Caroline Harrison Loehr, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Jen Sanders, and Whitney Cameron.

