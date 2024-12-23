Dallas Luxury Retail Mecca Stanley Korshak Celebrates The Holidays With a Festive Soirée

It was finally time for the annual meet cute between Stanley Korshak and that dashing bearded gent from the North Pole. And the PaperCity team decided to partner up in all the holiday merriment for 2024. The mecca of luxury retail with lines like Brunello Cucinelli, The Elder Statesman, and Halston (always a favorite for holiday dressing) hosted the most festive of cocktail soirées for its favorite clients.

I had been enlisted by the endlessly creative Chuck Steelman from the Stanley Korshak team to do something more fun for this year’s event. I got a text that left me wondering — kissing booth? Given that it’s flu season and cedar fever seemed to be running amuck with the Dallas society set I thought, perhaps not. Well, the ever-clever Steelman had contacted the endlessly creative Donald Robertson (hopefully you caught our story on his tips for holiday entertaining in our December issue titled: “Father Knows Less”) and had a plan. The artist would create a kissing booth with cards for me to hand out that said, Happy Y’all-idays: Get Kissed XOXO, Billy.

The title of this year’s Stanley Korshak party was in fact Happy Y’all-idays. Yes, the duo captured the Big D zeitgeist given that the boom in downtown with all the financial firms moving in was being dubbed “Y’All Street.” And recently there was a kerfuffle between the New Times Times and Texas Monthly over the oft-used (or at least oft-used in these parts) word, y’all. A Columbia University linguist had published a column dismissing the word as “too slangy, regional” and our state magazine shot back in defense noting that it lacks the gender baggage of “you guys.” I don’t know about you, but I’ll likely use the word even more now in 2025.

On hand that evening were artists Jennifer Troice, Carlyn Ray, Deborah Hartigan, and, of course, Mr. Robertson (I scored some of his merch that evening since I had oodles of Christmas shopping to finish up). Activations included an Urban Spikes trunk show, 111 Skin demonstrations with Cole McNair, and a Taylor Paladino trunk show with the founder, Ben Paladino.

Clients were clinking their champagne glasses, indulging in some Gelato La Boca (based in Dallas and our new favorite sweet treat), and shopping while holiday classics like dearly departed Dallas’ former resident George Michael’s Last Christmas and Run DMC’s Christmas in Hollis played in the background.

All of the usual fashionable suspects were in attendance, including Stanley Korshak owner Crawford Brock; from the PaperCity team Jess Prescott, Brooke Dowdy, and Carly Fuhrmann; our favorite paparazzo Tamytha Cameron; and K.J. Murphy, Pete West, Shelby Wagner, and Claire Emanuelson.