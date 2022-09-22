Stanley Korshak Celebrates Its New Window Displays with a Whimsical Cocktail Party

When I see two dear friends’ names on an invite you know I immediately respond “yes” I’ll be there. Such was the case recently when I saw the announcement in my inbox for a window unveiling (with cocktails — which is always part of the formula for merriment) at Stanley Korshak. It was yet another double-booked fall Thursday night, but alas it was dubbed happy hour, so it was the first stop on my schedule.

Leisa Street and Olivia Kearney (those two aforementioned dear friends), along with Kathy Jane Murphy, Michelle Moussa, and Laurie Harrison, hosted the event celebrating Fort Worth artist, Tyler Casey’s suite of paintings specifically created for the luxury boutique’s fall windows.

The exhibit, titled “Like A Rolling Stone” is a nod to Bob Dylan, was in tribute to one of the icons depicted in the show. Casey, who resides between Mexico and Texas, is a self-taught artist who began traveling and living abroad in his early teens. His singular vision is a modern and unconstructed approach to capturing elements incorporating pop culture and politics. All in a colorful and pop-ish way. And, he happens to be sweet Leisa Street’s nephew.

The artist worked directly with Bret McKinney, Korshak’s Creative Director, on the pairings of clothing with his paintings. Like the dresses, if you are in a shopping mood, the paintings are also up for grabs. Tyler Casey joins a line of notable artists who have graced the windows of Stanley Korshak, including Michael Shellis, Deborah Hartigan Viestenz, Michael Tracy, Charlie Hanavich, and Ben Lewis. One of my favorites from these new windows was likely the Marilyn Monroe painting next to a fabulous pink shirtdress with marabou trim on the sleeve cuffs. If you get it, you’ll be the envy of every girl when you saunter into Le Bilboquet for lunch.

We are always enamored with what’s new at one of our favorite hometown boutiques. For any recent Dallas transplants, Korshak was opened by oil heiress, Caroline Rose Hunt and hand-picked Crawford Brock to manage the business. Brock eventually bought the ever-burgeoning business in 2002. You’ll find a drool-worthy selection of men’s and women’s fashion and accessories as well as a covetable items for the home.

Too many fun moments to share, but one was seeing a fabulously fun party bunch breeze in looking oh-so girls-on-the-go: Brooke Hortenstine, Jenny Esping, and Sheryl Maas. They were a little late like me and then were dashing off to a glamorous spot for supper. Alas, they were shouting out the name of the restaurant, but I was back at the bar ordering one last rosé before I dashed to make it to Klyde Warren Park’s Nancy Best Fountains unveiling party (look for that story here in a few days).

Spotted sipping cocktails and doing a little shopping (who can resist when there?) before heading off to another party or a 7pm dinner res: Christopher Wood, Logan Waller, and Kristin Bray.