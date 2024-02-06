Swiss Fashion House Turns a Stunning River Oaks Manse Into a Grand Fashion Stage to Salute a Houston Ballet Power Woman — Akris and Jule Kent Fit Together

Akemi Saitoh, Julie Kent, Rae Fairfield, Marina Saitoh at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent. (Photo by Miroma Photography)
L1180587 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9694 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9448 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9347 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9431 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9350 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9443 (1) (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9378 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9639 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
L1180610 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9476 (1) (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9453 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9634 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9646 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9536 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9539 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9568 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9651 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9590 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9601 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9611 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9677 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
L1180708 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
L1180659 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9586 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
01
26

Akemi Saitoh, Julie Kent, Rae Fairfield, Marina Saitoh at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent. (Photo by Miroma Photography)

02
26

Hosts Stephanie Tsuru and Katie Tsuru at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent. (Photo by Miroma Photography)

03
26

Monica Bickers, Catanna Berger, Marguerite Swartz, guest at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

04
26

Duyen Nguyen, Julie Kent, Leigh Smith at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

05
26

Kailey Fletcher, Brittany Williams, Hailey Daniels at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

06
26

Kara Przybyl McIver, Jenny Weber, Bethany Buchanan, Abby Alford. at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

07
26

Shelby Hodge, Hetty Ball at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

08
26

Monica Hoz de Villa at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

09
26

Angie Lane, S. Shawn Stephens at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent. (Photo by Miroma Photography)

10
26

Jenny Weber, Kara McIver, Paulina Padilla, Michele Leal at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

11
26

Heidi Smith, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Zoe Cadore at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

12
26

Monica Hoz de Villa, Patti Murphy, Beth Muecke at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

13
26

Susan Binney, Ann Bean at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

14
26

Isabel David and daughter Celine at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

15
26

Dani Kattan, Madi Hurley at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

16
26

Akris 2024 Spring Summer collection makes its US premiere at the event saluting Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

17
26

Akris 2024 Spring Summer collection makes its US premiere at the event saluting Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

18
26

Akris 2024 Spring Summer collection makes its US premiere at the event saluting Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

19
26

(Photo by Miroma Photography)

20
26

Akris 2024 Spring Summer collection makes its US premiere at the event saluting Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

21
26

(Photo by Miroma Photography)

22
26

(Photo by Miroma Photography)

23
26

Catanna Berger, Katie Tsuru, Mindy Thornock at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent. (Photo by Miroma Photography)

24
26

(Photo by Miroma Photography)

25
26

(Photo by Miroma Photography)

26
26

Akris 2024 Spring Summer collection makes its US premiere at the event saluting Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Akemi Saitoh, Julie Kent, Rae Fairfield, Marina Saitoh at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent. (Photo by Miroma Photography)
L1180587 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9694 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9448 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9347 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9431 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9350 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9443 (1) (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9378 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9639 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
L1180610 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9476 (1) (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9453 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9634 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9646 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9536 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9539 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9568 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9651 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9590 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9601 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9611 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9677 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
L1180708 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
L1180659 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
3J6A9586 (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Society / Featured Parties

Swiss Fashion House Turns a Stunning River Oaks Manse Into a Grand Fashion Stage to Salute a Houston Ballet Power Woman — Akris and Jule Kent Fit Together

A Party With a Purpose

BY // 02.05.24
photography Miroma Photography
Akemi Saitoh, Julie Kent, Rae Fairfield, Marina Saitoh at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent. (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Hosts Stephanie Tsuru and Katie Tsuru at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent. (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Monica Bickers, Catanna Berger, Marguerite Swartz, guest at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Duyen Nguyen, Julie Kent, Leigh Smith at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Kailey Fletcher, Brittany Williams, Hailey Daniels at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Kara Przybyl McIver, Jenny Weber, Bethany Buchanan, Abby Alford. at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Shelby Hodge, Hetty Ball at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Monica Hoz de Villa at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Angie Lane, S. Shawn Stephens at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent. (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Jenny Weber, Kara McIver, Paulina Padilla, Michele Leal at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Heidi Smith, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Zoe Cadore at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Monica Hoz de Villa, Patti Murphy, Beth Muecke at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Susan Binney, Ann Bean at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Isabel David and daughter Celine at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Dani Kattan, Madi Hurley at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Akris 2024 Spring Summer collection makes its US premiere at the event saluting Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Akris 2024 Spring Summer collection makes its US premiere at the event saluting Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Akris 2024 Spring Summer collection makes its US premiere at the event saluting Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)
(Photo by Miroma Photography)
Akris 2024 Spring Summer collection makes its US premiere at the event saluting Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)
(Photo by Miroma Photography)
(Photo by Miroma Photography)
Catanna Berger, Katie Tsuru, Mindy Thornock at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent. (Photo by Miroma Photography)
(Photo by Miroma Photography)
(Photo by Miroma Photography)
Akris 2024 Spring Summer collection makes its US premiere at the event saluting Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)
1
26

Akemi Saitoh, Julie Kent, Rae Fairfield, Marina Saitoh at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent. (Photo by Miroma Photography)

2
26

Hosts Stephanie Tsuru and Katie Tsuru at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent. (Photo by Miroma Photography)

3
26

Monica Bickers, Catanna Berger, Marguerite Swartz, guest at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

4
26

Duyen Nguyen, Julie Kent, Leigh Smith at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

5
26

Kailey Fletcher, Brittany Williams, Hailey Daniels at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

6
26

Kara Przybyl McIver, Jenny Weber, Bethany Buchanan, Abby Alford. at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

7
26

Shelby Hodge, Hetty Ball at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

8
26

Monica Hoz de Villa at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

9
26

Angie Lane, S. Shawn Stephens at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent. (Photo by Miroma Photography)

10
26

Jenny Weber, Kara McIver, Paulina Padilla, Michele Leal at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

11
26

Heidi Smith, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Zoe Cadore at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

12
26

Monica Hoz de Villa, Patti Murphy, Beth Muecke at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

13
26

Susan Binney, Ann Bean at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

14
26

Isabel David and daughter Celine at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

15
26

Dani Kattan, Madi Hurley at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

16
26

Akris 2024 Spring Summer collection makes its US premiere at the event saluting Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

17
26

Akris 2024 Spring Summer collection makes its US premiere at the event saluting Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

18
26

Akris 2024 Spring Summer collection makes its US premiere at the event saluting Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

19
26

(Photo by Miroma Photography)

20
26

Akris 2024 Spring Summer collection makes its US premiere at the event saluting Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

21
26

(Photo by Miroma Photography)

22
26

(Photo by Miroma Photography)

23
26

Catanna Berger, Katie Tsuru, Mindy Thornock at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent. (Photo by Miroma Photography)

24
26

(Photo by Miroma Photography)

25
26

(Photo by Miroma Photography)

26
26

Akris 2024 Spring Summer collection makes its US premiere at the event saluting Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

Houston Ballet and Akris embraced on a glorious afternoon recently when the Swiss fashion house and PaperCity joined forces for champagne and fashion in a stylish salute to famed ballerina Julie Kent, who joined Houston Ballet last summer as co-artistic director. It was a special opportunity to learn of Kent’s connection to Akris and to rub shoulders with ballet patrons, friends of Akris and influencers.

Katie Tsuru and her mother-in-law Stephanie Tsuru hosted the gathering at the latter’s River Oaks home where bedrooms were transformed into dressing rooms for models showcasing the Akris Spring Summer 2024 collection.

Hosts Stephanie Tsuru and Katie Tsuru at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent. (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Hosts Stephanie Tsuru and Katie Tsuru at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet’s Julie Kent. (Photo by Miroma Photography)

This was the United States premiere presentation of the collection, the artistry of creative director Albert Kriemler and his homage to the legacy of Felice “Lizzi” Rix-Ueno, a visionary who shaped the early 20th century textile and craft design at the Wiener Weerkstätte.

Kent‘s connection to Akris? Before she departed her post as artistic director the Washington Ballet in D.C. for Houston, Kent was named an Akris Woman With Purpose.

“Julie is the perfect example of an Akris Women with Purpose,” the profile reads, “whose steadfast commitment to the development of artists, rising choreographers, and the creation of arts education initiatives at the Washington Ballet showcases her dedication to creativity, expression, and propelling ballet forward into the 21st century. ”

Introduced by Akris’ Catanna Berger, Kent spoke of her pride in the fashion connection.

Say I Love You with Valobra

Swipe
  • Valobra Jan to Feb 2024 VDAY
  • Valobra Jan to Feb 2024 VDAY
  • Valobra Jan to Feb 2024 VDAY
  • Valobra Jan to Feb 2024 VDAY
  • Valobra Jan to Feb 2024 VDAY
  • Valobra Jan to Feb 2024 VDAY
  • Valobra Jan to Feb 2024 VDAY
  • Valobra Jan to Feb 2024 VDAY
  • Valobra Jan to Feb 2024 VDAY
  • Valobra Jan to Feb 2024 VDAY
  • Valobra Jan to Feb 2024 VDAY

The afternoon was punctuated by the sounds of a DJ and champagne and hors d’oeuvres served by the Elizabeth Swift +Co. team.

Jenny Weber, Kara McIver, Paulina Padilla, Michele Leal at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)
Jenny Weber, Kara McIver, Paulina Padilla, Michele Leal at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet’s Julie Kent (Photo by Miroma Photography)

PC Seen: Houston Ballet ball honoree Akemi Saitoh, ballet board chair Leigh Smith, former board chair S. Shawn Stephens, Angie Lane, Jenny Weber, Kara McIver, Paulina Padilla, Bethany Buchanan, Michele Leal, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Isabel David and daughter Celine, Monica Hoz de Villa, Patti Murphy, Beth Muecke, Heidi McDonald Smith, Susan Binney, Ann Bean, Zoe Cadore, and Duyen Nguyen.

Featured Events
Tommy Kanarellis
Aspen, CO
[email protected]  970.452.9661
Compass Compass
Inquire Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
21735 FM 1887 Road
Hempstead
FOR SALE

21735 FM 1887 Road
Hempstead, TX

$29,500,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
21735 FM 1887 Road
5555 Del Monte Drive #1804
Galleria | Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5555 Del Monte Drive #1804
Houston, TX

$397,000 Learn More about this property
Judy Levin
This property is listed by: Judy Levin (713) 204-8807 Email Realtor
5555 Del Monte Drive #1804
19 West Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

19 West Lane
Houston, TX

$8,500,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Elizabeth Hahnfeld
This property is listed by: Mary Elizabeth Hahnfeld (713) 558-3318 Email Realtor
19 West Lane
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X