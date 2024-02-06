Swiss Fashion House Turns a Stunning River Oaks Manse Into a Grand Fashion Stage to Salute a Houston Ballet Power Woman — Akris and Jule Kent Fit Together
A Party With a Purpose
BY Shelby Hodge // 02.05.24
Akemi Saitoh, Julie Kent, Rae Fairfield, Marina Saitoh at the Akris/PaperCity salute to Houston Ballet's Julie Kent.
Houston Ballet and Akris embraced on a glorious afternoon recently when the Swiss fashion house and PaperCity joined forces for champagne and fashion in a stylish salute to famed ballerina Julie Kent, who joined Houston Ballet last summer as co-artistic director. It was a special opportunity to learn of Kent’s connection to Akris and to rub shoulders with ballet patrons, friends of Akris and influencers.
Katie Tsuru and her mother-in-law Stephanie Tsuru hosted the gathering at the latter’s River Oaks home where bedrooms were transformed into dressing rooms for models showcasing the Akris Spring Summer 2024 collection.
This was the United States premiere presentation of the collection, the artistry of creative director Albert Kriemler and his homage to the legacy of Felice “Lizzi” Rix-Ueno, a visionary who shaped the early 20th century textile and craft design at the Wiener Weerkstätte.
Kent‘s connection to Akris? Before she departed her post as artistic director the Washington Ballet in D.C. for Houston, Kent was named an Akris Woman With Purpose.
“Julie is the perfect example of an Akris Women with Purpose,” the profile reads, “whose steadfast commitment to the development of artists, rising choreographers, and the creation of arts education initiatives at the Washington Ballet showcases her dedication to creativity, expression, and propelling ballet forward into the 21st century. ”
Introduced by Akris’ Catanna Berger, Kent spoke of her pride in the fashion connection.
The afternoon was punctuated by the sounds of a DJ and champagne and hors d’oeuvres served by the Elizabeth Swift +Co. team.
PC Seen: Houston Ballet ball honoree Akemi Saitoh, ballet board chair Leigh Smith, former board chair S. Shawn Stephens, Angie Lane, Jenny Weber, Kara McIver, Paulina Padilla, Bethany Buchanan, Michele Leal, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Isabel David and daughter Celine, Monica Hoz de Villa, Patti Murphy, Beth Muecke, Heidi McDonald Smith, Susan Binney, Ann Bean, Zoe Cadore, and Duyen Nguyen.