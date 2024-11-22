fbpx
01
22

Frances Knapp, Sarah Cotton Nelson, Maura Sheffler, Gustavo Hinojosa, and Cheryl Alston (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

02
22

Deborah Nugent and Karol Omlor (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

03
22

Dr. Elba Garcia (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

04
22

Emily Potts and Pio del Castillo (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

05
22

Gabrielle Kurlander, Jim Nugent, Christopher Street, Deborah McMurray, and Glen Davison (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

06
22

Herb Weischel and Phil Clemmons (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

07
22

Ileana Saldivia and Milene Carvalho (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

08
22

Katherine and Jim Rodriguez (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

09
22

Kevin & Carol March, Mike & Judy Bruner (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

10
22

MC Rafa (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

11
22

Michael Meadows, Lynn McBee, and Lauren Embrey (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

12
22

Michelle Gibson (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

13
22

Mitotiliztli Yaoyollohtli Aztec Dance (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

14
22

Mitotiliztli Yaoyollohtli Aztec Dance (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

15
22

Robert Bradford and Sara Cardona (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

16
22

Sabor Puro Cumbia Band (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

17
22

Sabor Puro Cumbia Band (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

18
22

Sara Cardona, Greg Oertel, and Lucas Shelton (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

19
22

Tara Lewis, Alfredo Luna, and Tamara Baggett (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

20
22

Tara Lewis and Melinda Johnson (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

21
22

Visual art by Sara Cardona (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

22
22

Yemaya Flamenco with David Lozano (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

Society / The Seen

Flor Y Canto, TACA’s Final Fall Arts Crawl Event, Is A Feast For The Senses in Dallas’ Design District

A Celebration of Nature Through Art, Dance, Music, and Latin-Inspired Cuisine

BY // 11.22.24
photography Nate Rehlander
The Dallas Design District is always brimming with beauty as one of the city’s most artistic neighborhoods, but on Friday, November 15, it lit up in a whole new light and rhythm as The Empire Room hosted TACA’s (The Arts Community Alliance) final event in its 2024 Fall Arts Crawl — Flor y Canto.

TACA is committed to transforming lives through the arts, and it brought its mission to life during its Fall Arts Crawl 2024. Last month, the first two events — Raven’s Night and The Autumn Fair — challenged traditional fundraising in Dallas. Flor y Canto was no different, as arts of varying forms were on display all night for guests to taste, see, and experience.

Hosted by Gustavo Hinojosa and The Mexican American Museum of Texas, the event was inspired by ancient Mexican Flor y Canto poetry. A celebration of nature curated by artistic producer David Lozano from Cara Mia Theatre, the event was guided by an ancient Nahuatl proverb.

TACA Fall Arts Crawl (Photo by Nate Rehlander)
Sabor Puro Cumbia Band (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

Flor y Canto was hosted in a progressive event style format, where guests dressed in festive attire migrated from space to space throughout The Empire Room, experiencing a different Latin-inspired cuisine (with outstanding, authentic catering provided by Boxwood — the paella, mole, and tres leches cake gained many compliments) and art in each space.

From Nahuatl poetry to Yemaya Flamenco to Aztec Dance to Visual Art to a Cumbia Dance Party that brought the house down, it truly was an immersive feast for the senses. 

The 2024 featured artists truly were the stars of the show that evening, with unparalleled talent and creativity. They included Michelle Gibson‘s New Orleans Original BuckShop, The Flame Foundation and Cara Mía Theatre — YEMAYA FLAMENCO; Mitotiliztli Yaoyollohtli (Heart of the Warrior) — Aztec Dance; Sara Cardona — Visual Art; Sabor Puro Cumbia Band, MC Rafa, DJ Storm — Cumbia Dance Party.

Spotted amongst the crowd included Gustavo Hinojosa and the Mexican American Museum of Texas, Maura Sheffler – Donna Wilhelm Family President & Executive Director, Cheryl Alston – TACA Board Chair, Tamara Baggett, Milene Carvalho, Grace Cook, Gabrielle Kurlander, Tara Lewis, Carol March, Sonja McGill, Deborah McMurray, Michael Meadows, Sarah Cotton Nelson, Jim Nugent, David Lozano, Sara Cardona, Dr. Elba Garcia.

