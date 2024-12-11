Tanner Ewing Celebrates The Debut of His New TF Gallery Space in Dallas’ Design District

The Dallas Design District — aka the DDD, my nickname for the neighborhood that I hope will catch on — has become quite the self-sufficient little town. Restaurants are everywhere, offering delectable cuisine from high to low (including Culinary Dropout, my favorite new arrival, which falls somewhere in between). Of course, there are design showrooms galore, and around every corner is an art gallery to inspire one’s soul. Now TF Gallery joins the mix, having recently opened with a bang on Leslie Street.

Its founder is Dallas native and boy about town Tanner Ewing, who envisioned an eclectic mix of local and national artists in a white-cube-like environment with a side of fashion and design. The opening party, co-hosted by Kaleta Blaffer Johnson and Laura Kovacevich, was a who’s who of the art, fashion, and design worlds. I gathered several friends — Klyde Warren Park president and CEO Kit Sawers, Kara Goss, and Pete West — to make our entrance together at this party and two others in the DDD that day.

We ascended the red-carpeted stairs to the space, which blossomed that evening with floral displays by Nolan Kiser, owner of Bottega de Flores. After hitting the bar and catching up with friends everywhere I turned, it was time to check out the artwork. Some of the artists whose work was on display provided insights over a cocktail, including Kevin Cole, Brandon Harris, Tran$parent, Paul Nagy, Ricardo Paniagua, and Lekha Singh.

What caught many eyes that evening, however, were the 14 Hermès handbags—part of TF Gallery’s concept store, which will showcase a rotating collection of vintage finds. Aligned with Ewing’s vision to merge facets of art and design, the drool-worthy section featured some of our old-school favorites, such as the Kelly and Birkin.

By now, you might be wondering: Why “TF Gallery,” given that the founder’s initials are TE? Tanner shared that TF stands for “That F**king Gallery.” Oh, how we enjoy wit reminiscent of Tom Ford and his irreverent scent “F**king Fabulous.”

PC Seen: Members of the Ewing family: Edward, Linda, Alaina, and Tony Ewing, along with Max Trowbridge, Joyce Goss, Doniphan Moore, Tanner Moussa, Vito Cammisano, Sharon Lee Clark, Hannah Hunt, Jennifer Klos, Heidi Dillon, Natalie Hamilton Eddy, Cliff Risman, Mark Solomon, Lynsey Synek, Carlos Alonso-Prada, Christina and Sal Jafar, Cody Brown, Melissa Ellis, Geoff Green, Mike Kutner, and Michael Buss.