Tanner Ewing Celebrates The Debut of His New TF Gallery Space in Dallas’ Design District

12.11.24
Tanner Ewing (Photo by Beau Bumpas)
Laura Kovacevich, Tanner Ewing, Ricardo Paniagua, Brandon Harris (Photo by Will Von Bolton)
Tanner Ewing, Founder of TF Gallery (Photo by Will Von Bolton)
Artist Brandon Harris, TF Gallery Founder Tanner Ewing (Photo by Will Von Bolton)
Alexis Davila Miller (Photo by Will Von Bolton)
Alexis Davila Miller, J.D. Miller, Kelsey Heimerman, Edward Ewing (Photo by Will Von Bolton)
Artist Brandon Harris (Photo by Will Von Bolton)
"Barred Out," Paul Nagy art, (Photo Courtesy TF Gallery)
Beau Bumbas, Conrad DeBaillon (Photo by Will Von Bolton)
Brad and Alexis Miller, JD Miller (Photo by Will Von Bolton)
Edward Ewing, Linda Ewing, Tanner Ewing, Alaina Ewing, Tony Ewing (Photo by Will Von Bolton)
Exploring the art at TF Gallery (Photo by Will Von Bolton)
"Fresh," art by Brandon Harris (Photo Courtesy TF Gallery)
Jacky Fierro, Hannah Hunt, Tim Hunt, Tanner Ewing, Emma Coppola, Haley Hopkins, John Henry Ross, Camille Humphrey, Anaïs Nussbaumer Harris, Payton Harris (Photo by Will Von Bolton)
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Jennifer Klos, Natalie Hamilton Eddy, Cassie Fuller, Morgan Pieper (Photo by Will Von Bolton)
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Tanner Ewing, Laura Kovacevich (Photo by Will Von Bolton)
Kalu Ugwuomo Jr., Guest, Geoff Green (Photo by Will Von Bolton)
Kelsey Heimerman Art- "Don't Drop the Bomb" (Photo by Will Von Bolton)
Laura Kovacevich and Brandon Harris (Photo by Will Von Bolton)
Laura Kovacevich, Edward Ewing, Vodi Cook (Photo by Will Von Bolton)
Jennifer Klos, Tanner Ewing, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson (Photo by Will Von Bolton)
Laura Kovacevich, Vodi Cook, Brandon Harris (Photo by Will Von Bolton)
Lekha Singh Art - "Open Heart, Figs, Cake, Egg" (Photo by Will Von Bolton)
MORTE BELLA (Photo Courtesy Brandon Harris)
Paul Nagy Art on display at TF Gallery (Photo by Will Von Bolton)
Paul Nagy Art, Lekha Singh Art, Kevin Cole Art (Photo by Will Von Bolton)
Paul Nagy art, wall safe (Photo Courtesy TF Gallery)
Ricardo Paniagua Art- "7 Stars, Geometric Totem No. 1" (Photo by Will Von Bolton)
Ricardo Paniagua Geometric Totem No. 1 (Photo by Will Von Bolton)
Tanner Ewing walks into the role of a gallerist. (Photo by Will Von Bolton)
Tanner Ewing, Brandon Harris (Photo by Will Von Bolton)
Paul Nagy Art- Acrylic Paintings, Tran$parent Art- Benjamin Franklin money piece (Photo by Will Von Bolton)
Tanner Ewing, Laura Kovacevich, Ricardo Paniagua, Brandon Harris (Photo by Will Von Bolton)
Tanner Ewing, Lekha Singh, Laura Kovacevich (Photo by Will Von Bolton)
Tanner Ewing, LeeAnne Lockle (Photo by Will Von Bolton)
The Dallas Design District — aka the DDD, my nickname for the neighborhood that I hope will catch on — has become quite the self-sufficient little town. Restaurants are everywhere, offering delectable cuisine from high to low (including Culinary Dropout, my favorite new arrival, which falls somewhere in between). Of course, there are design showrooms galore, and around every corner is an art gallery to inspire one’s soul. Now TF Gallery joins the mix, having recently opened with a bang on Leslie Street.

Its founder is Dallas native and boy about town Tanner Ewing, who envisioned an eclectic mix of local and national artists in a white-cube-like environment with a side of fashion and design. The opening party, co-hosted by Kaleta Blaffer Johnson and Laura Kovacevich, was a who’s who of the art, fashion, and design worlds. I gathered several friends — Klyde Warren Park president and CEO Kit Sawers, Kara Goss, and Pete West — to make our entrance together at this party and two others in the DDD that day.

We ascended the red-carpeted stairs to the space, which blossomed that evening with floral displays by Nolan Kiser, owner of Bottega de Flores. After hitting the bar and catching up with friends everywhere I turned, it was time to check out the artwork. Some of the artists whose work was on display provided insights over a cocktail, including Kevin Cole, Brandon Harris, Tran$parent, Paul Nagy, Ricardo Paniagua, and Lekha Singh.

TF Gallery Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Tanner Ewing, Laura Kovacevich, Photo Credit Will von Bolton (Photo by Will Von Bolton)
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Tanner Ewing, Laura Kovacevich (Photo by Will Von Bolton)

What caught many eyes that evening, however, were the 14 Hermès handbags—part of TF Gallery’s concept store, which will showcase a rotating collection of vintage finds. Aligned with Ewing’s vision to merge facets of art and design, the drool-worthy section featured some of our old-school favorites, such as the Kelly and Birkin.

By now, you might be wondering: Why “TF Gallery,” given that the founder’s initials are TE? Tanner shared that TF stands for “That F**king Gallery.” Oh, how we enjoy wit reminiscent of Tom Ford and his irreverent scent “F**king Fabulous.”

PC Seen: Members of the Ewing family: Edward, Linda, Alaina, and Tony Ewing, along with Max TrowbridgeJoyce Goss, Doniphan Moore, Tanner Moussa, Vito Cammisano, Sharon Lee Clark, Hannah Hunt, Jennifer Klos, Heidi Dillon, Natalie Hamilton Eddy, Cliff Risman, Mark Solomon, Lynsey Synek, Carlos Alonso-Prada, Christina and Sal Jafar, Cody Brown, Melissa Ellis, Geoff Green, Mike Kutner, and Michael Buss.

