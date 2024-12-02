Dreamy River Oaks Setting With Caviar, Dom Perignon and a Regal Ice Sculpture Set a Grand Stage For Stunning Jewels Reveal

Rachel Bagwell tries on a Robert Procop necklace at the Tenenbaum Jewelers soirée in the River Oaks home of Sheridan & John Eddie Williams (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Bedazzled! What other emotion could there be when first viewing Los Angeles-based jewelry designer Robert Procop’s spectacular creations? The opportunity to be the first in Houston to see the collection, now carried exclusively in the Bayou City by Tenenbaum Jewelers, was an invitation-only affair held at the posh River Oaks home of Sheridan and John Eddie Williams.

Sheridan Williams partnered with Tenenbaum owner Tony Bradfield in hosting the elegant soirée that enjoyed all the requisite elements of luxe holiday entertaining. In fact, the duo branded the evening as a launch into the season of jolly festivities.

No surprise, knowing Williams’ penchant for caviar, that guests were greeted in the home’s vast foyer with an elegant ice carving bar which was laden with caviar and bottles of Dom Perignon. The Black River caviar was new to us and tasted every bit as good as Petrossian. In fact, the representative allowed that the shimmering eggs from Russian Ossetra sturgeon, which are farmed in Uruguay’s Río Negro River, are supplied to the famed Petrossian.

But back to the point of the evening. The vitrines shimmering with Robert Procop‘s jewels had several of the ladies taking notes for their personal Santa’s. The ruby and pink sapphire suite featuring the American glamour bracelet with 468 rubies, 504 pink sapphires and 61 diamonds stood out as a popular choice.

The dazzling suite of peridot was declared worthy of royalty. In particular the 37.46 carat weight peridot Parisian earrings were, to my taste, to die for as they did remind of Catherine the Great’s cache of fabulous jewels. Who knows, perhaps there was a bit of Houston royalty in this elevated mix?

Bradfield has created a Robert Procop salon within his Westheimer emporium where some 30 select pieces are carried. With the limited production of no more than 800 unique pieces a year, Procop is uber selective in which jewelers he shares his wares. Tenenbaum is one of those now blessed with Procop approval.

PC Seen: Phoebe Tudor, Mindy Hildebrand, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Rachel and Jeff Bagwell, Alice and Keith Mosing, Elizabeth Petersen, Deborah and Claude Wynn, Elizabeth Galtney, Laura Sweeney, Sima Ladjevardian, Sabiha Rehmatulla, Zhanna Golodryga, Elise and Russell Joseph, and Cheryl Boblitt and Bill King.