Society / Featured Parties

Ultimate UT vs. Texas A&M Tailgate Only Leads to Winners — Cotton Holdings Makes Tailgating Luxe and Star Studded

A Rivalry Reborn Creates a Party For the Ages

BY // 12.05.24
Casey Axelrod, Stacey White, Christy Robinson, Laura Lewis, Mia Oliva party at Cotton Holdings' tailgate party at the Lone Star Showdown. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)
Zinat Ahmed, Pete Bell, Johnny & Debra Slaughter at Cotton Holdings' tailgate party at the Lone Star Showdown. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)
Tailgate decor more lavish than ever at Cotton Holdings' tailgate party during the Lone Star Showdown. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)
Bryan & Melysa Michalsky at Cotton Holdings' tailgate party at the Lone Star Showdown. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)
Hayden & Bailey Layne, Kim & Scott Layne at Cotton Holdings' tailgate party at the Lone Star Showdown. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)
Zinat Ahmed with Texas A&M mascot Reveille on the sidelines at the Lone Star Showdown. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)
University of Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian, Cotton Holdings founder and co-CEO Pete Bell at the Lone Star Showdown. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)
Tailgaiting with Cotton Holdings at the Lone Star Showdown at College Station. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)
Russell White, famed former A&M coach R.C. Slocum, Pete Bell, Zinat Ahmed, Nel Slocum at Cotton Holdings' tailgate party at the Lone Star Showdown. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)
Britney Mahugh, Debra Slaughter at Cotton Holdings' tailgate party at the Lone Star Showdown. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)
ESPN College GameDay host Pat McAfee at Cotton Holdings' tailgate party at the Lone Star Showdown. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)
Pete Bell, Quan Cosby at Cotton Holdings' tailgate party at the Lone Star Showdown. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)
Longhorn fans celebrating the team's Lone Star Showdown victory at Cotton Holdings' tailgate party. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)
Cynthia & Heath Bratton at Cotton Holdings' tailgate party at the Lone Star Showdown. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)
Lone Star Showdown coin toss with Cotton Holdings founder and co-CEO Pete Bell and Texas Governor Greg Abbott at the coin toss at the Lone Star Showdown. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)
Donae Charmosta, Zinat Ahmed at Cotton Holdings' tailgate party at the Lone Star Showdown. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)
Cotton Holdings founder and co-CEO Pete Bell played no favorites when signing his company on as sponsor of the revived Lone Star Showdown between the University of Texas and Texas A&M University football teams in College Station. Likewise, his lavish tailgate setup was impartial. But honey, it was over the top. Such grandeur unheard of in pigskin annals.

Think a 3,700-square-foot party space featuring eight dazzling chandeliers, six large screen TVs and two dedicated lounge spaces, each one decorated respectively for Longhorn and Aggie fans. Animal hide rugs, overhead balloon bouquets and formal seating completed the luxe setup. Open bars and food stations for grazing fueled team enthusiasm for the crush of more than 400.

Russell White, former A&M coach RC Slocum, Pete Bell, Zinat Ahmed, Nel Slocum; Photo Credit Cotton Holdings
Russell White, famed former A&M coach R.C. Slocum, Pete Bell, Zinat Ahmed, Nel Slocum at Cotton Holdings’ tailgate party at the Lone Star Showdown. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

And isn’t tailgating as much about the food as about the game? In addition to the replica of Kyle Field, carved from one massive block of cheese, Cotton executive chef Wade Schindler also prepared a game-worthy lineup including Dino Ribs, Texas Caviar, RC Ranch Wagyu hot dogs, steak au poivre potatoes, brisket sliders and much more.

“I grew up watching the Texas versus A&M rivalry with my family and it is truly an honor to be in this position where not only are we partners with these organizations, but we are able to help restore this legendary matchup after a 13-year hiatus,” Bell tells PaperCity. “These student athletes laid it all out on the field.

“I’ve never been prouder to put our support behind two incredible institutions on such a historical family weekend.”

Tailgate UT Decor; Photo Credit Cotton Holdings
Tailgate decor more lavish than ever at Cotton Holdings’ tailgate party during the Lone Star Showdown. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

Those familiar with Cotton Holding‘s sponsorship of Houston Rodeo’s World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest and its iconic, extravagant Cotton ‘Q Club were not surprised by the extent of the company’s Lone Star Showdown presentations. The UT vs. A&M contest revival was right up Cotton’s alley as the firm is known for property restoration and recovery, construction, roofing, consulting, temporary workforce housing and culinary services to public and private entities worldwide.

 “Cotton prides itself on our unique specialty to restore things to their former glory,” Bell adds. “And after this weekend at Kyle Field, I can honestly say college football will never be the same.”

While Bell graduated from Sam Houston State University, his two children are University of Texas alumni so it was with no small amount of pride that he presented the Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown trophy to the Longhorns. At the start of the game Bell was joined by Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Kyle Field for the coin toss.

Count on the Cotton team to be at the helm next year when the showdown moves to University of Texas’ home stadium in Austin.

Zinat Ahmed & Texas A&M Mascot Reveille; Photo Credit Cotton Holdings
Zinat Ahmed with Texas A&M mascot Reveille on the sidelines at the Lone Star Showdown. (Photo courtesy of Cotton Holdings)

PC Seen: Cotton Holdings co-CEO Bryan Michalsky; Duke Austin, CEO of Quanta Services; Zinat Ahmed, Cotton Holdings executive vice president of marketing and branding,; R.C. Slocum, the famed former Texas A&M coach with more wins than anyone else in Aggies football history; Quan Cosby, UT football legend and former NFL wide receiver; ESPN College GameDay host Pat McAfee; KPRC sports director Randy McIlvoy; Whitney and Marc Lawson; Donae Chramosta; Shelley Ludwick; Hunter Bell; Bailey and Hayden Layne.

