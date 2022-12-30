Fort Worth’s Beloved Ballet Luncheon Makes Party Guests Part of the Action — Inside Texas Ballet’s Fashion Show and More

The finale of the Texas Ballet Theater Caren Koslow Fashion Show and Luncheon at Bass Hall in Fort Worth was quite the show. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Texas Ballet Theater Executive Director Vanessa Logan and Camille Comeau at the Texas Ballet Theater Caren Koslow Fashion Show and Luncheon at Bass Hall in Fort Worth, Texas on December 8, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Paige Nyman, Katelyn Rhodes and Hannah Wood at the Texas Ballet Theater Caren Koslow Fashion Show and Luncheon at Bass Hall in Fort Worth, Texas on December 8, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Mary Lynn Garrett and Laurin Chevaillier at the Texas Ballet Theater Caren Koslow Fashion Show and Luncheon at Bass Hall in Fort Worth, Texas on December 8, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Kelly Pumphrey and Lauri Lawrence at the Texas Ballet Theater Caren Koslow Fashion Show and Luncheon at Bass Hall in Fort Worth, Texas on December 8, 2022. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

Anne Paup, Debbie Christie and Sally Prater at the Texas Ballet Theater Caren Koslow Fashion Show and Luncheon at Bass Hall in Fort Worth, Texas on December 8, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Event Chairs Marguerite Stoner and Susanna Bartolomei at the Texas Ballet Theater Caren Koslow Fashion Show and Luncheon at Bass Hall in Fort Worth, Texas on December 8, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Alexandra Cummins, Renee Walsh, and Dana Porter at the Texas Ballet Theater Caren Koslow Fashion Show and Luncheon at Bass Hall in Fort Worth, Texas on December 8, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Things were merry and bright at the Caren Koslow Fashion Show & Luncheon benefiting Texas Ballet Theater. Party goers experienced the rare opportunity to sit onstage for a one-of-a-kind fashion show, under the bright lights of the Fort Worth’s famed Bass Performance Hall. With this viewpoint, guests became a part of the action, sipping champagne as they became the ultimate insiders for performing arts and fashion.

Adding to the magic, professional dancers served as models, combining looks curated by Neiman Marcus with graceful and innovative choreography. Tim O’Keefe, the acting artistic director of Texas Ballet Theater, served as choreographer of the show. With artist director laurette Ben Stevenson looking on approvingly from the front row. Surrounded by Fort Worth’s most fashionable people, the dancers delighted with the perfect combination of choreography and couture.

After the show, the party continued with a delicious lunch catered by City Club. Event chairs Susanna Bartolomei and Marguerite Stoner planned a festive celebration with pops of jewel tones and bright colors throughout the McDavid Studio space at Bass Hall. Dressed in the signature colors of the day — hot pink and lime green — they set the tone for colorful fun. Particularly notable were table linens in varying jewel tones paired with Estelle glassware in contrasting colors from Lawson Event Rentals.

As usual, local North Texas social media accounts lit up with photos of pre- and post-parties for this much beloved holiday tradition. Fort Worth’s A-List loves this bash, and this year’s celebration was no exception. The Ballet Luncheon (as it’s known for those in the know) lived up to its reputation as the best party of the year.

In the end, more than $470,000 was raised for the Texas Ballet Theater Dancer Wellness, Ticket Subsidy and Student Scholarship Funds. And thanks to the continued love for this popular holiday event, the future looks extremely bright for the Fort Worth Ballet.

PC Scene: Anne T. Bass, Nicole Firestone, Liz Fleischer, Gaylord Lummis, Maribeth Miller. Leslie Moritz, Noel Nolet, Jean Roach, Madolin Rosenthal, Rozanne Rosenthal, Capera Ryan and Cynthia Siegel.