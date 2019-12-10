$850,000-Plus Holiday Party is a Big Win for Texas Children’s

Roses and pin celebrate the season at the Texas Children's Hospital's Ambassadors holiday party (Photo by Johnny Than)

There’s nothing quite like a holiday party that celebrates a year of giving and crescendos with presentation of a charitable check high in the six-figure range. So it is with the Texas Children’s Hospital Ambassadors, which has celebrated the season since its founding in 2009 and most recently capped off the year with presentation of a check for more than $850,000.

The bonus for the TCH Ambassadors attending each year is the party venue — a magnificent home drenched in Yuletide warmth.

Last week, more than 250 community-engaged partygoers streamed into the lavishly decorated West University home of Beth and Nick Zdeblick and headed into the garden to make merry in a beautiful party tent. Holiday garlands and twinkle lights set the mood while a mesmerizing Christmas tree was the festive focal point of the night.

In a brief program, the Zdeblicks explained their admiration for Texas Children’s, where their children are served, and thus why offered their home for the festivities. Joining them in the presentation was TCH chief of congenital heart surgery Dr. Christopher Caldarone. The $856,566 raised in 2019 will go directly to his Adult Congenital Heart Disease (ACHD) Program at Texas Children’s.

The ACHD Program, the largest in Texas, allows patients with congenital heart disease to receive continuing care from birth throughout adulthood. Texas Children’s enjoys the distinction of being ranked No, 1 in the nation for pediatric cardiology and heart surgery by U.S. News & World Report.

Another honored tradition of this evening is the scrumptious holiday buffet, this year provided by Jackson & Company. Five food stations, in addition to passed hors d’oeuvres, tempted with beef bourguignon, grilled salmon, steamed vegetable dumplings, numerous sides and dessert and cheese stations.

PC Seen: Claudia and David Walkup, Beth and Chris Slaughter, Kusum and Codey Patel, Brooke and Scott Hutson, Monica and Kevin King, Mandi and Kyle Cribbs, Amy and Kevin Holmes, Lindley and Jason Arnoldy, Erin and James Stewart, and Staci and John Donovan.