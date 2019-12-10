$850,000-Plus Holiday Party is a Big Win for Texas Children’s

Jason Arnoldy, James Stewart, Lindley Arnoldy, Erin Stewart 0226_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Nick & Beth Zdeblick Deirdre & Dr. Christopher Caldarone (Photo by Johnny Than)
Joe & Leah Rausch 0102_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Lori & Scott Wulfe 0082_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Cal & Hannah McNair 0085_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Claudia & David Walkup 0037_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Beth & Chris Slaughter 0047_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Brooke & Scott Hutson 0109_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Kusum & Cody Patel 0117_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Beth & Nick Zdeblick, Dr. Christopher Caldarone 0164_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Monica & Kevin King 0169_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Kyle & Mandi Cribbs 0173_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Kevin & Amy Holmes 0187_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Staci & John Donovan 0232_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Nick & Beth Zdeblick 0006_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
The party tent set up for Texas Children’s Hospital’s Ambassadors holiday party 0033_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
0021_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Texas Children’s Hospital’s Dr. Christopher Caldarone 0157_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
01
18

Jason Arnoldy, James Stewart, Lindley Arnoldy, Erin Stewart (Photo by Johnny Than)

02
18

Nick & Beth Zdeblick, Deirdre & Dr. Christopher Caldarone (Photo by Johnny Than)

03
18

Joe & Leah Rausch (Photo by Johnny Than)

04
18

Lori & Scott Wulfe (Photo by Johnny Than)

05
18

Cal & Hannah McNair (Photo by Johnny Than)

06
18

Claudia & David Walkup (Photo by Johnny Than)

07
18

Beth & Chris Slaughter (Photo by Johnny Than)

08
18

Brooke & Scott Hutson (Photo by Johnny Than)

09
18

Kusum & Cody Patel (Photo by Johnny Than)

10
18

Beth & Nick Zdeblick, Dr. Christopher Caldarone (Photo by Johnny Than)

11
18

Monica & Kevin King (Photo by Johnny Than)

12
18

Kyle & Mandi Cribbs (Photo by Johnny Than)

13
18

Kevin & Amy Holmes (Photo by Johnny Than)

14
18

Staci & John Donovan (Photo by Johnny Than)

15
18

Nick & Beth Zdeblick with their children Kate and William (Photo by Johnny Than)

16
18

The party tent set up for Texas Children's Hospital's Ambassadors holiday party (Photo by Johnny Than)

17
18

Roses and pin celebrate the season at the Texas Children's Hospital's Ambassadors holiday party (Photo by Johnny Than)

18
18

Texas Children's Hospital's Dr. Christopher Caldarone (Photo by Johnny Than)

Jason Arnoldy, James Stewart, Lindley Arnoldy, Erin Stewart 0226_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Nick & Beth Zdeblick Deirdre & Dr. Christopher Caldarone (Photo by Johnny Than)
Joe & Leah Rausch 0102_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Lori & Scott Wulfe 0082_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Cal & Hannah McNair 0085_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Claudia & David Walkup 0037_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Beth & Chris Slaughter 0047_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Brooke & Scott Hutson 0109_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Kusum & Cody Patel 0117_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Beth & Nick Zdeblick, Dr. Christopher Caldarone 0164_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Monica & Kevin King 0169_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Kyle & Mandi Cribbs 0173_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Kevin & Amy Holmes 0187_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Staci & John Donovan 0232_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Nick & Beth Zdeblick 0006_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
The party tent set up for Texas Children’s Hospital’s Ambassadors holiday party 0033_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
0021_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Texas Children’s Hospital’s Dr. Christopher Caldarone 0157_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Society / The Seen

$850,000-Plus Holiday Party is a Big Win for Texas Children’s

Magnificent Houston Home Serves as the Perfect Backdrop

BY // 12.10.19
photography Johnny Than
Jason Arnoldy, James Stewart, Lindley Arnoldy, Erin Stewart (Photo by Johnny Than)
Nick & Beth Zdeblick, Deirdre & Dr. Christopher Caldarone (Photo by Johnny Than)
Joe & Leah Rausch (Photo by Johnny Than)
Lori & Scott Wulfe (Photo by Johnny Than)
Cal & Hannah McNair (Photo by Johnny Than)
Claudia & David Walkup (Photo by Johnny Than)
Beth & Chris Slaughter (Photo by Johnny Than)
Brooke & Scott Hutson (Photo by Johnny Than)
Kusum & Cody Patel (Photo by Johnny Than)
Beth & Nick Zdeblick, Dr. Christopher Caldarone (Photo by Johnny Than)
Monica & Kevin King (Photo by Johnny Than)
Kyle & Mandi Cribbs (Photo by Johnny Than)
Kevin & Amy Holmes (Photo by Johnny Than)
Staci & John Donovan (Photo by Johnny Than)
Nick & Beth Zdeblick with their children Kate and William (Photo by Johnny Than)
The party tent set up for Texas Children's Hospital's Ambassadors holiday party (Photo by Johnny Than)
Roses and pin celebrate the season at the Texas Children's Hospital's Ambassadors holiday party (Photo by Johnny Than)
Texas Children's Hospital's Dr. Christopher Caldarone (Photo by Johnny Than)
1
18

Jason Arnoldy, James Stewart, Lindley Arnoldy, Erin Stewart (Photo by Johnny Than)

2
18

Nick & Beth Zdeblick, Deirdre & Dr. Christopher Caldarone (Photo by Johnny Than)

3
18

Joe & Leah Rausch (Photo by Johnny Than)

4
18

Lori & Scott Wulfe (Photo by Johnny Than)

5
18

Cal & Hannah McNair (Photo by Johnny Than)

6
18

Claudia & David Walkup (Photo by Johnny Than)

7
18

Beth & Chris Slaughter (Photo by Johnny Than)

8
18

Brooke & Scott Hutson (Photo by Johnny Than)

9
18

Kusum & Cody Patel (Photo by Johnny Than)

10
18

Beth & Nick Zdeblick, Dr. Christopher Caldarone (Photo by Johnny Than)

11
18

Monica & Kevin King (Photo by Johnny Than)

12
18

Kyle & Mandi Cribbs (Photo by Johnny Than)

13
18

Kevin & Amy Holmes (Photo by Johnny Than)

14
18

Staci & John Donovan (Photo by Johnny Than)

15
18

Nick & Beth Zdeblick with their children Kate and William (Photo by Johnny Than)

16
18

The party tent set up for Texas Children's Hospital's Ambassadors holiday party (Photo by Johnny Than)

17
18

Roses and pin celebrate the season at the Texas Children's Hospital's Ambassadors holiday party (Photo by Johnny Than)

18
18

Texas Children's Hospital's Dr. Christopher Caldarone (Photo by Johnny Than)

There’s nothing quite like a holiday party that celebrates a year of giving and crescendos with presentation of a charitable check high in the six-figure range. So it is with the Texas Children’s Hospital Ambassadors, which has celebrated the season since its founding in 2009 and most recently capped off the year with presentation of a check for more than $850,000.

The bonus for the TCH Ambassadors attending each year is the party venue — a magnificent home drenched in Yuletide warmth.

Last week, more than 250 community-engaged partygoers streamed into the lavishly decorated West University home of Beth and Nick Zdeblick and headed into the garden to make merry in a beautiful party tent. Holiday garlands and twinkle lights set the mood while a mesmerizing Christmas tree was the festive focal point of the night.

In a brief program, the Zdeblicks explained their admiration for Texas Children’s, where their children are served, and thus why offered their home for the festivities. Joining them in the presentation was TCH chief of congenital heart surgery Dr. Christopher Caldarone. The $856,566 raised in 2019 will go directly to his Adult Congenital Heart Disease (ACHD) Program at Texas Children’s.

The ACHD Program, the largest in Texas, allows patients with congenital heart disease to receive continuing care from birth throughout adulthood. Texas Children’s enjoys the distinction of being ranked No, 1  in the nation for pediatric cardiology and heart surgery by U.S. News & World Report.

Another honored tradition of this evening is the scrumptious holiday buffet, this year provided by Jackson & Company. Five food stations, in addition to passed hors d’oeuvres, tempted with beef bourguignon, grilled salmon, steamed vegetable dumplings, numerous sides and dessert and cheese stations.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38
  • Zadok December 19 - 38

PC Seen: Claudia and David Walkup, Beth and Chris Slaughter, Kusum and Codey Patel, Brooke and Scott Hutson, Monica and Kevin King, Mandi and Kyle Cribbs, Amy and Kevin Holmes, Lindley and Jason Arnoldy, Erin and James Stewart, and Staci and John Donovan.

Jason Arnoldy, James Stewart, Lindley Arnoldy, Erin Stewart 0226_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Nick & Beth Zdeblick Deirdre & Dr. Christopher Caldarone (Photo by Johnny Than)
Joe & Leah Rausch 0102_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Lori & Scott Wulfe 0082_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Cal & Hannah McNair 0085_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Claudia & David Walkup 0037_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Beth & Chris Slaughter 0047_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Brooke & Scott Hutson 0109_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Kusum & Cody Patel 0117_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Beth & Nick Zdeblick, Dr. Christopher Caldarone 0164_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Monica & Kevin King 0169_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Kyle & Mandi Cribbs 0173_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Kevin & Amy Holmes 0187_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Staci & John Donovan 0232_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Nick & Beth Zdeblick 0006_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
The party tent set up for Texas Children’s Hospital’s Ambassadors holiday party 0033_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
0021_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
Texas Children’s Hospital’s Dr. Christopher Caldarone 0157_TCH Christmas Party_120319_JT (Photo by Johnny Than)
View More Vintage Masterpieces

Featured Properties

Swipe
5920 Gladeside Court
Preston Trails
FOR SALE

5920 Gladeside Court
Dallas, TX

$3,450,000 Learn More about this property
Bradford Coffman
This property is listed by: Bradford Coffman (214) 789-5365 Email Realtor
5920 Gladeside Court
5909 Goliad Avenue
Lakewood Heights
FOR SALE

5909 Goliad Avenue
Dallas, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
5909 Goliad Avenue
4205 Gloster Road
Manchester Downs
FOR SALE

4205 Gloster Road
Dallas, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Stevie Chaddick
This property is listed by: Stevie Chaddick (214) 533-1234 Email Realtor
4205 Gloster Road
1122 Jackson Street
Dallas
FOR SALE

1122 Jackson Street
Dallas, TX

$242,000 Learn More about this property
Bradford Coffman
This property is listed by: Bradford Coffman (214) 789-5365 Email Realtor
1122 Jackson Street
6917 Sperry Street
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6917 Sperry Street
Dallas, TX

$747,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6917 Sperry Street
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Presented by Ulterre
View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X