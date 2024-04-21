Houston Arboretum Transforms Into a Flashback 1970s Kid’s Wonderland For Texas Children’s Hospital Family Fun Day

Katie & Benjie Dillon at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Family Fun Day (Photo by Johnny Than)

The Isla and Joseph Jornayvaz family at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Family Fun Day (Photo by Johnny Than)

The Harris family at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Family Fun Day (Photo by Johnny Than)

Liz & Stephen Bender and their children at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Family Fun Day (Photo by Johnny Than)

Suzanne Grant, Jordan Rutherford and toddlers at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Family Fun Day (Photo by Johnny Than)

The Tyler & Roula Smith family at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Family Fun Day (Photo by Johnny Than)

Rock wall climbing was on the activities menu at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Family Fun Day (Photo by Johnny Than)

Youngsters enjoying crafts at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Family Fun Day (Photo by Johnny Than)

Katie Dillon, Shea Henry at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Family Fun Day (Photo by Johnny Than)

Wade Smith with youngsters at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Family Fun Day (Photo by Johnny Than)

Hayley, Grace and Trevor Green at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Family Fun Day (Photo by Johnny Than)

Groovy Greeters at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Family Fun Day (Photo by Johnny Than)

Grace Green enjoys a unicorn ride at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Family Fun Day (Photo by Johnny Than)

Ellie TenHoeve enjoys face painting at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Family Fun Day (Photo by Johnny Than)

The Dave & Hayden McGuinnes family at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Family Fun Day (Photo by Johnny Than)

Benjamin, Brice and Leah Simpson at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Family Fun Day (Photo by Johnny Than)

Alicia Kuhn, Roula Smith, Julia TenHoeve at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Family Fun Day (Photo by Johnny Than)

Daughters of Caroline and Jake Sabat have a colorful blast at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Family Fun Day. (Photo by Johnny Than)

What: Texas Children’s Hospital Ambassadors Family Fun Day

Where: Houston Arboretum and Nature Center

PC Moment: Kids climbing rock walls, toddlers riding “unicorns” and everyone dancing to the sounds of The Boogies. . . So many moments and so much fun occurred when the Texas Children’s Hospital Ambassadors Family Fun Day took on a groovy 1970s theme in celebration of the hospital’s 70th anniversary.

A Fare Extraordinaire was tasked with transforming the great outdoors into a ’70s-inspired play land and providing a family friendly menu that included corn dogs, chicken tacos, watermelon cubes, turkey sandwiches on rainbow bagels, grilled cheese, short rib sliders and a roasted broccoli Caesar. For dessert, mini milkshakes, unicorn snow cones, and mini birthday cakes, all reflecting the hospital’s milestone birthday, satisfied the sweet tooth of all.

Liz and Steven Bender and Isla and Joseph Jornayvaz chaired this 14th annual Fun Day that saw more than 550 parents and kids joining the party that is one of several of Texas Children’s exclusive events and volunteer opportunities that have the goal of helping patients.

The action packed afternoon featured retired Houston Texan offensive tackle and Texans Youth Coach Wade Smith providing some gridiron excitement for both boys and girls too.

The event provided philanthropic opportunities to the benefit of Texas Children’s Child Life Department, which aims to comfort children and families staying at the hospital by providing activities such as the Pawsitive Play therapy dogs, games, music and medical play to alleviate fears and promote a sense of normalcy.

PC Seen: Katie and Scott Arnoldy, Ellen and James Bookout, Cindy and Les Fox, Disney and Max Harris, Brooke and Scott Hutson, Chelsea and Christian McDermott, Holly and Steve Radom, Tabitha Rice, Carolyn and Jake Sabat, Ashley and Brian Salazar, Mona and Andrew Sarofim, Elizabeth and Scott Shackouls, Brice and Leah Simpson, Jessica and John Walsh, Natalie and Andrew Walton, Julie Friedman, and Laura and Dan Gollins.