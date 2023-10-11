Texas Children’s Salute to Champions Turns Into a Completely Joyous Romp Thanks to Young Cancer Patients Celebrating Their Recovery

Stephanie and Frank Tsuru with Landon (1) (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Chairs Sidney Faust, Judi McGee, Elsie Eckert (left to right) (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Ken and Mady Kades with Patient Champion Kelsey (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Sharleen and Ron Walkoviak with Patient Champion Eden (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Betty and Jess Tutor and Patient Champion Avery (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Cheryl Byington with Patient Champion Trace (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Connie Kwan-Wong and Friends with Patient Champion Maise (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Dr. Will Parsons, Deputy Director of Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Elia Gabbanelli with Patient Champion Chrishell (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Judge Clarease Yates with Patient Champion Blessing (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Kim and Dan Moody with Patient Champion Payton (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Tama Lundquist and Dr. Peter Farrell with Patient Champion Tess (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Maria Moncada Alaoui with Patient Champion Presley (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Rania and Ramy Mankarious with Patient Champion Arian (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Jennifer Sanders, Vice President at Texas Children’s Hospital, and patient champion, Grayson (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Patient Champion, Grayson, lighting the ceremonial torch 2 (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
01
16

Honorees Frank & Stephanie Tsuru escort Patient Champion Landon at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

02
16

Salute to Champions luncheon founders and chairs Sidney Faust, Judi McGee, Elsie Eckert at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

03
16

Honorees Mady & Ken Kades with Patient Champion Kelsey at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

04
16

Honorees Ron & Sharleen Walkoviak with Patient Champion Eden at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

05
16

Honorees Jess & Betty Tutor with Patient Champion Avery at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

06
16

Cheryl Byington escorts Patient Champion Trace at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

07
16

Connie Kwan-Wong and friends with Patient Champion Maise at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

08
16

Dr. Will Parsons, deputy director of Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center, at the 12th annual Salute to Champions luncheon. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

09
16

Eliea Gabbanelli with Patient Champion Chrishell at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

10
16

Judge Clarease Yates with Patient Champion Blessing at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

11
16

Dan & Kim Moody with Patient Champion Payton at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

12
16

Dr. Peter Farrell, Tama Lundquist with Patient Champion Tess at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

13
16

Patient Champion Presley with Maria Moncada Alaoui at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

14
16

Rania & Ramy Mankarious with Patient Champion Arian at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

15
16

Jennifer Sanders, vice president at Texas Children's Hospital, and Patient Champion Grayson at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

16
16

Patient Champion Grayson lights the ceremonial torch at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

Stephanie and Frank Tsuru with Landon (1) (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Chairs Sidney Faust, Judi McGee, Elsie Eckert (left to right) (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Ken and Mady Kades with Patient Champion Kelsey (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Sharleen and Ron Walkoviak with Patient Champion Eden (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Betty and Jess Tutor and Patient Champion Avery (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Cheryl Byington with Patient Champion Trace (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Connie Kwan-Wong and Friends with Patient Champion Maise (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Dr. Will Parsons, Deputy Director of Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Elia Gabbanelli with Patient Champion Chrishell (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Judge Clarease Yates with Patient Champion Blessing (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Kim and Dan Moody with Patient Champion Payton (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Tama Lundquist and Dr. Peter Farrell with Patient Champion Tess (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Maria Moncada Alaoui with Patient Champion Presley (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Rania and Ramy Mankarious with Patient Champion Arian (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Jennifer Sanders, Vice President at Texas Children’s Hospital, and patient champion, Grayson (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Patient Champion, Grayson, lighting the ceremonial torch 2 (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Society / Featured Parties

Texas Children’s Salute to Champions Turns Into a Completely Joyous Romp Thanks to Young Cancer Patients Celebrating Their Recovery

This Fashion Runway Is Packed With Emotion

BY // 10.11.23
photography Texas Children's Hospital
Honorees Frank & Stephanie Tsuru escort Patient Champion Landon at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Salute to Champions luncheon founders and chairs Sidney Faust, Judi McGee, Elsie Eckert at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Honorees Mady & Ken Kades with Patient Champion Kelsey at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Honorees Ron & Sharleen Walkoviak with Patient Champion Eden at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Honorees Jess & Betty Tutor with Patient Champion Avery at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Cheryl Byington escorts Patient Champion Trace at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Connie Kwan-Wong and friends with Patient Champion Maise at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Dr. Will Parsons, deputy director of Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center, at the 12th annual Salute to Champions luncheon. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Eliea Gabbanelli with Patient Champion Chrishell at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Judge Clarease Yates with Patient Champion Blessing at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Dan & Kim Moody with Patient Champion Payton at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Dr. Peter Farrell, Tama Lundquist with Patient Champion Tess at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Patient Champion Presley with Maria Moncada Alaoui at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Rania & Ramy Mankarious with Patient Champion Arian at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Jennifer Sanders, vice president at Texas Children's Hospital, and Patient Champion Grayson at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Patient Champion Grayson lights the ceremonial torch at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
1
16

Honorees Frank & Stephanie Tsuru escort Patient Champion Landon at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

2
16

Salute to Champions luncheon founders and chairs Sidney Faust, Judi McGee, Elsie Eckert at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

3
16

Honorees Mady & Ken Kades with Patient Champion Kelsey at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

4
16

Honorees Ron & Sharleen Walkoviak with Patient Champion Eden at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

5
16

Honorees Jess & Betty Tutor with Patient Champion Avery at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

6
16

Cheryl Byington escorts Patient Champion Trace at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

7
16

Connie Kwan-Wong and friends with Patient Champion Maise at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

8
16

Dr. Will Parsons, deputy director of Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center, at the 12th annual Salute to Champions luncheon. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

9
16

Eliea Gabbanelli with Patient Champion Chrishell at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

10
16

Judge Clarease Yates with Patient Champion Blessing at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

11
16

Dan & Kim Moody with Patient Champion Payton at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

12
16

Dr. Peter Farrell, Tama Lundquist with Patient Champion Tess at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

13
16

Patient Champion Presley with Maria Moncada Alaoui at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

14
16

Rania & Ramy Mankarious with Patient Champion Arian at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

15
16

Jennifer Sanders, vice president at Texas Children's Hospital, and Patient Champion Grayson at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

16
16

Patient Champion Grayson lights the ceremonial torch at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

The 12th anniversary of the “Salute to Champions” fashion show and luncheon took a heartwarming turn, not that each of the previous fundraisers for Texas Children’s Hospital lacked any uplifting emotions. This year, however, the traditional coterie of community leaders escorting cancer patients down the runway featured four previous Community Champion couples who were reunited with their young cancer patients, whose good health gave credence to the life-saving work of Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center.

Ken and Mady Kades with Patient Champion Kelsey (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Mady & Ken Kades with Patient Champion Kelsey at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children’s Hospital)

Joyous! That is the only way to describe the exuberant spirits displayed by the recovered cancer patients. Consider young Landon who was just a little fellow in 2018 when Stephanie and Frank Tsuru led him down the runway in River Oaks Country Club. Five years later in the ballroom of the Post Oak Hotel, his bountiful happiness had the throng of 400 breaking out in joyous laughter and applause.

The Tsurus and the three other couples were luncheon honorees: Mady and Ken Kades escorting Patient Champion Kelsey, Betty and Jess Tutor escorting Patient Champion Avery, and Sharleen and Ron Walkoviak walking the runway with Patient Champion Eden.

Also escorting pediatric cancer patients were Cheryl Byington, Elia Gabbanelli, Kim and Dan Moody, Connie Kwan-Wong, Judge Clarease Yates, Dr. Peter Farrell and Tama Lundquist, Maria Moncada Alaoui, Rania and Ramy MankariousJennifer Sanders, and Susan Peterson.

As this was in part a fashion event, Dillards dressed the youngsters in back-to-school fashions, underwritten by Community Champion JoAnn Petersen. Community Champions selected their ensembles from Tootsies.

Event founders Scott Basinger, Elsie Eckert, Sidney Faust, and Judi McGee reprised their roles as chairs for the 12th consecutive year, which turned out to be exceptional. Proceeds surpassed $500,000 for Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center at Texas Children’s Hospital, making it the highest-ever grossing “Salute to Champions.”

SHOP

Swipe
Curated Library
Beauty Elevated
Adventure
Discover
Artful Designs
Discover Fall
Unique
DARING
Quietly Sophisticated
Craftmanship
Colorful and Maximal
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023

Melissa Wilson, Fox 26 morning news anchor and mother of a childhood cancer survivor, served as emcee.

Elia Gabbanelli with Patient Champion Chrishell (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)
Eliea Gabbanelli with Patient Champion Chrishell at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children’s Hospital)

The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Curated Collection

Swipe
2828 Hood Street #1403
Uptown
FOR SALE

2828 Hood Street #1403
Dallas, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
Erin Young Garrett
This property is listed by: Erin Young Garrett (214) 632-0226 Email Realtor
2828 Hood Street #1403
2200 Victory Avenue #2602
Downtown
FOR SALE

2200 Victory Avenue #2602
Dallas, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
2200 Victory Avenue #2602
3115 Bryn Mawr Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3115 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,749,000 Learn More about this property
Michael Humphries
This property is listed by: Michael Humphries (214) 668-3640 Email Realtor
3115 Bryn Mawr Drive
Thompson Heights Drive
Lake Texoma
FOR SALE

Thompson Heights Drive
Denison, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Kim Dale
This property is listed by: Kim Dale (214) 354-5755 Email Realtor
Thompson Heights Drive
4300 Fairfax Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4300 Fairfax Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,350,000 Learn More about this property
Kyle Crews
This property is listed by: Kyle Crews (214) 538-1310 Email Realtor
4300 Fairfax Avenue
9646 Douglas Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9646 Douglas Avenue
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9646 Douglas Avenue
4206 Woodfin Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4206 Woodfin Drive
Dallas, TX

$7,999,000 Learn More about this property
Michael Humphries
This property is listed by: Michael Humphries (214) 668-3640 Email Realtor
4206 Woodfin Drive
6920 Vassar Avenue
Volk Estates
FOR SALE

6920 Vassar Avenue
Dallas, TX

$19,500,000 Learn More about this property
Erin Mathews
This property is listed by: Erin Mathews (214) 520-8300 Email Realtor
6920 Vassar Avenue
3637 Maplewood Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3637 Maplewood Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3637 Maplewood Avenue
1747 Leonard Street #1401
Dallas Arts District
FOR SALE

1747 Leonard Street #1401
Dallas, TX

$4,350,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
1747 Leonard Street #1401
3518 Armstrong Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3518 Armstrong Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,995,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3518 Armstrong Avenue
3914 Normandy Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3914 Normandy Avenue
Dallas, TX

$12,500,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
3914 Normandy Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X