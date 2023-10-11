Texas Children’s Salute to Champions Turns Into a Completely Joyous Romp Thanks to Young Cancer Patients Celebrating Their Recovery

Patient Champion Grayson lights the ceremonial torch at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

Jennifer Sanders, vice president at Texas Children's Hospital, and Patient Champion Grayson at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

Rania & Ramy Mankarious with Patient Champion Arian at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

Patient Champion Presley with Maria Moncada Alaoui at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

Dr. Peter Farrell, Tama Lundquist with Patient Champion Tess at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

Dan & Kim Moody with Patient Champion Payton at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

Judge Clarease Yates with Patient Champion Blessing at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

Eliea Gabbanelli with Patient Champion Chrishell at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

Dr. Will Parsons, deputy director of Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center, at the 12th annual Salute to Champions luncheon. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

Connie Kwan-Wong and friends with Patient Champion Maise at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

Cheryl Byington escorts Patient Champion Trace at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

Honorees Jess & Betty Tutor with Patient Champion Avery at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

Honorees Ron & Sharleen Walkoviak with Patient Champion Eden at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

Honorees Mady & Ken Kades with Patient Champion Kelsey at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

Salute to Champions luncheon founders and chairs Sidney Faust, Judi McGee, Elsie Eckert at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

Honorees Frank & Stephanie Tsuru escort Patient Champion Landon at the 12th annual fundraiser for Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center. (Photo by Texas Children's Hospital)

The 12th anniversary of the “Salute to Champions” fashion show and luncheon took a heartwarming turn, not that each of the previous fundraisers for Texas Children’s Hospital lacked any uplifting emotions. This year, however, the traditional coterie of community leaders escorting cancer patients down the runway featured four previous Community Champion couples who were reunited with their young cancer patients, whose good health gave credence to the life-saving work of Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center.

Joyous! That is the only way to describe the exuberant spirits displayed by the recovered cancer patients. Consider young Landon who was just a little fellow in 2018 when Stephanie and Frank Tsuru led him down the runway in River Oaks Country Club. Five years later in the ballroom of the Post Oak Hotel, his bountiful happiness had the throng of 400 breaking out in joyous laughter and applause.

The Tsurus and the three other couples were luncheon honorees: Mady and Ken Kades escorting Patient Champion Kelsey, Betty and Jess Tutor escorting Patient Champion Avery, and Sharleen and Ron Walkoviak walking the runway with Patient Champion Eden.

Also escorting pediatric cancer patients were Cheryl Byington, Elia Gabbanelli, Kim and Dan Moody, Connie Kwan-Wong, Judge Clarease Yates, Dr. Peter Farrell and Tama Lundquist, Maria Moncada Alaoui, Rania and Ramy Mankarious, Jennifer Sanders, and Susan Peterson.

As this was in part a fashion event, Dillards dressed the youngsters in back-to-school fashions, underwritten by Community Champion JoAnn Petersen. Community Champions selected their ensembles from Tootsies.

Event founders Scott Basinger, Elsie Eckert, Sidney Faust, and Judi McGee reprised their roles as chairs for the 12th consecutive year, which turned out to be exceptional. Proceeds surpassed $500,000 for Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center at Texas Children’s Hospital, making it the highest-ever grossing “Salute to Champions.”

Melissa Wilson, Fox 26 morning news anchor and mother of a childhood cancer survivor, served as emcee.