Unique Texas Themed Wall Helps Raise $600,000 for a Houston Charity

01
14

Steve & Carla Strake, Trey Strake, Michael Hajtman at the annual Catholic Charities luncheon at Life HTX. (Photo by Michelle Watson (CatchLightGroup.com))

02
14

Annette & George Strake Jr. at the annual Catholic Charities Luncheon held at Life HTX. (Photo by Michelle Watson (CatchLightGroup.com))

03
14

Emcee Tom Koch and honorary chair Cardinal Daniel DiNardo at the annual Catholic Charities luncheon at Life HTX. (Photo by Michelle Watson (CatchLightGroup.com))

04
14

Laurel & Jeb Bashaw at the annual Catholic Charities luncheon at Life HTX. (Photo by Michelle Watson (CatchLightGroup.com))

05
14

Allyson & Burt Martin at the annual Catholic Charities Luncheon, held at Life HTX. (Photo by Michelle Watson (CatchLightGroup.com))

06
14

Carol & John Kafka at the annual Catholic Charities luncheon at Life HTX. (Photo by Michelle Watson (CatchLightGroup.com))

07
14

Mary Theresa Bergeron Derr, Trini Mendenhall at the annual Catholic Charities luncheon at Life HTX. (Photo by Michelle Watson (CatchLightGroup.com))

08
14

Celina & Paul Cerone at the annual Catholic Charities luncheon at Life HTX. (Photo by Michelle Watson (CatchLightGroup.com))

09
14

John Mooz, Ginger & John Nieman at the annual Catholic Charities luncheon at Life HTX. (Photo by Michelle Watson (CatchLightGroup.com))

10
14

Eleanor & Fred Magee at the annual Catholic Charities luncheon at Life HTX. (Photo by Michelle Watson (CatchLightGroup.com))

11
14

Cynthia & David Colbert III at the annual Catholic Charities luncheon at Life HTX. (Photo by Michelle Watson (CatchLightGroup.com))

12
14

The Rev. Jeff Johnson, Dan Pepe, Colin Matheny at the annual Catholic Charities luncheon at Life HTX. (Photo by Michelle Watson (CatchLightGroup.com))

13
14

This photo of a holy water holster says more than 1,000 words at the annual Catholic Charities luncheon held at Life HTX. (Photo by Michelle Watson (CatchLightGroup.com))

14
14

The annual Catholic Charities Luncheon was held at Life HTX. (Photo by Michelle Watson (CatchLightGroup.com))

Society / Featured Parties

Unique Texas Themed Wall Helps Raise $600,000 for a Houston Charity

It Pays to be Deep in the Heart of Texas

BY // 05.14.21
photography Michelle Watson (CatchLightGroup.com)
What: Catholic Charities “Deep in the Heart of Texas Spirit of Charity Luncheon”

Where: Life HTX

PC Moment: The remarkable 14-foot gallery walls displayed images of all things Texas — fields of bluebonnets, pastures of  longhorn cattle, cowboys on horseback and even armadillos — to capture the spirt of Texas theme. Clearly, the hearts of these Texans were touched as the luncheon raised close to $600,000. Proceeds support Catholic Charities network of life-changing programs that work together to alleviate proverty.

Luncheon co-chairs Laurel and Jeb Bashaw orchestrated what was a hybrid event in response to the pandemic. They chose the innovative LIFE HTX for its spectacular visuals that would entertain both in-person attendees and those at home watching through live video streaming.

Joining the chairs in the spotlight were Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, who served as honorary chair, and beloved newsman Tom Koch of ABC Channel 13. The latter earned a standing ovation in appreciation of his decades of anchoring the early morning news program, a post from which Koch is eyeing retirement.

The Texas theme continued with the A Fare Extraordinaire menu featuring the catering firm’s highly acclaimed beef short ribs au poivre served with cheese grits and a Texas pecan tart for dessert. Those joining the event from home received delivery of similar luncheon baskets.

Annette and George Strake and members of their family were on hand to receive special honors in recognition of the philanthropic Strake Foundation, which has received kudos not only state and nationwide but also from the Vatican.

PC Seen: Carla and Steve Strake, Trini Mendenhall, Robin and Alex Brennan-Martin, Bob Parsley, John Parsley, Dan Parsley, Alicia Jung, Dini Hoover, Carol and John Kafka, Sr. Lauren Beck, C.V.I, Ellen and Jim Ginty, Kelly and John Mooz, Ginger and John Niemann, Debbie and Matt Kemple, Gretchen Penny, Ally and Burt Martin, Susanne Sullivan, Laurel and Jeb Bashaw, Celina and Paul Cerone, Anna Marie and Harold Hidalgo, Wade Upton, Eleanor and Fred Magee, Carla Martinez, and Michael Hajtman.

