Justin Baldoni and Dr. Opal Lee Inspire At Dallas’ Texas Trailblazer Awards — Igniting Giving to The Family Place

Texas Trailblazer Awards Luncheon attendees with candles to represent their commitment to shining a light on survivors of domestic violence (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass)

For the 28th Texas Trailblazer Awards Luncheon, CEO Tiffany Tate welcomed a full house of supporters for The Family Place. Through a compelling conversation with keynote speaker, actor, and advocate Justin Baldoni, Tate shined a light on domestic violence and ignited support to stand with victims.

Devoted changemakers in the community, Lauren Black, Nakita Johnson, Clarisa Lindenmeyer, and Lauren McKinnon teamed up to serve as co-chairs for this year’s luncheon, which took place at the Hilton Anatole on Friday, October 4.

Prior to lunch, beloved Dallas philanthropist Jamie Williams received the inaugural Paige Flint Icon Award, which recognizes an individual who “embodies the ethos of getting things done and driving substantial change.” After committing the first half of her career to children’s education, Williams has since devoted her energy to helping the Moody Foundation maximize its impact.

After feasting on a fall wedge with toasted butternut squash and sage-rubbed chicken breast with charred Brussels sprouts, the chock-full program continued.

Civil Rights activist Dr. Opal Lee received the 2024 Texas Trailblazer Award, which honors “an influential leader who has opened the doors of opportunity and blazed a trail of success for others to follow.” Like her, the 98-year-old maverick, who is known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” kept her remarks short and strong.

“I want you to make yourself a committee of one to change somebody’s mind,” Lee championed. “If people can be taught to hate, they can be taught to love.” Guests gave Dr. Lee a well-deserved standing ovation; their applause roared through the Anatole.

Dr. Opal Lee as an opening act? That’s tough to follow. Thankfully, actor and director Baldoni is used to strong leading ladies.

(I won’t bury the lede, dear reader. Baldoni made no mention of the Serena van der Woodsen-sized elephant in the room. He kept the conversation exactly where it should be — focused on the important topic at hand.)

In a rich conversation moderated by Natalie Nanasi, who is an associate professor at SMU Dedman School of Law and Director of the law school’s Judge Elmo B. Hunter Legal Center for Victims of Crimes Against Women, Baldoni delved into his work, which is focused on “creating purpose-driven, multi-platform content that serves as true agents for social change.” Best known for his recent work directing and starring in It Ends With Us, Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, Baldoni also hosts The Man Enough Podcast and authored two books, Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity and Boys Will Be Human.

Clearly, Baldoni is well-educated about domestic violence, which affects one in three women in Texas, and is passionate about enacting change.

“If there was something that one in three men were affected by, it would be fixed,” Baldoni stated. The enthusiastic audience of mostly women readily agreed.

The conversation at Texas Trailblazer Awards ignited giving to The Family Place, which is the largest provider of comprehensive family violence services in Texas, dedicated to helping entire families break the cycle of abuse. (I was particularly moved to hear that The Family Place’s shelter also includes an animal kennel for clients who will not leave their animals behind.)

Lindsay Billingsley, who served as honorary chair alongside her husband George Billingsley, joked, “When you see me on stage, you know I’m about to ask you for money!” In the dimmed Chantilly Ballroom, Billingsley asked supporters to “Shine [Their] Light” on domestic violence by illuminating their candles after making a donation to The Family Place.

The room lit up, illuminating The Family Place’s commitment to standing with victims who are working to become strong survivors.

Domestic violence? It ends with us.

Other notable attendees included: retired CEO Paige Flink; board chair Harold and Bunny Ginsburg; Joyce and Greer Goss; Lynn McBee; Carol Seay; Senator Royce and Carol West; Kristin Hallam; Jess Bass Bolander; Sharon Young; Catalina Gonzalez Jorba; Annika Cail; Ana and Jim Yoder; Katie Flowers Samler; Calvert Collins-Bratton; Chuck Steelman; Lisa Singleton; Jill Goldberg; Venise Stewart; Gayle Sands; Caroline Snell Wagner; Stephanie Seay; Nancy Scripps; and Priya Murphy.