The 2024 Broadway Dallas Gala Was a Shimmering Ode to the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll

On Friday, February 2, Dallas’ spring social season commenced with Broadway Dallas’ glamorous and effervescent fundraising gala at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Unlike any other charity event in town, Broadway Dallas’ 2024 Gala included a full performance of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical. Like the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll at the center of the celebration, the triumphant event broke records, raising more than $900,000 for the organization’s education and community outreach programs.

Gala co-chairs John Quattrocchi and Joseph DeMartino masterminded the chic fete, working tirelessly to execute a flawless affair to maximize funds raised for the organization.

Break Every Rule

The Music Hall’s Crystal Terrace restaurant was unrecognizable, as Elisabeth Landry of Silver Lining Events & Co. expertly brought DeMartino’s creative vision for the space to fruition. Upon arrival, guests (in “cocktail chic meets rock and roll” finery) marveled at the visual decadence, from a glittery lucite dancefloor to iconic, larger-than-life images of Turner framing the space. An indisputable highlight? DJ Lucy Wrubel spinning from atop a champagne tower made from 4,000(!) coupes.

DeMartino found endless inspiration in Turner’s style, from “her hair, her shape, to the way she moved.” Like Turner, the posh metallic tablescapes exuded sexiness. Sophisticated and energetic, but never overdone or overproduced.

Thoughtful touches delighted at every turn. Turner even inspired the three-course menu from FGF Catering, which featured carrot cake accompanied by a special card featuring the recipe (which belonged to Turner’s mother).

What’s Love Got To Do With It?

For Quattrocchi, who serves on Broadway Dallas’ Board of Directors, and husband DeMartino, their love for Broadway Dallas and its education programs has everything to do with their motivation to give back.

Calling it a “formative experience,” DeMartino reflected on seeing Annie on Broadway when he was eight years old. “We will do anything we can to help children feel inspired and confident.”

That bolstered confidence was on display during dinner when 21 students from Frenship High School, who participate annually in Broadway Dallas’ High School Musical Theatre Awards (HSMTA), performed a tribute medley of Turner’s greatest hits alongside Fabiola Caraballo Quijada, 2023 HSMTA Outstanding Performer winner.

The students inspired a successful paddle raise, which supports the nonprofit’s mission to spread the gift of Broadway to more than 40,000 students and their families each year before guests headed to their seats before curtain.

(Simply) The Best

Following the musical’s conclusion (which had the audience ON THEIR FEET for the redemptive arc of the second act!), attendees returned to find the space flipped once again for the After Party sponsored by Neiman Marcus and The Lorenzo Hotel (which is where Turner fled to safety the night she left her husband, Ike).

Other highlights from a great party–

– An invocation from T.D. Jakes, whose voice alone takes people to church!

– A short but moving digital piece featuring Dallas Mavericks’ CEO Cynt Marshall describing her first Broadway show and the impact it made on her life. Cynt speaks, and wallets open.

– The men’s fashion! DeMartino looked particularly dapper in a Tom Ford tuxedo jacket and velvet pants from Ralph Lauren Purple Label.

– Calvert Collins-Bratton in shimmery gold fringe that Turner herself would have envied.

– Representation from GLAAD. Tony Morrison, Senior Director of Communications at GLAAD and former Good Morning America host, flew in for the occasion.

– A surprise for the After Party, Neiman Marcus installed “Tina’s Closet” in one of the room’s alcoves, featuring modern looks (e.g. Schiaparelli toe sandals!) inspired by Turner’s iconic style. They also devoted a window display at the flagship store to Turner’s style!

– Instead of typical late-night fare, guests enjoyed lo mein in shiny gold takeout boxes as a nod to Turner’s love for Asian food.

– Sandwiched between “Murder on the Dancefloor” and “Dance the Night Away,” Wrubel played “Seasons of Love” from Rent in the middle of the After Party. A buzzed crowd of musical theater nerds-at-heart belting “525,600 minutessssss” at 1 a.m.? Nothing better.

River Deep or Mountain High, don’t miss next year’s Broadway Dallas gala. Rumor has it they’re going Back to the Future!