The Children’s Cancer Fund Gala Raised $1.5 Million and Brought Serious Star Power — From Dak Prescott’s Big Reveal to Kathy Hilton’s Runway Moment

Amanda Schufeldt Dillard and her family. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

The Color Out Cancer event chair and Amazon CEO of Worldwide Consumer Dave Clark (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

Will McKie and Michael Good, a Blue Origin astronaut (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

A performance in honor of those we've lost to cancer. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

WHAT: The Children’s Cancer Fund’s Annual “Color Out Cancer” gala, presented by Amazon on Friday, April 22 in Dallas, Texas.

WHERE: Honorary Chairs Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, and Amazon CEO of Worldwide Consumer Dave Clark joined cancer patients, survivors, their families, and celebrities for a fashion show at the Hilton Anatole. The gala was chaired by philanthropist Amanda Dillard Shufeldt.

THE SCENE: Following a silent auction and VIP reception, attendees filled the massive hotel ballroom for an evening of icons and inspiration. Those heroes came in the form of Dallas Cowboys stars, tech titans, and fashion favorites like Kathy Hilton and Alice+Olivia founder Stacey Bendet. But the most inspiring attendees were the survivors, several of whom (from ages 6 to 18) walked the runway escorted by celebrities.

Another notable moment: Roger Staubach handing off his role as voluntary Children’s Cancer Fund Gala Honorary Chair to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

“When Troy [Aikman] gave me a call to fill in for Roger Staubach, I didn’t care what he said next,” Prescott said. “Count me in.”

THE SEEN: The joyful evening also included appearances from NBC 5 anchor Meredith Land (the mistress of ceremonies) Candice Romo, Nicky Hilton, Tina Craig, Nancy Rogers, Marissa Howard, Kameron Westcott, Kelly Gores, Bina Palnitkar Patel, and Jamie O’Banion. A few surprise virtual attendees included Chris Pratt and Patrick Dempsey.

SHOP VALOBRA Swipe



















Next

Visit childrenscancerfund.com for more.