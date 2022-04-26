The Children’s Cancer Fund Gala Raised $1.5 Million and Brought Serious Star Power — From Dak Prescott’s Big Reveal to Kathy Hilton’s Runway Moment

Drew Herrell and Bumblebee (1) (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Tina Craig, Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Stacey Bendet, Nancy Rogers (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Dak Prescott, Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Troy Aikman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Memorial (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Adeline Melcher and Izzy Martin childrens cancer fund gala 2022 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Will McKie and Michael Good Blue Origin Astronaut (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Dallas SWAT and Beckett Burge (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Dave Clark (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Marty Turco, Ben Jones (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Jacob Pletan and Roger Staubach (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Grand Finale (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Lucy Wrubel (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Scott Everett, Brittney Everett, Natalie Buffet, Dak Prescott (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Sharon Lee and Max Clark (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Leigh Anne Clark and Kelly Cheeseman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Nancy Rogers, Andy Beal, Olya Sinitsyna (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Jennifer Arthur and Amanda Dillard Shufeldt (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Dillard’s Family (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
01
19

Drew Herrell and Bumblebee (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

02
19

Tina Craig, Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Stacey Bendet, Nancy Rogers (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

03
19

Dak Prescott, Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

04
19

Honorary Chair Troy Aikman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

05
19

A performance in honor of those we've lost to cancer. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

06
19

Izzy Martin and Texas Ballet Theater company member Adeline Melcher (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

07
19

Will McKie and Michael Good, a Blue Origin astronaut (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

08
19

Dallas SWAT and Beckett Burge (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

09
19

The Color Out Cancer event chair and Amazon CEO of Worldwide Consumer Dave Clark (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

10
19

Marty Turco, Ben Jones (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

11
19

Jacob Pletan and Roger Staubach (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

12
19

The runway show's grand finale. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

13
19

DJ Lucy Wrubel manned the stage. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

14
19

Scott Everett, Brittney Everett, Natalie Buffet, Dak Prescott (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

15
19

Sharon Lee and Max Clark (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

16
19

Leigh Anne Clark and Kelly Cheeseman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

17
19

Nancy Rogers, Andy Beal, Olya Sinitsyna (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

18
19

Jennifer Arthur and Amanda Dillard Shufeldt (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

19
19

Amanda Schufeldt Dillard and her family. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

Drew Herrell and Bumblebee (1) (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Tina Craig, Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Stacey Bendet, Nancy Rogers (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Dak Prescott, Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Troy Aikman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Memorial (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Adeline Melcher and Izzy Martin childrens cancer fund gala 2022 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Will McKie and Michael Good Blue Origin Astronaut (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Dallas SWAT and Beckett Burge (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Dave Clark (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Marty Turco, Ben Jones (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Jacob Pletan and Roger Staubach (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Grand Finale (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Lucy Wrubel (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Scott Everett, Brittney Everett, Natalie Buffet, Dak Prescott (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Sharon Lee and Max Clark (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Leigh Anne Clark and Kelly Cheeseman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Nancy Rogers, Andy Beal, Olya Sinitsyna (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Jennifer Arthur and Amanda Dillard Shufeldt (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Dillard’s Family (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Culture / The Seen

The Children’s Cancer Fund Gala Raised $1.5 Million and Brought Serious Star Power — From Dak Prescott’s Big Reveal to Kathy Hilton’s Runway Moment

Inside the Monumental Event

BY PaperCity Staff Report // 04.26.22
photography Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza
Drew Herrell and Bumblebee (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Tina Craig, Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Stacey Bendet, Nancy Rogers (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Dak Prescott, Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Honorary Chair Troy Aikman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
A performance in honor of those we've lost to cancer. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Izzy Martin and Texas Ballet Theater company member Adeline Melcher (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Will McKie and Michael Good, a Blue Origin astronaut (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Dallas SWAT and Beckett Burge (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
The Color Out Cancer event chair and Amazon CEO of Worldwide Consumer Dave Clark (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Marty Turco, Ben Jones (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Jacob Pletan and Roger Staubach (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
The runway show's grand finale. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
DJ Lucy Wrubel manned the stage. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Scott Everett, Brittney Everett, Natalie Buffet, Dak Prescott (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Sharon Lee and Max Clark (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Leigh Anne Clark and Kelly Cheeseman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Nancy Rogers, Andy Beal, Olya Sinitsyna (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Jennifer Arthur and Amanda Dillard Shufeldt (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Amanda Schufeldt Dillard and her family. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
1
19

Drew Herrell and Bumblebee (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

2
19

Tina Craig, Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Stacey Bendet, Nancy Rogers (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

3
19

Dak Prescott, Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

4
19

Honorary Chair Troy Aikman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

5
19

A performance in honor of those we've lost to cancer. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

6
19

Izzy Martin and Texas Ballet Theater company member Adeline Melcher (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

7
19

Will McKie and Michael Good, a Blue Origin astronaut (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

8
19

Dallas SWAT and Beckett Burge (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

9
19

The Color Out Cancer event chair and Amazon CEO of Worldwide Consumer Dave Clark (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

10
19

Marty Turco, Ben Jones (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

11
19

Jacob Pletan and Roger Staubach (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

12
19

The runway show's grand finale. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

13
19

DJ Lucy Wrubel manned the stage. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

14
19

Scott Everett, Brittney Everett, Natalie Buffet, Dak Prescott (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

15
19

Sharon Lee and Max Clark (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

16
19

Leigh Anne Clark and Kelly Cheeseman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

17
19

Nancy Rogers, Andy Beal, Olya Sinitsyna (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

18
19

Jennifer Arthur and Amanda Dillard Shufeldt (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

19
19

Amanda Schufeldt Dillard and her family. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

WHAT: The Children’s Cancer Fund’s Annual “Color Out Cancer” gala, presented by Amazon on Friday, April 22 in Dallas, Texas.

WHERE: Honorary Chairs Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, and Amazon CEO of Worldwide Consumer Dave Clark joined cancer patients, survivors, their families, and celebrities for a fashion show at the Hilton Anatole. The gala was chaired by philanthropist Amanda Dillard Shufeldt

THE SCENE: Following a silent auction and VIP reception, attendees filled the massive hotel ballroom for an evening of icons and inspiration. Those heroes came in the form of Dallas Cowboys stars, tech titans, and fashion favorites like Kathy Hilton and Alice+Olivia founder Stacey Bendet. But the most inspiring attendees were the survivors, several of whom (from ages 6 to 18) walked the runway escorted by celebrities.

Another notable moment: Roger Staubach handing off his role as voluntary Children’s Cancer Fund Gala Honorary Chair to Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

“When Troy [Aikman] gave me a call to fill in for Roger Staubach, I didn’t care what he said next,” Prescott said. “Count me in.”

Scott Everett, Brittney Everett, Natalie Buffet, Dak Prescott
Scott Everett, Brittney Everett, Natalie Buffet, Dak Prescott

THE SEEN: The joyful evening also included appearances from NBC 5 anchor Meredith Land (the mistress of ceremonies) Candice Romo, Nicky Hilton, Tina CraigNancy Rogers, Marissa Howard, Kameron Westcott, Kelly Gores, Bina Palnitkar Patel, and Jamie O’Banion. A few surprise virtual attendees included Chris Pratt and Patrick Dempsey. 

SHOP VALOBRA

Swipe
  • Valobra Mother's Day 1
  • Valobra Mother's Day 1
  • Valobra Mother's Day 1
  • Valobra Mother's Day 1
  • Valobra Mother's Day 1
  • Valobra Mother's Day 1
  • Valobra Mother's Day 1
  • Valobra Mother's Day 1
  • Valobra Mother's Day 1
  • Valobra Mother's Day 1
  • Valobra Mother's Day 1

Visit childrenscancerfund.com for more. 

Drew Herrell and Bumblebee (1) (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Tina Craig, Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Stacey Bendet, Nancy Rogers (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Dak Prescott, Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Troy Aikman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Memorial (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Adeline Melcher and Izzy Martin childrens cancer fund gala 2022 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Will McKie and Michael Good Blue Origin Astronaut (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Dallas SWAT and Beckett Burge (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Dave Clark (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Marty Turco, Ben Jones (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Jacob Pletan and Roger Staubach (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Grand Finale (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Lucy Wrubel (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Scott Everett, Brittney Everett, Natalie Buffet, Dak Prescott (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Sharon Lee and Max Clark (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Leigh Anne Clark and Kelly Cheeseman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Nancy Rogers, Andy Beal, Olya Sinitsyna (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Jennifer Arthur and Amanda Dillard Shufeldt (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)
Dillard’s Family (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Thomas Garza)

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
8654 FM 2145
FOR SALE

8654 FM 2145
Ledbetter, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Ben Kastleman
This property is listed by: Ben Kastleman (713) 907-6909 Email Realtor
8654 FM 2145
5360 Deer Lane
FOR SALE

5360 Deer Lane
Brenham, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
5360 Deer Lane
453 N Washington Street
FOR SALE

453 N Washington Street
Round Top, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
Lilla Blackburn Sivek
This property is listed by: Lilla Blackburn Sivek (713) 301-3012 Email Realtor
453 N Washington Street
8079 Red Bird Road
FOR SALE

8079 Red Bird Road
New Ulm, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Jack Maddox
This property is listed by: Jack Maddox (832) 771-7152 Email Realtor
8079 Red Bird Road
000 Eckermann Road
FOR SALE

000 Eckermann Road
New Ulm, TX

$2,299,000 Learn More about this property
Frank Hillbolt
This property is listed by: Frank Hillbolt (979) 249-6402 Email Realtor
000 Eckermann Road
5900 Neumann Road
FOR SALE

5900 Neumann Road
Round Top, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
5900 Neumann Road
Presented by Round Top Real Estate
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X