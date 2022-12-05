Inside the Most Fashionable Holiday Party in Dallas
Brian Bolke's Conservatory on Two Welcomed Tommy Hilfiger, Ashley Longshore, and More for a Pink-Hued FêteBY Billy Fong // 12.05.22
Dee Hilfiger, Ashley Longshore, Tommy Hilfiger, Corbin Chamberlin, Brian Bolke (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Holly Hutchinson Harris, Nancy Rogers (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Anne Jones, Shasa Mitcham, David Kelton (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Corbin Chamberlin (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Ashley Longshore (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Ashley Longshore, Corbin Chamberlin (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Bill & Wendy Payne (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Ashley Longshore, Lucy Wrubel (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Fashion (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Ashley Longshore, Tommy Hilfiger (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Alyssa Arroyo, John Kerinuk (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Royal Tones (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Brian Bolke, Ashley Longshore, Nickki St George (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Brian Bolke, Lucy Wrubel (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Tommy Hilfiger (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Faisal Halum (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Bernadette Schaeffler, Diane Byrd (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Casa Dragones Tequila (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Brad & Melissa Ellerman (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Dee Hilfiger, Brian Bolke, Tommy Hilfiger (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Dee Ocleppo Shoes (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Eric & Katherine Reeves, Ashley Longshore (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Gavin Ballengee, Alex & James Ballengee (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Hector Meza, Daylon Pereira (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Hillary Dye, Gregg Asher (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Javier & Nicole Brundage (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Joe & Amy Sexton (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Judith Leiber Gems (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Kastra Elion (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Katherine Reeves, Kristin Bray (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Lisa Mellon, Jenny Rutt, Brittnee Wooldridge, Leslie Baptista, Amy Messer, Lauren Grussendorf (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Lucy Wrubel, Corbin Chamberlin, Meghan Looney (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Michael Ferraro, Sofia Ferraro, Renate Ferraro (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Missy Rogers Peck (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Nancy Rogers, Ashley Longshore (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Nefer Suvio, Ana Pettus (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Nickki St George, Zoe Bonnette (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
No Regrets Lounge (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Reed Robertson, Jennifer Karol, TJ Griffin (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Pizzana Pizza (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Robbie Kruithoff, Ryan Ross, Faisal Halum (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Ryan & Liz Thrash, Emberli & David Pridham (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Ryan Ross, Robbie Kruithoff, Faisal Halum (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Scott Kehn, Chuck Steelman (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Stacy Smith, Julie Dickson (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Stephen Webster (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
The Macklowe Whiskey (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Tracy Hardenburg, Meredith Needleman (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Victoria Petta, Kim Raynor, Jacob Raynor (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Wyatt Harris, Holly Hutchinson Harris, Meghan Looney, Ben Stocker (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Brian Bolke’s exotic, fluffy birds of paradise had come back to the roost — Dallas’ Conservatory on Two for his Holiday Party. Pardon me, but some of those words were appropriated from a special guest that evening (and I don’t mean Santa as I imagine he would never describe a scene with such flourish), but more on that in a moment. Just like Bolke’s iconic Dallas Museum of Art Art Ball this past April, all knew to come dressed. Were you expecting something after dressed – as in some trite call-to-action like ‘cocktail attire’? No, anyone who knows Mr. Bolke knows that he wants everyone to be their most glamorous (even if that means cowboy boots and a bejeweled duster).
As he is frequently an adherent of numerology his soiree was held on 11/11 (November 11). The glittering affair was the occasion to launch the boutique’s holiday campaign, “Spot On,” and benefitted the upcoming Art Ball 2023 and the Dallas Museum of Art.
The elevator doors opened for me and my date for the evening, Kristin Bray, to a magical leopard-print wonderland scene with a vibrant pink backdrop. Apparently, that color was the #mood shade that many guests opted to wear.
There were so many new pieces in the delicate glass cases and hanging from the racks that for one of the first times, I actually made a beeline to peruse instead of entering the fray of guests for air kisses and bon mots. Some of the items that immediately caught my eye were from Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger’s (current creative director of Judith Leiber) new collection of Italian-crafted shoes and bags, as well as monogrammed silk pajamas — exclusive to the Conservatory, The Webster, and Farfetch. She was there with her legendary husband, Tommy Hilfiger.
I made it halfway through the boutique before I heard a squeal: “Billy!” It was the mistress of the turntables, the ever-effervescent DJ Lucy Wrubel, who had created a playlist for the party. After a quick embrace and quick sharing of stories of recent exploits, I spied the man of the hour, Mr. Bolke, and gave him a fist pump (not a usual gesture from my playbook) but it felt like the most appropriate way of expressing congratulations for the enchanting affair.
“Why pink?” I asked. With a knowing wink, he shared, “I liked pink when it wasn’t cool.” [Of course, he did.]
“Have you met Ashley Longshore yet?” Bolke asked, grabbing my by the arm and escorting me back to the Teak Room, where the New Orleans-based painter was holding court in layered pink Valentino. The artist had recently worked her magic on the Teak Room walls with a suite of floral paintings. “I love my Dallas collectors,” she shared. “They are like exotic, fluffy birds of paradise. Unique, beautiful, loud, covered in gorgeous feathers and with very large nests.”
Who doesn’t love an evening that ends with an evacuation? Apparently, some sort of leak had taken place in the building, and many of the remaining guest migrated over to Lounge 31. If only I had gotten a picture of Longshore and Corbin Chamberlin making their way with their ensembles blowing dramatically behind them in the windswept Highland Park Village parking lot. Chamberlin had also been one fo the night’s marquee star (along with Longshore, Hilfiger, and jewelry designer Stephen Webster) thanks ot the debut of his Sage & Salt Crystal Room in the Conservatory on Two.
Some of those spotted in the frenzied crowd doing early holiday shopping while sipping Bolke’s favorite “Kastra-politan” by Kastra Elion Vodka: Eric Reeves and his pink-clad wife Katherine who was sharing intel on the recent, highly successful Planned Parenthood Awards (Katherine had chaired the 2022 event alongside Anne Clayton Vroom); Bolke’s husband, real estate titan Faisal Halum; Wendy and Billy Payne; Zoe Bonnette in a leopard coat with a pink shorts outfit underneath — I remarked it looked like she was in “camouflage given the evening’s décor;” recent San Francisco transplant and new president of Neiman Marcus Ryan Ross and his husband Robbie Kruith; and another recent West Coast transplant Kelly Cheeseman.