Partners Card, a North Texas Shopping Tradition, Kicked Off With Fresh Fashion, Champagne, and Pasta at Eataly Dallas

The 2022 Partners Card Kick Off luncheon included a custom fashion presentation from various NorthPark Partners Card retailers. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

What: The Family Place and NorthPark Center host an exclusive luncheon and fashion presentation to celebrate the first day of the 30th Anniversary of Partners Card. The 2022 preview event featured a seasonal lunch at Eataly Dallas’ Terra and included a custom fashion presentation from various NorthPark Partners Card retailers.

Where: The season luncheon was held at Eataly Dallas’ Terra and included a custom fashion presentation from various NorthPark Partners Card retailers.

The Scene: NorthPark’s Fashion and Lifestyle Ambassador, Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, welcomed almost 100 guests to the festive lunch to celebrate the start of the 30th anniversary of Partners Card. She then introduced the brands, ANINE BING, Fabiana Filippi, Scanlan Theodore, Maje, and Sandro, which would be showcased during the custom fashion presentation to help inspire guests’ shopping lists for the fall season.

Family Place CEO Mimi Crume Sterling then took over the mic to share the impact of Partners Card, which allows card owners the opportunity to earn a 20% discount at retailers and a 10% discount at restaurants for 10 days. That $75 purchase of a card covers one night of safety at The Family Place for a survivor of family violence, while 100% of Partners Card purchases directly support the Dallas-based nonprofit’s life-changing programs.

The Seen: Others seen enjoying pasta and fashion include The Family Place CEO Mimi Crume Sterling, NorthPark’s Fashion and Lifestyle Ambassador Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, 2022 Partners Card Co-Chairs Andrea Cheek, Wynne McNabb Cunningham, Hannah Fagadau, Lisa Hewitt, and Honorary Chair Paula Davis. Additional guests included Sharon Lee Clark, Vodi Cook, Nancy Johnson, Megan Pharis, Brooke Bailey, Jennifer Tobin, Nerissa von Helpenstill, Stacy Rasansky, Mary Catherine Finney, and Lindsey Jacaman, and past Partners Card chairs Sally Johnson, Debbie Snell, Elizabeth Dacus, Regina Bruce, Jane Wallingford, Rachel Osburn, and Caroline Snell Wagner.

Partners Card 2022 ended on November 6. For more information, visit FamilyPlace.org.