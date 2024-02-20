Sisters-in-law Stephanie Brown (seated), Christin Brown (standing) (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Society / The Seen

Inside Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center’s Fourth Annual ‘Mahjong for a Mission’

Where Strategy and Style Meet

BY // 02.20.24
photography Tamytha Cameron
Sisters-in-law Stephanie Brown (seated), Christin Brown (standing) (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Alexis Scarff, Jana Paul, Carron Batt, Jessie Jaudes (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jada Mowles, Laura Price, Melissa Smrekar, Sally Pretorius Hodge, Kate Boatright (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Inside Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center's fourth annual “Mahjong for a Mission” tournament. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Irish S. Burch welcoming guests to the 2024 Mahjong for a Mission tournament. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Irish S. Burch addressing guests at Mahjong for a Mission. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Molly Hardy (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Kris Munster, Merritt Russ, Molly Hardy, Carrie Rowling, Meg Boyd (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The grazing table at the DCAC's fourth annual “Mahjong for a Mission” tournament. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Stephanie Ernst, Liz Wilson, Kate Ryan, Laura McCallan, Sara Shuart, Laci Bo (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Laura Rathjen, Lowrie Reniger, Meredith Sheth, Christie Reniger (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
L-R: Kathie King, Reggie Beuttenmuller, Jana Richter (red), Patty O’Neil (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jennifer Nocerini, Victoria Cullum, Lee Nichols, Jeanne Medland (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Missy Peck, Lynsey Eaton, Adrienne Brown (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Molly Ray, Ashley Marquis, Norell Rydberg, Laura DePinto (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Deb Suder, Joanna Michel, Shelley Anbouba, Carol Laughlin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Molly Hardy, Katie Samler, Sally Hodge (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Event Chairs Jane Wallingford, Laura McCallan, and Linda Gardner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Inside Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center's fourth annual “Mahjong for a Mission” tournament. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center (DCAC) hosted its fourth annual “Mahjong for a Mission” tournament on Saturday, February 10, drawing together a festive crowd of galentines of all ages. With nary a man in sight, event attendees arrived promptly, on theme, dressed to the nines, and ready to play.

Laura McCallan, Linda Gardner, and Jane Wallingford co-chaired this year’s tournament, which surpassed DCAC’s goal by raising more than $80,000. The event’s proceeds will ensure comprehensive therapy for more than 80 children in Dallas County. 

Event Chairs Jane Wallingford, Laura McCallan, and Linda Gardner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

The ‘Mahjong for a Mission’ Story

Sally Pretorius Hodge, Katie Samler, and Leah Ewing created the event in 2020 after becoming mahjong-obsessed during the pandemic and eager to play with others. As supporters of DCAC, the women decided to create a mahjong tournament to fundraise for the organization, which investigates, prosecutes, and provides healing services for child abuse cases in Dallas County.

The Chinese game has surged in popularity in recent years, so Mahjong for a Mission has also experienced rapid growth. Molly Hardy, a popular instructor known as “Mahjong Molly,” serves as a proverbial “Head Gamemaker” during the tournament. She recalls the event’s humble origins.

“The first year we were searching for enough tile sets for all the tables. Now, so many people play that we know there will be plenty of sets to go around,” Hardy continued. “My favorite is when someone new attends and then says, ‘I am inviting my own table next year!’ Looping more people in each year is what it’s all about.”

What sets Mahjong For a Mission apart? “The event started as – and still is – a grassroots event,” Hodge, who currently serves as Chair of DCAC’s Board of Trustees, proudly answered. “We get to showcase and work with a variety of local businesses (many that are women-owned) that support the organization.” 

Some of the female-founded and Dallas-based businesses that sponsored the event include The Mahjong Line, Mahji Mamas, Fenwick Fields, and Highland Park Pie Lady. 

Irish S. Burch welcoming guests to the 2024 Mahjong for a Mission tournament. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

A Game That Gives Back

Attendees played three games, with prizes being awarded to the day’s highest scorers. A set of mahjong tiles includes blank tiles, which serve as replacements for lost tiles. As a competitive mahjong player myself, I’m vehemently opposed to blanks. DCAC, however, creatively invented the one use of blanks I’m actually in favor of: “Selling” them to participants in exchange for an additional donation to the organization. If it’s for the kids, I’m in. 

More important than the friendly competition, however, is that the event provides an opportunity for supporters to be on the DCAC campus and hear about the organization’s important work from compelling CEO and President Irish S. Burch. 

“Whenever Irish gets on the microphone, I know it will be powerful,” Hardy said.

A jubilant Galentine’s Day party that benefits DCAC’s important work? Bam! That’s a winning line.

