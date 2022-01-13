citysquare block party (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Society / The Seen

The First Annual CitySquare Block Party Unites the Community

A Feel-Good Financial Win for the Dallas Nonprofit

BY // 01.13.22
photography Kristina Bowman
The first annual CitySquare Block Party was a big financial win, raising $500,000 for the Dallas nonprofit’s programs that provide food, housing, healthcare, and hope for people in need. It was a fabulous evening enjoyed by all. Susan Salka, CEO of AMN Healthcare, chaired the indoor/outdoor event at The Empire Room in the Dallas Design District, where banners saluted individuals who have benefited from CitySquare’s work.

The evening began with cocktails and sumptuous food stations, followed by a high-energy auction that brought in more than $200,000 for the cause. Following comments by Salka and CitySquare CEO John Siburt, guests danced under the stars to the music of Manhattan. Spotted at the CitySquare Block Party: Champion sponsor Anita Rednick, Gillea Allison and James Ray, Susan and Michael Glassmoyer, Lewise and David Crockett, Wendy and Boyd Messmann, Brian Curtis, Lynn and Bruce Cope, and Rachel Triska.

