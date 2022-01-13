citysquare block party (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Boyd and Wendy Messmann (Photo by Kristina Bowman)

Sophia and Willis Johnson, Aja Rose (Photo by Kristina Bowman)

Tom and Lisa McKelvey, Pattie Stebbins and Steve Tate (Photo by Kristina Bowman)

Jessica Burnham, Kristin Warren, Rachel Triska (Photo by Kristina Bowman)

Bebby Herndon, Tony Grimes, Rachel Triska (Photo by Kristina Bowman)

Sarah Cantu and Lindsey Thomas (Photo by Kristina Bowman)

Karen and Tom McKracken, Dan and Allison Lorimer, Steve Jobman, Peggy Vernon, Kathy Spero | Standing: Rick and Julie Wyman (Photo by Kristina Bowman)

Lewise and David Crockett (Photo by Kristina Bowman)

Dan and Allison Lorimer (Photo by Kristina Bowman)

Michael Guinn, Valerie Kelso (Photo by Kristina Bowman)

Scott and Susan Salka (Photo by Kristina Bowman)

Society / The Seen

The First Annual CitySquare Block Party Unites the Dallas Community

A Feel-Good Financial Win for the Dallas Nonprofit

BY // 01.13.22
photography Kristina Bowman
Boyd and Wendy Messmann (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Sophia and Willis Johnson, Aja Rose (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Tom and Lisa McKelvey, Pattie Stebbins and Steve Tate (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Jessica Burnham, Kristin Warren, Rachel Triska (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Bebby Herndon, Tony Grimes, Rachel Triska (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Sarah Cantu and Lindsey Thomas (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Karen and Tom McKracken, Dan and Allison Lorimer, Steve Jobman, Peggy Vernon, Kathy Spero | Standing: Rick and Julie Wyman (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Lewise and David Crockett (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Dan and Allison Lorimer (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Michael Guinn, Valerie Kelso (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Scott and Susan Salka (Photo by Kristina Bowman)
Boyd and Wendy Messmann (Photo by Kristina Bowman)

Sophia and Willis Johnson, Aja Rose (Photo by Kristina Bowman)

Tom and Lisa McKelvey, Pattie Stebbins and Steve Tate (Photo by Kristina Bowman)

Jessica Burnham, Kristin Warren, Rachel Triska (Photo by Kristina Bowman)

Bebby Herndon, Tony Grimes, Rachel Triska (Photo by Kristina Bowman)

Sarah Cantu and Lindsey Thomas (Photo by Kristina Bowman)

Karen and Tom McKracken, Dan and Allison Lorimer, Steve Jobman, Peggy Vernon, Kathy Spero | Standing: Rick and Julie Wyman (Photo by Kristina Bowman)

Lewise and David Crockett (Photo by Kristina Bowman)

Dan and Allison Lorimer (Photo by Kristina Bowman)

Michael Guinn, Valerie Kelso (Photo by Kristina Bowman)

Scott and Susan Salka (Photo by Kristina Bowman)

The first annual CitySquare Block Party was a big financial win, raising $500,000 for the Dallas nonprofit’s programs that provide food, housing, health care, and hope for people in need. It was a fabulous evening enjoyed by all. Susan Salka, CEO of AMN Healthcare, chaired the indoor/outdoor event at The Empire Room in the Dallas Design District, where banners saluted individuals who have benefited from CitySquare’s work.

The night began with cocktails and sumptuous food stations, followed by a high-energy auction that brought in more than $200,000 for the cause. Following comments by Salka and CitySquare CEO John Siburt, guests danced under the stars to the music of Manhattan. Spotted at the CitySquare Block Party: Champion sponsor Anita Rednick, Gillea Allison and James Ray, Susan and Michael Glassmoyer, Lewise and David Crockett, Wendy and Boyd Messmann, Brian Curtis, Lynn and Bruce Cope, and Rachel Triska.

