‘Twas a Holly Jolly Holiday Shopping Stroll at Highland Park Village

Santa was prepared to hear from little one's what they wanted to find under their tree (Photo by WJN Photo)

Guests could grab a hot chocolate before they popped into Louboutin to find the perfect pair of heels for all their holiday parties (Photo by WJN Photo)

I don’t know about you, but I’m still in the midst of the holidays. The tree aside my fireplace has been lit every night and I still have a few presents underneath that need to be given out. Oh yes, COVID has made the season a little longer as gathering with a few friends has been a challenge due to positive test results. I’m also behind in sharing details on one of my favorite annual traditions: the Highland Park Village Holiday Shopping Stroll. I always know that Christmas is around the corner there’s a chilly nip in the air and the lights (an impressive 1.5 million of them) are turned on at the Village.

Hundreds of guests came to the tony shopping center that evening for festive treats, live music provided by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Young Strings Quartet, and exclusive promotions at the fabulous boutiques. Children could get a balloon artist to create them a larger-than-life candy cane, families could enjoy a piping hot chocolate with the requisite marshmallows, and adults of drinking age could imbibe some bubbles provided by Champagne Lallier. The evening also supports local charity partners like the Community Partners of Dallas’ Toy Drive and the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary. What better reason do you need to pop into Goyard to find a fabulous tote for that special someone or a little shiny bauble at Cartier to place in a loved one’s stocking?

A highlight of my evening? Seeing my darling and always chic friend, Becca Quisenberry, playing the role of one of Santa’s helpers behind her monogram machine. She was personalizing items purchased at one of my favorite Highland Park Village boutiques, Frame.

Those spotted laden down with shopping bags included Maggie Kipp, Stephanie Seay, Bela Cooley, Aaron and Whitney Carroll, Blake Eltis, Amy Havins, Whitney Wrowell, Claire Grant, Katie Schumacher, and — did I mention previously? — Santa and Mrs. Claus were also at the Village for their annual visit from the North Pole.