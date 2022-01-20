‘Twas a Holly Jolly Holiday Shopping Stroll at Highland Park Village

HPV-Christmas2021-093 (Photo by WJN Photo)
HPV-Christmas2021-043 (Photo by WJN Photo)
Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Young Strings Quartet (Photo by WJN Photo)
Ericka Luddy, Jamie Rae Mitchell (Photo by WJN Photo)
Santa & Mrs. Claus appearing for their annual night in Highland Park Village (Photo by WJN Photo)
HPV-Christmas2021-101 (Photo by WJN Photo)
Caitlin Clark, NAME (Photo by WJN Photo)
Many enjoyed the annual tradition of a horse drawn carriage ride to view the lights of Highland Park homes (Photo by WJN Photo)
Highland Park Village Shopping Stroll (Photo by WJN Photo)
Maddie Meade, Emily Moon (Photo by WJN Photo)
Alexandria Wiley, John-Wesley Shelton (Photo by WJN Photo)
Barry Rosenberg, Ronen Rosenberg (Photo by WJN Photo)
Louann Hogan, Tina Turner, Mary Trocino (Photo by WJN Photo)
HPV-Christmas2021-003 (Photo by WJN Photo)
HPV-Christmas2021-046 (Photo by WJN Photo)
Nell & Shelby Bush (Photo by WJN Photo)
My go-to shop for gifts festively decorated for the holidays (Photo by WJN Photo)
HPV-Christmas2021-133 (Photo by WJN Photo)
HPV-Christmas2021-122 (Photo by WJN Photo)
01
19

The crowds gathering to begin their annual holiday stroll through the Village (Photo by WJN Photo)

02
19

Guests could grab a hot chocolate before they popped into Louboutin to find the perfect pair of heels for all their holiday parties (Photo by WJN Photo)

03
19

Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Young Strings Quartet (Photo by WJN Photo)

04
19

Ericka Luddy, Jamie Rae Mitchell (Photo by WJN Photo)

05
19

Santa & Mrs. Claus appearing for their annual night in Highland Park Village (Photo by WJN Photo)

06
19

Becca Quisenberry busily creating chic monograms on-the-spot (Photo by WJN Photo)

07
19

Caitlin Clark, Stacey Corbin (Photo by WJN Photo)

08
19

Many enjoyed the annual tradition of a horse drawn carriage ride to view the lights of Highland Park homes (Photo by WJN Photo)

09
19

Nickolas Jasper, Lya Melendez (Photo by WJN Photo)

10
19

Maddie Meade, Emily Moon (Photo by WJN Photo)

11
19

Alexandria Wiley, John-Wesley Shelton (Photo by WJN Photo)

12
19

Barry Rosenberg, Ronen Rosenberg (Photo by WJN Photo)

13
19

Louann Hogan, Tina Turner, Mary Trocino (Photo by WJN Photo)

14
19

Santa was prepared to hear from little one's what they wanted to find under their tree (Photo by WJN Photo)

15
19

Even with chillier temps most won't turn down the chance for some ice cream (Photo by WJN Photo)

16
19

Nell & Shelby Bush (Photo by WJN Photo)

17
19

My go-to shop for gifts festively decorated for the holidays (Photo by WJN Photo)

18
19

A beautifully decorated tree to put strollers in the holiday mood (Photo by WJN Photo)

19
19

The Village provided a team to personalize gift cards for goodies purchased that evening (Photo by WJN Photo)

HPV-Christmas2021-093 (Photo by WJN Photo)
HPV-Christmas2021-043 (Photo by WJN Photo)
Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Young Strings Quartet (Photo by WJN Photo)
Ericka Luddy, Jamie Rae Mitchell (Photo by WJN Photo)
Santa & Mrs. Claus appearing for their annual night in Highland Park Village (Photo by WJN Photo)
HPV-Christmas2021-101 (Photo by WJN Photo)
Caitlin Clark, NAME (Photo by WJN Photo)
Many enjoyed the annual tradition of a horse drawn carriage ride to view the lights of Highland Park homes (Photo by WJN Photo)
Highland Park Village Shopping Stroll (Photo by WJN Photo)
Maddie Meade, Emily Moon (Photo by WJN Photo)
Alexandria Wiley, John-Wesley Shelton (Photo by WJN Photo)
Barry Rosenberg, Ronen Rosenberg (Photo by WJN Photo)
Louann Hogan, Tina Turner, Mary Trocino (Photo by WJN Photo)
HPV-Christmas2021-003 (Photo by WJN Photo)
HPV-Christmas2021-046 (Photo by WJN Photo)
Nell & Shelby Bush (Photo by WJN Photo)
My go-to shop for gifts festively decorated for the holidays (Photo by WJN Photo)
HPV-Christmas2021-133 (Photo by WJN Photo)
HPV-Christmas2021-122 (Photo by WJN Photo)
Society / The Seen

‘Twas a Holly Jolly Holiday Shopping Stroll at Highland Park Village

Made Even More Festive With Exclusive Promotions

BY // 01.20.22
photography WJN Photo
The crowds gathering to begin their annual holiday stroll through the Village (Photo by WJN Photo)
Guests could grab a hot chocolate before they popped into Louboutin to find the perfect pair of heels for all their holiday parties (Photo by WJN Photo)
Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Young Strings Quartet (Photo by WJN Photo)
Ericka Luddy, Jamie Rae Mitchell (Photo by WJN Photo)
Santa & Mrs. Claus appearing for their annual night in Highland Park Village (Photo by WJN Photo)
Becca Quisenberry busily creating chic monograms on-the-spot (Photo by WJN Photo)
Caitlin Clark, Stacey Corbin (Photo by WJN Photo)
Many enjoyed the annual tradition of a horse drawn carriage ride to view the lights of Highland Park homes (Photo by WJN Photo)
Nickolas Jasper, Lya Melendez (Photo by WJN Photo)
Maddie Meade, Emily Moon (Photo by WJN Photo)
Alexandria Wiley, John-Wesley Shelton (Photo by WJN Photo)
Barry Rosenberg, Ronen Rosenberg (Photo by WJN Photo)
Louann Hogan, Tina Turner, Mary Trocino (Photo by WJN Photo)
Santa was prepared to hear from little one's what they wanted to find under their tree (Photo by WJN Photo)
Even with chillier temps most won't turn down the chance for some ice cream (Photo by WJN Photo)
Nell & Shelby Bush (Photo by WJN Photo)
My go-to shop for gifts festively decorated for the holidays (Photo by WJN Photo)
A beautifully decorated tree to put strollers in the holiday mood (Photo by WJN Photo)
The Village provided a team to personalize gift cards for goodies purchased that evening (Photo by WJN Photo)
1
19

The crowds gathering to begin their annual holiday stroll through the Village (Photo by WJN Photo)

2
19

Guests could grab a hot chocolate before they popped into Louboutin to find the perfect pair of heels for all their holiday parties (Photo by WJN Photo)

3
19

Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Young Strings Quartet (Photo by WJN Photo)

4
19

Ericka Luddy, Jamie Rae Mitchell (Photo by WJN Photo)

5
19

Santa & Mrs. Claus appearing for their annual night in Highland Park Village (Photo by WJN Photo)

6
19

Becca Quisenberry busily creating chic monograms on-the-spot (Photo by WJN Photo)

7
19

Caitlin Clark, Stacey Corbin (Photo by WJN Photo)

8
19

Many enjoyed the annual tradition of a horse drawn carriage ride to view the lights of Highland Park homes (Photo by WJN Photo)

9
19

Nickolas Jasper, Lya Melendez (Photo by WJN Photo)

10
19

Maddie Meade, Emily Moon (Photo by WJN Photo)

11
19

Alexandria Wiley, John-Wesley Shelton (Photo by WJN Photo)

12
19

Barry Rosenberg, Ronen Rosenberg (Photo by WJN Photo)

13
19

Louann Hogan, Tina Turner, Mary Trocino (Photo by WJN Photo)

14
19

Santa was prepared to hear from little one's what they wanted to find under their tree (Photo by WJN Photo)

15
19

Even with chillier temps most won't turn down the chance for some ice cream (Photo by WJN Photo)

16
19

Nell & Shelby Bush (Photo by WJN Photo)

17
19

My go-to shop for gifts festively decorated for the holidays (Photo by WJN Photo)

18
19

A beautifully decorated tree to put strollers in the holiday mood (Photo by WJN Photo)

19
19

The Village provided a team to personalize gift cards for goodies purchased that evening (Photo by WJN Photo)

I don’t know about you, but I’m still in the midst of the holidays. The tree aside my fireplace has been lit every night and I still have a few presents underneath that need to be given out. Oh yes, COVID has made the season a little longer as gathering with a few friends has been a challenge due to positive test results. I’m also behind in sharing details on one of my favorite annual traditions: the Highland Park Village Holiday Shopping Stroll. I always know that Christmas is around the corner there’s a chilly nip in the air and the lights (an impressive 1.5 million of them) are turned on at the Village.

Hundreds of guests came to the tony shopping center that evening for festive treats, live music provided by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Young Strings Quartet, and exclusive promotions at the fabulous boutiques. Children could get a balloon artist to create them a larger-than-life candy cane, families could enjoy a piping hot chocolate with the requisite marshmallows, and adults of drinking age could imbibe some bubbles provided by Champagne Lallier. The evening also supports local charity partners like the Community Partners of Dallas’ Toy Drive and the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary. What better reason do you need to pop into Goyard to find a fabulous tote for that special someone or a little shiny bauble at Cartier to place in a loved one’s stocking?

A highlight of my evening? Seeing my darling and always chic friend, Becca Quisenberry, playing the role of one of Santa’s helpers behind her monogram machine. She was personalizing items purchased at one of my favorite Highland Park Village boutiques, Frame.

Those spotted laden down with shopping bags included Maggie KippStephanie Seay, Bela Cooley, Aaron and Whitney Carroll, Blake Eltis, Amy Havins, Whitney Wrowell, Claire Grant, Katie Schumacher, and — did I mention previously? — Santa and Mrs. Claus were also at the Village for their annual visit from the North Pole.

HPV-Christmas2021-093 (Photo by WJN Photo)
HPV-Christmas2021-043 (Photo by WJN Photo)
Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Young Strings Quartet (Photo by WJN Photo)
Ericka Luddy, Jamie Rae Mitchell (Photo by WJN Photo)
Santa & Mrs. Claus appearing for their annual night in Highland Park Village (Photo by WJN Photo)
HPV-Christmas2021-101 (Photo by WJN Photo)
Caitlin Clark, NAME (Photo by WJN Photo)
Many enjoyed the annual tradition of a horse drawn carriage ride to view the lights of Highland Park homes (Photo by WJN Photo)
Highland Park Village Shopping Stroll (Photo by WJN Photo)
Maddie Meade, Emily Moon (Photo by WJN Photo)
Alexandria Wiley, John-Wesley Shelton (Photo by WJN Photo)
Barry Rosenberg, Ronen Rosenberg (Photo by WJN Photo)
Louann Hogan, Tina Turner, Mary Trocino (Photo by WJN Photo)
HPV-Christmas2021-003 (Photo by WJN Photo)
HPV-Christmas2021-046 (Photo by WJN Photo)
Nell & Shelby Bush (Photo by WJN Photo)
My go-to shop for gifts festively decorated for the holidays (Photo by WJN Photo)
HPV-Christmas2021-133 (Photo by WJN Photo)
HPV-Christmas2021-122 (Photo by WJN Photo)
Featured Events

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
10638 County Road 1016
Hg Catlett
FOR SALE

10638 County Road 1016
Burleson, TX

$849,900 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
10638 County Road 1016
4937 Bryce Avenue
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

4937 Bryce Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4937 Bryce Avenue
14148 Cross Oaks Place
Walsh
FOR SALE

14148 Cross Oaks Place
Aledo, TX

$794,500 Learn More about this property
The WWG Team
This property is listed by: The WWG Team (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
14148 Cross Oaks Place
3901 Barton Chapel Road
Gray
FOR SALE

3901 Barton Chapel Road
Jacksboro, TX

$3,937,500 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
3901 Barton Chapel Road
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
1209 Fox Hunt Trail
Ridge Haven Estates
FOR SALE

1209 Fox Hunt Trail
Willow Park, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Sloan Yorek
This property is listed by: Sloan Yorek (817) 223-5435 Email Realtor
1209 Fox Hunt Trail
9424 Boat Club Road
West Fork
FOR SALE

9424 Boat Club Road
Fort Worth, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
9424 Boat Club Road
4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
FOR SALE

4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
Aledo, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
The WWG Team
This property is listed by: The WWG Team (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
4153 Annetta Centerpoint Road
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
3705 Northcrest Drive
North Crest
FOR SALE

3705 Northcrest Drive
Cleburne, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
3705 Northcrest Drive
5329 Byers Ave
Chamberlain Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5329 Byers Ave
Fort Worth, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Owen
This property is listed by: Lee Owen (469) 203-1801 Email Realtor
5329 Byers Ave
185 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

185 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$1,899,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
185 Bay Hill Drive
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X