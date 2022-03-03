Designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard’s Racy Spin on La Cornue’s Iconic Château

French culinary brand La Cornue has joined forces with L.A. designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard to bring a new collection of colors to La Cornue’s iconic Château range. Bullard revealed the 10 racy shades at the stunning new Middleby Residential Showcase Gallery last week to a crowd of designers and architects. The La Corneau range, handmade in Paris since 1908, is made to order, with the vibrant enamel color choice a hallmark of the brand.

British-born Bullard first fell in love with the Chateau range when he traveled as a child with his parents to villas in the South of France. “The homes always had a La Cornue — this masterwork, right there in the kitchen,” says Bullard. For the color palette, he drew upon his childhood fascination with vintage race cars translating the racing colors into rich saturated hues with polished metal trim and lush leather-wrapped handrail. The colors that win: Le Mans Burgundy, Monaco Gray, Imola Red, Jerez White, and Brands Hatch Green, to name a few.

“There is nothing sexier than a vintage race car,” says Bullard. Or a La Cornue Chateau range in Monza Orange.

La Cornue Chateau X Martyn Lawrence Bullard launches this month at Middleby Residential and online at lacornueusa.com.

