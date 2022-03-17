A Rainbow of Florals and Frocks — Inside the Dallas Museum of Art’s Blooming Luncheon

Patron Party: Linda Silver, the Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer of the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, AgustÍn Arteaga, the Eugene McDermott Director of the Dallas Museum of Art,, Art in Bloom honorary chair Peggy Sewell, Art in Bloom chair Sila Grogan (Photo by Kim Leeson)

Back during my time working at the Dallas Museum of Art, I loved that an indicator that spring and its blossoms were around the corner wasn’t a groundhog in search of his shadow, but rather ladies dressed in vibrant Oscar and Carolina day dresses. Why would they gather en masse at the Museum? Well, to attend the Art in Bloom fundraiser.

This annual event is produced by the Dallas Museum of Art League. This longstanding (dating back to 1938) organization provides volunteer hours and funding for art acquisitions (approximately 100 to date) and endowments. Most of our city’s grand dames have been involved with this group in some capacity or another over the decades.

Recently, the League was once again able to host this beloved event (generally with a patron party in advance of the luncheon). Like many, due to COVID, they had to cancel their 2021 fundraiser (I attended the last luncheon in 2020 which occurred a few weeks in advance of our city going into lockdown).

This year, dubbed Lone Star Monarchs Art in Bloom 2022: Art of the Jewel, was presented by The Adleta Corporation and Debbie Heller Myers. I’m sure the event leadership — chair Sila Grogan, co-chair Pat McDonough and honorary chair Peggy Sewell — had been dialing all of their friends and corporate contacts for months raising the funds and filling the guest list. The money from this event goes to support Museum education programs and the League’s Floral Endowment Fund.

I entered the room filled with a rainbow of colors as friends gave air kisses over their flutes of champagne and enjoyed catching up on their travels since the holidays. Too many fabulous outfits to mention, but a few that I must: Doris Jacobs in a red leopard blouse and ankle boots with a silver stiletto heel and Susan Wolcott in a navy blue dress with vibrant red florals and white leaves paired with what I’m guessing were navy Blahnik kitten heels.

Following the Art in Bloom reception, everyone made their way to the auditorium for a special presentation by internationally renowned jewelry designer Paula Crevoshay. She enchanted the audience with beautiful jewelry on the screen (well, that was after some technical glitches and her sharing, “obviously I’m an artist and not in tech”) and adorning her models. Those models were inaugural members of the “Circle of Gems,” a group of higher-level donors to the event. This year’s “Gems” are Dianne Adleta, Barbara Bigham, Meghan Boyett, Ann Brookshire, Regina Bruce, Nancy Lieberman, Penny Loyd, Christine McKenny, Debbie Heller Myers, and Carla Russo. I adore seeing Barbara at this event and this year she had the crowd in stitches with her own personal commentary: “Paula said ‘this one is pretty’ but I said three is always better.” And then unbridled laughter when she pointed out: “when you wear Paula’s jewelry you look 10 lbs lighter and 15 years younger.”

SHOP Swipe

















Next

After everyone had their fill of the eye candy that Crevoshay had presented, they made their way to the atrium that had been magically reimagined by floral designer Junior Villanueva (of Garden Gate) for lunch. During the dessert course, a lively auction took place over some highly coveted items which included: 18 karat yellow gold earrings with amethyst trilliants, opals, amethyst and tourmaline courtesy of Paula Crevoshay, and a new Hermes Avalon blanket. Two of the hottest items were an original abstract realism painting donated by artist Rosi Roth and a luxurious Mexican vacation. Who doesn’t dream of wearing some fabulous jewelry as you gaze out upon the Pacific Ocean from your beach chair?

Spotted that afternoon outshining the blossoms: Lilli Braniff, Joni Krieg, Louise Griffeth, Fran Cashen, Betsy Simpson, Linda Ivy, Holly Huffines, Stacey McCord, and Kim Dale Pflueger.