Luncheon co-chair Holly Krug, Brooke Shields and Luncheon co-chair Lindsay Jacaman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Kelly Alexander)
Brooke Shields and NBC5’s Meredith Land (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Kelly Alexander)
The Family Place CEO Mimi Sterling, Legislative Impact Award recipient DPD Chief Eddie Garcia and board chair Harold Ginsburg (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Kelly Alexander)
Honorary chairs Stephanie and Travis Hollman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Kelly Alexander)
Mary McGreevy, Scott Mitchell and Kennedy George (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Kelly Alexander)
Rachel Richards, Aimee McClanahan and Megan Sun (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Kelly Alexander)
Maggie Kipp and Brooke Dowdy (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Kelly Alexander)
Lynne Adams and Ashley Anderson Smith (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Kelly Alexander)
Lisa Singleton, Lynn McBee, Carol Seay (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Kelly Alexander)
Lisa Sherrod and Legislative Impact Award recipient State Rep. Victoria Neave Criado (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Kelly Alexander)
Carlotta Lennox and Keana Meyer (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Kelly Alexander)
Lauren McKinnon, Bianca Davis, Lauren Black (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Kelly Alexander)
Hollee Hirzel, Maleiah Rogers, Texas Trailblazer Award recipient Ryan Rogers (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Kelly Alexander)
Gabriela Dalfen, Josh Trevino, and Andrea Chico (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Kelly Alexander)
Deanna Denning, Ashley Zickefoose, Teresa Vit (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Kelly Alexander)
Carrie Hill and Regan Donnenfield (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Kelly Alexander)
Teresa Wallace and Clarisa Lindenmeyer (Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Kelly Alexander)
Society / The Seen

Just Ahead of the Nonprofit’s Popular Partner’s Card Shopping Event, The Family Place Threw a Momentous Dallas Luncheon

With the Help of Brooke Shields

BY // 10.26.23
photography Tamytha Cameron and Kelly Alexander
What: Dallas-based family violence agency, The Family Place, held its annual Texas Trailblazer Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, with keynote speaker Brooke Shields. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia and State Representative Victoria Neave Criado were honored with The Family Place’s first-ever Legislative Impact Award, and the 2023 Texas Trailblazer Award was presented to Ryan Rogers, CEO of Mary Kay Inc.

Where: The Hilton Anatole Dallas.

The Scene: Before guests settled into the Anatole’s momentous Imperial Ballroom, VIPs gathered for a champagne toast with keynote speaker Brooke Shields or purchased raffle tickets for shopping sprees at spots like The Conservatory, St. Bernard, Stanley Korshak, Noel Pittman, Veronica Beard, Toosties and Neiman Marcus — all 2023 Partners Card participants. Throughout the elegant luncheon, Mimi Sterling (who recently resigned as CEO of The Family Place) thanked Trailblazer Wards Luncheon honorary chairs Stephanie and Travis Hollman and co-chairs Lindsay Jacaman and Holly Krug. Sterling also presented the 2023 Texas Trailblazer Award to Ryan Rogers, CEO of Mary Kay Inc., which has contributed more than $92 million to emergency shelters, domestic violence service providers, cancer research programs, and related causes.

The 2023 luncheon also saw the inaugural presentation of The Family Place’s Legislative Impact Award. Awarded to Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia and State Representative Victoria Neave Criado, the distinction highlighted the two’s crucial championing of the Texas House Bill 5202, which creates a free violent offender database in Texas.

A rousing live auction led by Max Wolf saw paddles raised for $100 to $25,000 prizes and was followed by the highly anticipated conversation between NBC5 news anchor Meredith Land and Brooke Shields, who echoed the importance of creating safe places where people aren’t afraid to be broken.

The Seen: The 2023 Texas Trailblazer Awards honorary co-chairs Stephanie and Travis Hollman, co-chair Lindsay Jacaman and Chuck Jacaman, co-chair Holly Krug and Adam Krug, The Family Place CEO Mimi Sterling, Rich Sterling, The Family Place board chair Harold Ginsburg and Bunny Ginsburg, Ryan and Maleiah Rogers, Hollee Hirzel, Barbara and Steve Durham, Lynn McBee, First Lady of Dallas Nakita Johnson, Paige Flink, Keana Meyers, Carol Seay, Julie Rado, Rachel Trowbridge, Suzanne Warner, Elizabeth Saab, Maggie Kipp, Nancy Bierman, Clarisa Lindenmeyer, Sharon and Tom McCollum, Lynae Fearing, Lauren Black, Brent Christopher, and Lauren McKinnon.

