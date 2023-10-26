Just Ahead of the Nonprofit’s Popular Partner’s Card Shopping Event, The Family Place Threw a Momentous Dallas Luncheon

What: Dallas-based family violence agency, The Family Place, held its annual Texas Trailblazer Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, with keynote speaker Brooke Shields. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia and State Representative Victoria Neave Criado were honored with The Family Place’s first-ever Legislative Impact Award, and the 2023 Texas Trailblazer Award was presented to Ryan Rogers, CEO of Mary Kay Inc.

Where: The Hilton Anatole Dallas.

The Scene: Before guests settled into the Anatole’s momentous Imperial Ballroom, VIPs gathered for a champagne toast with keynote speaker Brooke Shields or purchased raffle tickets for shopping sprees at spots like The Conservatory, St. Bernard, Stanley Korshak, Noel Pittman, Veronica Beard, Toosties and Neiman Marcus — all 2023 Partners Card participants. Throughout the elegant luncheon, Mimi Sterling (who recently resigned as CEO of The Family Place) thanked Trailblazer Wards Luncheon honorary chairs Stephanie and Travis Hollman and co-chairs Lindsay Jacaman and Holly Krug. Sterling also presented the 2023 Texas Trailblazer Award to Ryan Rogers, CEO of Mary Kay Inc., which has contributed more than $92 million to emergency shelters, domestic violence service providers, cancer research programs, and related causes.

The 2023 luncheon also saw the inaugural presentation of The Family Place’s Legislative Impact Award. Awarded to Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia and State Representative Victoria Neave Criado, the distinction highlighted the two’s crucial championing of the Texas House Bill 5202, which creates a free violent offender database in Texas.

A rousing live auction led by Max Wolf saw paddles raised for $100 to $25,000 prizes and was followed by the highly anticipated conversation between NBC5 news anchor Meredith Land and Brooke Shields, who echoed the importance of creating safe places where people aren’t afraid to be broken.

