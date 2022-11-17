After Moving Its Annual Fundraiser from Beverly Hills to Dallas, The Farrah Fawcett Foundation Hosted a Feel Good Fiesta at The Rustic

Farrah Fawcett. The name alone conjures up so many things to so many different people. For young women in the ’70s and ’80s, she was a figure that represented a strong female presence including a sexual assault survivor in the 1986 movie Extremities. For lovers of all things Aaron Spelling, she was one of the original Charlie’s Angels. And for many in our great state, she is a shining example of a true Texas Rose. Having been born in Corpus Christi and later attending UT Austin where she was a proud Tri-Delt. Finally, many know her as a woman who valiantly fought cancer, but tragically lost that battle in 2006 at the age of 62. A 2009 NBC documentary Farrah’s Story chronicled her battle with the disease.

It seemed only fitting then that her namesake charitable organization, The Farrah Fawcett Foundation, chose to have its Tex-Mex Fiesta fundraiser here in Dallas. The event, usually held at a location in Beverly Hills (the West Coast became her adoptive home due to her glittering Hollywood years), was brought to The Rustic where 350 guests from Hollywood and Dallas convened to celebrate her life once again and raise funds for the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge and Stand Up To Cancer.

Many stars came to town to support the cause, most importantly co-chairs Alana Stewart and Jaclyn Smith (another one of Charlie’s Angels). As my date that evening, I brought along another Spelling fan, my best friend Kristin Bray, and we even contemplated bidding on one of the live auction items, but I’ll share more on that in a moment.

The Rustic, a venue I had never considered for a gala affair, was magically transformed that evening with colorful pinatas and lanterns galore. Also, what more fitting background entertainment for a fiesta-themed event — a mariachi band. As I was sipping my margarita (not my usual cocktail, but as they say, “when in Rome,” or in this case Texas) I spied my friend Georgina Hartland (BTW — always the most soigné woman in every room she ever finds herself in) at a head table and made my way over for a hug-cheek kiss only to find she was seated next to a major star. I was giddy with excitement as she said, “meet my dear friend Linda Gray.” Yes, the iconic award-winning actress who played the even more iconic character from Dallas, Sue Ellen Ewing. Kristin Bray was equally excited as she is a recent Texas transplant (from Seattle) and she had recently attended Cattle Baron’s Ball at South Fork Ranch.

Gray was there to receive the “Angel Award,” which was presented by Jalyn Smith. Also receiving accolades that evening was Ryan O’Neal was acknowledged with the Angel Donor Award by Alana Stewart. O’Neal’s son, Patrick O’Neal, accepted the award and delivered a heartfelt tribute and shared a letter from his father.

A highlight of the evening was a live auction led by Samantha Robinson from Heritage Auctions. Lots included a trip to Las Ventanas in Cabo, Mexico, paired with an elegant necklace from Skibell Fine Jewelry; a custom-made piece from renowned designer Mark Zunino; as well as an exciting LA package including three nights at the glamorous Beverly Hills Hotel and a dinner at Wolfgang Puck's Spago. But the one that caught me and Kristin's attention — a lunch with George Hamilton the following day at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. What?!?! We quickly tried to pool our money together as he was charmingly remarking from the stage — "not sure when lunch will be as I often sleep in." Alas, the bidding went way above our means and I am so hopeful to one day meet the person who scored said meal with Hamilton for a whopping $11,000.