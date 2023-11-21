Inside the Hope Party, a Glamorous Dallas Evening for Grant Halliburton Foundation

The iconic mid-century architecture and interiors of downtown Dallas’ The Statler set the glamorous tone right away. There were towering ostrich feather centerpieces, a packed silent auction, and partygoers in glittering cocktail attire. The tone was joyful — an ideal mood for the 2023 Hope Party. The annual fundraiser for Grant Halliburton Foundation, launched in 2006 and named in honor of a Dallas teen who battled with bipolar disorder, raises vital funds for mental health education.

The foundation’s focus is on peace of mind and hope, the latter of which was thoroughly felt in that downtown Dallas ballroom. More than 500 guests gathered in The Statler ballroom for drinks, dinner, dancing, and to raise close to $400,000 in auctions (both live and silent), sponsorships, and a wine pull.

In the last 15 years, Grant Halliburton Foundation has provided resources for more than 300,00 students, parents, professionals, and educators, but the past year was worth focusing on all on its own. One of the most notable highlights was the focus on the Hispanic community. The foundation hosted its first Spanish-language Coffee Days group in South Dallas. “20 grateful moms showed up,” added Grant Halliburton Foundation president Kevin Hall. “The team is also making school presentations in Spanish for the first time in our history. So far this year, we have made nearly 20 presentations in Spanish to more than 300 students.”

The foundation’s Hope Squads, filled with trained, trustworthy students who watch out for at-risk peers, also earned recognition, growing from 49 squads to 89 over the past year.

