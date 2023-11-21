Inside the Hope Party, a Glamorous Dallas Evening for Grant Halliburton Foundation

Chris Harrison, former “The Bachelor” host, and Lauren Zima, “Entertainment Tonight” host (Photo by Simon Luna)
T.J. Griffin and Reed Robertson (Photo by Simon Luna)
Dr. Louis DeGironemo, M.D., D.C., board member, Christopher Barkley Foundation (Presenting Sponsor) and Sarah DeGironemo (Photo by Simon Luna)
Grant Halliburton Foundation staff (Photo by Simon Luna)
Scenes from the 14th Annual Hope Party: an evening benefiting the Grant Halliburton Foundation -_Sneak_2023-5 (Photo by Simon Luna)
Judy Rawle, Tonya Smallwood and Stacy Anderson (Photo by Simon Luna)
Kevin and Sharon Hall (Kevin is the Grant Halliburton Foundation President) (Photo by Simon Luna)
Scenes from the 14th Annual Hope Party: an evening benefiting the Grant Halliburton Foundation -_Sneak_2023-21 (Photo by Simon Luna)
Steve Noviello, Emmy Award-winning Fox 4 News reporter, and Doug Bedner (Photo by Simon Luna)
Scenes from the 14th Annual Hope Party: an evening benefiting the Grant Halliburton Foundation -_Sneak_2023-3 (Photo by Simon Luna)
Jeanie and Bert Conly (Photo by Simon Luna)
Scenes from the 14th Annual Hope Party: an evening benefiting the Grant Halliburton Foundation -_Sneak_2023-1 (Photo by Simon Luna)
Camille Owens and Karen Goetting, The Hope Party co-chairs (Photo by Simon Luna)
Don and Lucy Witte, Grant Halliburton Foundation board chair (Photo by Simon Luna)
Wanda and Patrick LeBlanc (Photo by Simon Luna)
Risa and Steve Douglas (Photo by Simon Luna)
Alan Halliburton, Amy McCloskey and Vanita Halliburton, Grant Halliburton Foundation co-founders (Photo by Simon Luna)
01
17

Chris Harrison, former “The Bachelor” host, and Lauren Zima, “Entertainment Tonight” host (Photo by Simon Luna)

02
17

T.J. Griffin and Reed Robertson (Photo by Simon Luna)

03
17

Dr. Louis DeGironemo, M.D., D.C., board member, Christopher Barkley Foundation (Presenting Sponsor) and Sarah DeGironemo (Photo by Simon Luna)

04
17

Grant Halliburton Foundation staff (Photo by Simon Luna)

05
17

Scenes from the 14th Annual Hope Party: an evening benefiting Grant Halliburton Foundation (Photo by Simon Luna)

06
17

Judy Rawle, Tonya Smallwood and Stacy Anderson (Photo by Simon Luna)

07
17

Kevin and Sharon Hall (Photo by Simon Luna)

08
17

Scenes from the 14th Annual Hope Party: an evening benefiting Grant Halliburton Foundation (Photo by Simon Luna)

09
17

Steve Noviello, Emmy Award-winning Fox 4 News reporter, and Doug Bedner (Photo by Simon Luna)

10
17

Scenes from the 14th Annual Hope Party: an evening benefiting Grant Halliburton Foundation (Photo by Simon Luna)

11
17

Jeanie and Bert Conly (Photo by Simon Luna)

12
17

Scenes from the 14th Annual Hope Party: an evening benefiting Grant Halliburton Foundation (Photo by Simon Luna)

13
17

Camille Owens and Karen Goetting, The Hope Party co-chairs (Photo by Simon Luna)

14
17

Don and Lucy Witte, Grant Halliburton Foundation board chair (Photo by Simon Luna)

15
17

Wanda and Patrick LeBlanc (Photo by Simon Luna)

16
17

Risa and Steve Douglas (Photo by Simon Luna)

17
17

Alan Halliburton, Amy McCloskey and Vanita Halliburton, Grant Halliburton Foundation co-founders (Photo by Simon Luna)

Chris Harrison, former “The Bachelor” host, and Lauren Zima, “Entertainment Tonight” host (Photo by Simon Luna)
T.J. Griffin and Reed Robertson (Photo by Simon Luna)
Dr. Louis DeGironemo, M.D., D.C., board member, Christopher Barkley Foundation (Presenting Sponsor) and Sarah DeGironemo (Photo by Simon Luna)
Grant Halliburton Foundation staff (Photo by Simon Luna)
Scenes from the 14th Annual Hope Party: an evening benefiting the Grant Halliburton Foundation -_Sneak_2023-5 (Photo by Simon Luna)
Judy Rawle, Tonya Smallwood and Stacy Anderson (Photo by Simon Luna)
Kevin and Sharon Hall (Kevin is the Grant Halliburton Foundation President) (Photo by Simon Luna)
Scenes from the 14th Annual Hope Party: an evening benefiting the Grant Halliburton Foundation -_Sneak_2023-21 (Photo by Simon Luna)
Steve Noviello, Emmy Award-winning Fox 4 News reporter, and Doug Bedner (Photo by Simon Luna)
Scenes from the 14th Annual Hope Party: an evening benefiting the Grant Halliburton Foundation -_Sneak_2023-3 (Photo by Simon Luna)
Jeanie and Bert Conly (Photo by Simon Luna)
Scenes from the 14th Annual Hope Party: an evening benefiting the Grant Halliburton Foundation -_Sneak_2023-1 (Photo by Simon Luna)
Camille Owens and Karen Goetting, The Hope Party co-chairs (Photo by Simon Luna)
Don and Lucy Witte, Grant Halliburton Foundation board chair (Photo by Simon Luna)
Wanda and Patrick LeBlanc (Photo by Simon Luna)
Risa and Steve Douglas (Photo by Simon Luna)
Alan Halliburton, Amy McCloskey and Vanita Halliburton, Grant Halliburton Foundation co-founders (Photo by Simon Luna)
Society / The Seen

Inside the Hope Party, a Glamorous Dallas Evening for Grant Halliburton Foundation

A Momentous Event Supporting Mental Health Education

BY // 11.21.23
photography Simon Luna
Chris Harrison, former “The Bachelor” host, and Lauren Zima, “Entertainment Tonight” host (Photo by Simon Luna)
T.J. Griffin and Reed Robertson (Photo by Simon Luna)
Dr. Louis DeGironemo, M.D., D.C., board member, Christopher Barkley Foundation (Presenting Sponsor) and Sarah DeGironemo (Photo by Simon Luna)
Grant Halliburton Foundation staff (Photo by Simon Luna)
Scenes from the 14th Annual Hope Party: an evening benefiting Grant Halliburton Foundation (Photo by Simon Luna)
Judy Rawle, Tonya Smallwood and Stacy Anderson (Photo by Simon Luna)
Kevin and Sharon Hall (Photo by Simon Luna)
Scenes from the 14th Annual Hope Party: an evening benefiting Grant Halliburton Foundation (Photo by Simon Luna)
Steve Noviello, Emmy Award-winning Fox 4 News reporter, and Doug Bedner (Photo by Simon Luna)
Scenes from the 14th Annual Hope Party: an evening benefiting Grant Halliburton Foundation (Photo by Simon Luna)
Jeanie and Bert Conly (Photo by Simon Luna)
Scenes from the 14th Annual Hope Party: an evening benefiting Grant Halliburton Foundation (Photo by Simon Luna)
Camille Owens and Karen Goetting, The Hope Party co-chairs (Photo by Simon Luna)
Don and Lucy Witte, Grant Halliburton Foundation board chair (Photo by Simon Luna)
Wanda and Patrick LeBlanc (Photo by Simon Luna)
Risa and Steve Douglas (Photo by Simon Luna)
Alan Halliburton, Amy McCloskey and Vanita Halliburton, Grant Halliburton Foundation co-founders (Photo by Simon Luna)
1
17

Chris Harrison, former “The Bachelor” host, and Lauren Zima, “Entertainment Tonight” host (Photo by Simon Luna)

2
17

T.J. Griffin and Reed Robertson (Photo by Simon Luna)

3
17

Dr. Louis DeGironemo, M.D., D.C., board member, Christopher Barkley Foundation (Presenting Sponsor) and Sarah DeGironemo (Photo by Simon Luna)

4
17

Grant Halliburton Foundation staff (Photo by Simon Luna)

5
17

Scenes from the 14th Annual Hope Party: an evening benefiting Grant Halliburton Foundation (Photo by Simon Luna)

6
17

Judy Rawle, Tonya Smallwood and Stacy Anderson (Photo by Simon Luna)

7
17

Kevin and Sharon Hall (Photo by Simon Luna)

8
17

Scenes from the 14th Annual Hope Party: an evening benefiting Grant Halliburton Foundation (Photo by Simon Luna)

9
17

Steve Noviello, Emmy Award-winning Fox 4 News reporter, and Doug Bedner (Photo by Simon Luna)

10
17

Scenes from the 14th Annual Hope Party: an evening benefiting Grant Halliburton Foundation (Photo by Simon Luna)

11
17

Jeanie and Bert Conly (Photo by Simon Luna)

12
17

Scenes from the 14th Annual Hope Party: an evening benefiting Grant Halliburton Foundation (Photo by Simon Luna)

13
17

Camille Owens and Karen Goetting, The Hope Party co-chairs (Photo by Simon Luna)

14
17

Don and Lucy Witte, Grant Halliburton Foundation board chair (Photo by Simon Luna)

15
17

Wanda and Patrick LeBlanc (Photo by Simon Luna)

16
17

Risa and Steve Douglas (Photo by Simon Luna)

17
17

Alan Halliburton, Amy McCloskey and Vanita Halliburton, Grant Halliburton Foundation co-founders (Photo by Simon Luna)

The iconic mid-century architecture and interiors of downtown Dallas’ The Statler set the glamorous tone right away. There were towering ostrich feather centerpieces, a packed silent auction, and partygoers in glittering cocktail attire. The tone was joyful — an ideal mood for the 2023 Hope Party. The annual fundraiser for Grant Halliburton Foundation, launched in 2006 and named in honor of a Dallas teen who battled with bipolar disorder, raises vital funds for mental health education.

The foundation’s focus is on peace of mind and hope, the latter of which was thoroughly felt in that downtown Dallas ballroom. More than 500 guests gathered in The Statler ballroom for drinks, dinner, dancing, and to raise close to $400,000 in auctions (both live and silent), sponsorships, and a wine pull.

Scenes from the 14th Annual Hope Party: an evening benefiting the Grant Halliburton Foundation -_Sneak_2023-5 (Photo by Simon Luna)
Scenes from the 14th Annual Hope Party: an evening benefiting Grant Halliburton Foundation (Photo by Simon Luna)

In the last 15 years, Grant Halliburton Foundation has provided resources for more than 300,00 students, parents, professionals, and educators, but the past year was worth focusing on all on its own. One of the most notable highlights was the focus on the Hispanic community. The foundation hosted its first Spanish-language Coffee Days group in South Dallas. “20 grateful moms showed up,” added Grant Halliburton Foundation president Kevin Hall. “The team is also making school presentations in Spanish for the first time in our history. So far this year, we have made nearly 20 presentations in Spanish to more than 300 students.”

T.J. Griffin and Reed Robertson (Photo by Simon Luna)
T.J. Griffin and Reed Robertson (Photo by Simon Luna)

The foundation’s Hope Squads, filled with trained, trustworthy students who watch out for at-risk peers, also earned recognition, growing from 49 squads to 89 over the past year.

The Seen: Hope Party co-chairs Karen Goetting and Camille Owens; Fox 4 News’ Steve Noviello; emerald sponsors Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima; board chairs Don and Lucy Witte; and T.J. Griffin and Reed Robertson.

SHOP VALOBRA

Swipe
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
  • Valobra Nov 2023 GIFTS
Chris Harrison, former “The Bachelor” host, and Lauren Zima, “Entertainment Tonight” host (Photo by Simon Luna)
T.J. Griffin and Reed Robertson (Photo by Simon Luna)
Dr. Louis DeGironemo, M.D., D.C., board member, Christopher Barkley Foundation (Presenting Sponsor) and Sarah DeGironemo (Photo by Simon Luna)
Grant Halliburton Foundation staff (Photo by Simon Luna)
Scenes from the 14th Annual Hope Party: an evening benefiting the Grant Halliburton Foundation -_Sneak_2023-5 (Photo by Simon Luna)
Judy Rawle, Tonya Smallwood and Stacy Anderson (Photo by Simon Luna)
Kevin and Sharon Hall (Kevin is the Grant Halliburton Foundation President) (Photo by Simon Luna)
Scenes from the 14th Annual Hope Party: an evening benefiting the Grant Halliburton Foundation -_Sneak_2023-21 (Photo by Simon Luna)
Steve Noviello, Emmy Award-winning Fox 4 News reporter, and Doug Bedner (Photo by Simon Luna)
Scenes from the 14th Annual Hope Party: an evening benefiting the Grant Halliburton Foundation -_Sneak_2023-3 (Photo by Simon Luna)
Jeanie and Bert Conly (Photo by Simon Luna)
Scenes from the 14th Annual Hope Party: an evening benefiting the Grant Halliburton Foundation -_Sneak_2023-1 (Photo by Simon Luna)
Camille Owens and Karen Goetting, The Hope Party co-chairs (Photo by Simon Luna)
Don and Lucy Witte, Grant Halliburton Foundation board chair (Photo by Simon Luna)
Wanda and Patrick LeBlanc (Photo by Simon Luna)
Risa and Steve Douglas (Photo by Simon Luna)
Alan Halliburton, Amy McCloskey and Vanita Halliburton, Grant Halliburton Foundation co-founders (Photo by Simon Luna)
Special Series

Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed

PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion benefitting March of Dimes
Unforgettable Houston Best Dressed Moments — The Best Photos From a Buzzy Philanthropy in Fashion
Unforgettable Houston Best Dressed Moments — The Best Photos From a Buzzy Philanthropy in Fashion
Reenergized Houston Best Dressed Raises $1 Million In One Afternoon, Puts Sophisticated Fashion and True Difference Makers Centerstage
Reenergized Houston Best Dressed Raises $1 Million In One Afternoon, Puts Sophisticated Fashion and True Difference Makers Centerstage
Corporate Lawyer Turned Conservationist Makes a Houston Best Dressed Splash — Kelli Weinzierl Keeps It Community Focused
Corporate Lawyer Turned Conservationist Makes a Houston Best Dressed Splash — Kelli Weinzierl Keeps It Community Focused
Prolific Nonprofit Champion Kathryn Smith Parades Into the Houston Best Dressed With a Giving Heart
Prolific Nonprofit Champion Kathryn Smith Parades Into the Houston Best Dressed With a Giving Heart
Making Houston’s Best Dressed Sparkle — Pediatric Dentist Julie Longoria Chen Is a First Time Trailblazer
Making Houston’s Best Dressed Sparkle — Pediatric Dentist Julie Longoria Chen Is a First Time Trailblazer
Award Winning Children’s Book Author and Dedicated Nonprofit Leader Zane Carruth Bows Into Houston’s Best Dressed Ranks
Award Winning Children’s Book Author and Dedicated Nonprofit Leader Zane Carruth Bows Into Houston’s Best Dressed Ranks
read full series
Your Link to Luxury Real Estate
LEARN MORE
Carroll / Eltis at Douglas Elliman Real Estate Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Featured Properties

Swipe
4439 Spencer Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4439 Spencer Street
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4439 Spencer Street
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$285,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
936 W 22nd Street #D
The Heights
FOR SALE

936 W 22nd Street #D
Houston, TX

$449,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
936 W 22nd Street #D
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$610,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,320,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
9526 Sapphire Hill Lane
Cinco Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

9526 Sapphire Hill Lane
Katy, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
9526 Sapphire Hill Lane
2510 Roy Circle
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

2510 Roy Circle
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2510 Roy Circle
1018 S Commons View Drive
The Commons of Lake Houston
FOR SALE

1018 S Commons View Drive
Houston, TX

$349,900 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1018 S Commons View Drive
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$247,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land | Co-list: Trent Johnson
FOR SALE

13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land, TX

$280,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
13639 Cherrydown Street
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood, Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,387,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Houston, TX

$331,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Lakeside Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Houston, TX

$879,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
4801 Palm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,148,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
2608 Enclave At Shady Acres Court
Enclave, The Heights
FOR SALE

2608 Enclave At Shady Acres Court
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2608 Enclave At Shady Acres Court
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
110 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

110 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
110 Sugarberry Circle
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Houston, TX

$330,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X