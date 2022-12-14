Scenes from the 2022 Highland Park Village Christmas Lights Celebration and Shopping Stroll

Balloon Twisting was among the kid-friendly attractions at the shopping stroll. (Photo by George Fiala)

What: The Annual Christmas Lights Celebration and Shopping Stroll at Highland Park Village, one of the finest shopping centers in the country. Visitors explored exclusive store activations and promotions while supporting local charities partners throughout the Village, including the Salvation Army, and the Community Partners of Dallas’ Toy Drive.

When: December 7, 2022 at nightfall.

The historic Village was alive with shoppers weaving their way through festive activations and exclusive store discounts. There were appearances from carolers, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, and even Mr. and Mrs. Claus, who gamely had their photo captured beneath the Village Theatre marquee. Rolex doled out Champagne Lallier flutes, Brunello Cucinelli offered specialty Italian cocktails, and The Conservatory passed around espresso martinis — all on the house.

Shoppers racked up raffles and gifts with purchase as the sun set on the glittering Village. The milliner-minded stopped into Teressa Foglia’s first brick-and-mortar pop-up for a custom hat while those who wished to commemorate the experience snagged some permanent jewelry at LoveShackFancy. Some simply took in the scene while dining al fresco (the weather was very kind this year) beneath thousands of Christmas lights.

