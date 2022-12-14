Scenes from the 2022 Highland Park Village Christmas Lights Celebration and Shopping Stroll
Lights, Cameras, and Plenty of Holiday ActionBY PaperCIty Staff Report // 12.13.22
Shoppers in Teressa Foglia's custom hat pop-up. (Photo by George Fiala)
A special marquee for the Highland Park Village Shopping Stroll. (Photo by George Fiala)
The Uptown Carolers sang there way through Highland Park Village. (Photo by George Fiala)
A decked out duo at LoveShackFancy. (Photo by George Fiala)
Champagne Lallier pop-up at the Highland Park Villages Shopping Stroll. (Photo by George Fiala)
Designer Teressa Foglia at her Highland Park Village pop-up. (Photo by George Fiala)
Shoppers grabbing hot cocoa at Madison 214. (Photo by George Fiala)
Shoppers with hot cocoa at Madison 214 (Photo by George Fiala)
Two dashing Highland Park Village shoppers. (Photo by George Fiala)
Balloon Twisting was among the kid-friendly attractions at the shopping stroll. (Photo by George Fiala)
Guests at the 2022 Highland Park Village Shopping Stroll. (Photo by George Fiala)
Warm temperatures allowed for al fresco dining. (Photo by George Fiala)
Custom hats by Teressa Foglia being assembled. (Photo by George Fiala)
The aptly named Hat Toddy Bar at Teressa Foglia's pop-up in Highland Park Village. (Photo by George Fiala)
Guests at the 2022 Highland Park Village Shopping Stroll (Photo by George Fiala)
A shopper at Teressa Foglia's pop-up hat bar. (Photo by George Fiala)
Shoppers at Madison 214. (Photo by George Fiala)
Highland Park Village lights up during the holiday season. (Photo by George Fiala)
Guests at the Highland Park Village Shopping Stroll. (Photo by George Fiala)
Shoppers at Hadleigh's in Highland Park Village. (Photo by George Fiala)
Shoppers pose for the camera in Highland Park Village. (Photo by George Fiala)
Salvation Army volunteers. (Photo by George Fiala)
The Lallier champagne activation at the Rolex store in Dallas. (Photo by George Fiala)
Strollers at the 2022 Highland Park Village Shopping Stroll. (Photo by George Fiala)
What: The Annual Christmas Lights Celebration and Shopping Stroll at Highland Park Village, one of the finest shopping centers in the country. Visitors explored exclusive store activations and promotions while supporting local charities partners throughout the Village, including the Salvation Army, and the Community Partners of Dallas’ Toy Drive.
When: December 7, 2022 at nightfall.
The historic Village was alive with shoppers weaving their way through festive activations and exclusive store discounts. There were appearances from carolers, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, and even Mr. and Mrs. Claus, who gamely had their photo captured beneath the Village Theatre marquee. Rolex doled out Champagne Lallier flutes, Brunello Cucinelli offered specialty Italian cocktails, and The Conservatory passed around espresso martinis — all on the house.
Shoppers racked up raffles and gifts with purchase as the sun set on the glittering Village. The milliner-minded stopped into Teressa Foglia’s first brick-and-mortar pop-up for a custom hat while those who wished to commemorate the experience snagged some permanent jewelry at LoveShackFancy. Some simply took in the scene while dining al fresco (the weather was very kind this year) beneath thousands of Christmas lights.
