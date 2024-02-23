Scenes From the Love-Filled Dallas Fashion Show Benefitting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

“Love Rises” was the theme of this year’s LLS (Leukemia and Lymphoma Society) St. Valentine’s Day Fashion Show and Luncheon. And given the packed scene for the annual fundraiser, love was certainly in the air. Love of supporting the cause and championing the survivors, love for coming out again in fabulous day dresses after a brief winter hibernation, and of course, love of fashion. (This is Dallas after all.)

The mission of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgin’s disease, and myeloma and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. This was the 40th anniversary of the beloved event which begins early (10 am) with a champagne reception at the Meyerson Symphony Center. Event chairs, Brooke Shelby and Samantha Wortley, greeted guests (and their flutes of bubbles) alongside honorary chairs Debbie Hayhurst, Libby Hunt, and Sharon McCullough.

The array of pink and red could have rivaled the blossoms at the Dallas Arboretum. You’d need a Pantone book to describe every hue found on the Herrera day dresses, La Vie caftans, and Valentino pantsuits. After some chit-chat, we all made our way into the auditorium for the awards presentation. Those being honored that day included my dear friend, Moll Anderson (the Lynda Adleta Heart of Gold Award) and Ryan Anthony (the Memorial Award Hero). Anthony passed in 2020, but only after a brave fight and starting the annual fundraiser, Cancer Blows, featuring world-renowned brass musicians. Campbell Fearing was awarded with the Spirit of Tom Landry Award. Also, being recognized were the pair behind the first LLS Fashion Show and Luncheon: Rusty Duvall and Janet Evans. The two started the event in 1985 and were more than worthy of the Icon Award.

After the awards ceremony, it was on to the main event: the Jan Strimple and Robyn Chauvin-produced fashion show. This year’s models wore current collections from Highland Park Village retailers, including Alice + Olivia, La Vie Style House, Lela Rose, Love Shack Fancy, MARKET, Frame, and Lele Sadoughi. Some of the standout looks included the orchid multi-watercolor floral cotton voile Isabel dress from Lela Rose and the pearl bangle sequin maxi caftan from La Vie Style House.

Spotted: the well-heeled advisory team Maggie Kipp and Nancy Gopez (the third from that group, Melinda Knowles, had been whisked way by her husband for a last-minute romantic getaway); Nancy Rogers; Peggy Sewell; Christy Berry; Jacqueline Lelash; Jacquelin Akinson; Missy Peck; Muffin Lemak; Shelle Sills; Jane Rozelle; Kate Kutilek; and Victoria Snee.