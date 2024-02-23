Scenes From the Love-Filled Dallas Fashion Show Benefitting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society
The Annual Valentine's Day Affair Was a Ruby Red Riot for GoodBY Billy Fong // 02.23.24
St. Valentine's Day Luncheon co-chairs Brooke Shelby, Samantha Wortley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Kristin Hallam, Maggie Kipp (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Nancy Rogers and Lynda Aleta Heart of Gold Award recipient Moll Anderson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Alice + Olivia runway moment (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Debbie Frazier, Muffin Lemak, Christy Berry (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Beth Thoele, Angie Kadesky (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Brandi Chalmers, Natalie Lesaker, Aarica Mims (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Brooke Garner, Jada Mowles, Erica Brown (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
FRAME runway moment (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Carolyn Brown, Lindsay Ballotta (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Maggie Kipp, Billy Fong, Kristin Hallam (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Colleen Monroe, LLS Red River region director Leah Swanson, Amy Messersmith (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Courtney Petit, Caitlin Wilson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Fabulous hot pink purse (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jane Rozelle, Billy Fong(Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Hot pink Chanel (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jackson Anthony, Niki Anthony, Emcee Clarice Tinsley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jacqueline Austin, Holly Navarre (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jennifer LeLash, Annie Miller, Donna Letier (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jessica Isaacs and Katrina Smith (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Kate Leyendecker, Victoria Snee, Caroline Ross (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Katie Kennedy, Geri Parris, Julie Keating (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Billy and Ladies in pink at St. Valentines Luncheon (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
La Vie Style House runway moment (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lane Ray, Cathleen Griffith, Madelaine Lam (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lara Francis and Laura Price (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lela Rose (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lizzy Brauer, Kelli Little, Megan Curry (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
St. Valentine's Day Luncheon co-founders and ICON Award recipients Janet Evans and Rusty Duvall (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
St. Valentine's Day Luncheon honorary chairs Debbie Hayhurst, Sharon McCullough, Libby Hunt (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Pink Dior mini bag (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lauren Laughry and Kate Boatright (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lynae Fearing and Doug Cochran (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Pretty pumps (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Melissa Martin, Heather Baker, Shivangi Perkins (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Vicki Howland and Elisa Summers (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Tiffany Divis, Sunie Solomon, Katy Bock, Shannon Graham (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Will Rigby, Madison Rigby, Zach Rigby (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Sam Raza (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Neva Hall, Susan Palma, Shelle Sills (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Nancy Gopez, Lauren Laughry, Kate Boatright (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Spirit of Tom Landry Award recipient Campbell Fearing and Dean Fearing (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
MARKET runway moment (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lora Farris, Courtney Derderian, Elizabeth Ward Creel, Erika Burton (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
More pretty pink pumps (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
“Love Rises” was the theme of this year’s LLS (Leukemia and Lymphoma Society) St. Valentine’s Day Fashion Show and Luncheon. And given the packed scene for the annual fundraiser, love was certainly in the air. Love of supporting the cause and championing the survivors, love for coming out again in fabulous day dresses after a brief winter hibernation, and of course, love of fashion. (This is Dallas after all.)
The mission of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgin’s disease, and myeloma and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. This was the 40th anniversary of the beloved event which begins early (10 am) with a champagne reception at the Meyerson Symphony Center. Event chairs, Brooke Shelby and Samantha Wortley, greeted guests (and their flutes of bubbles) alongside honorary chairs Debbie Hayhurst, Libby Hunt, and Sharon McCullough.
The array of pink and red could have rivaled the blossoms at the Dallas Arboretum. You’d need a Pantone book to describe every hue found on the Herrera day dresses, La Vie caftans, and Valentino pantsuits. After some chit-chat, we all made our way into the auditorium for the awards presentation. Those being honored that day included my dear friend, Moll Anderson (the Lynda Adleta Heart of Gold Award) and Ryan Anthony (the Memorial Award Hero). Anthony passed in 2020, but only after a brave fight and starting the annual fundraiser, Cancer Blows, featuring world-renowned brass musicians. Campbell Fearing was awarded with the Spirit of Tom Landry Award. Also, being recognized were the pair behind the first LLS Fashion Show and Luncheon: Rusty Duvall and Janet Evans. The two started the event in 1985 and were more than worthy of the Icon Award.
After the awards ceremony, it was on to the main event: the Jan Strimple and Robyn Chauvin-produced fashion show. This year’s models wore current collections from Highland Park Village retailers, including Alice + Olivia, La Vie Style House, Lela Rose, Love Shack Fancy, MARKET, Frame, and Lele Sadoughi. Some of the standout looks included the orchid multi-watercolor floral cotton voile Isabel dress from Lela Rose and the pearl bangle sequin maxi caftan from La Vie Style House.
Spotted: the well-heeled advisory team Maggie Kipp and Nancy Gopez (the third from that group, Melinda Knowles, had been whisked way by her husband for a last-minute romantic getaway); Nancy Rogers; Peggy Sewell; Christy Berry; Jacqueline Lelash; Jacquelin Akinson; Missy Peck; Muffin Lemak; Shelle Sills; Jane Rozelle; Kate Kutilek; and Victoria Snee.